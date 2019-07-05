Iowa District Court for Monona County in the Matter of the Estate of James F. Gaukel, Deceased Case NO. ESPRO13084 Notice of Proof of Will Without Administration
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of James F. Gaukel, Deceased, who died on or about June 1, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on June 26, 2019, the last will and testament of James F. Gaukel, deceased, bearing date of December 7, 2016, *__ was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Dated on June 26, 2019.
Mary H. Gaukel, Proponent
James R. Westergaard,
ICIS#: AT0008409
Attorney for estate
Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.C.
PO Box 198
Mapleton, IA 51034
Date of second publication 11th day of July 2019.
*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s)
Probate Code Section 305
MP7-4-19, 7-11-19
-------
Trust Notice
In the Matter of the Trust:
James F. Gaukel Revocable Trust
Dated 12/01/2016
To all persons regarding James F. Gaukel, deceased, who died on or about June 1, 2019. You are hereby notified that The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa is the trustee of the James F. Gaukel Revocable Trust, Dated 12/01/2016, dated on December 1, 2016. Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Monona County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.
Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.
Dated on June 26, 2019
James F. Gaukel Revocable Trust Dated 12/01/2016
The Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa
601 Pierce St.,
Sioux City, IA 51101
James R. Westergaard, #AT0008409
Attorney for Trustee
PO Box 198
Mapleton, Iowa 51034
Date of second publication 11th day of July 2019.
MP7-4-19, 7-11-19
