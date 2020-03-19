NOTICE
DUMPING FOREIGN MATERIAL IN ANY DITCH, DRAIN OR WATER COURSE
TO THE PUBLIC:
The Board of Supervisors and the various Boards of Trustees for drainage districts in Harrison, Monona and Woodbury Counties have noted an increase in the dumping of dead animals, brush, garbage and trash into the ditches, drains and watercourses.
Section 468.149, Code of Iowa (2019), prohibits such acts and the person in violation of this section shall be deemed guilty of a serious misdemeanor.
Section 903.1, Code of Iowa (2019), provides that “for a serious misdemeanor there shall be a fine of at least $350.00 but not to exceed $1,875.00. In addition, the Court may also order imprisonment not to exceed one year.”
We ask the public to help us control such illegal acts, as it is our intention to vigorously enforce Section 468.149, Code of Iowa.
Board of Supervisors,
Monona County, Iowa, and the
governing Boards of Trustees
of all Drainage Districts in
Monona County, Iowa and the
governing Boards of Trustees
of all Inter-County Drainage
Districts with Harrison and
Woodbury Counties, Iowa
MP3-19-2020
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
Travel on the right of ways of the Nagel Drainage District, in Monona County, Iowa, is prohibited except by written permission from the District.
Any person in violation of the resolution of the governing body of the Nagel Drainage District adopted July 17, 1987, shall be subject to the penalties and provisions of Section 468.149, Et seq. of the 2018 Code of Iowa.
Board of Trustees
Nagel Drainage District
MP3-19-2020
