Iowa District Court for Monona County in the Matter of the Estate of Estate of Michael R. Malone, Deceased. Case No. ESPR013095 Notice of Appointment of Administrator and Notice to Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Michael R. Malone, Deceased, who died on or about July 11, 2018:
You are hereby notified that on August 19, 2019, the undersigned was appointed administrator of the estate.
Notice is hereby given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated August 19, 2019.
Joseph J. Heidenreich
ICIS PIN: AT0003458
Attorney for the Administrator
Dresselhuis & Heidenreich
100 N. Main, P.O. Box 477,
Odebolt, IA 51458
Craig Leisinger
Administrator of the Estate
206 N. Day Avenue
Ute, IA 51060
Date of second publication Sept. 5, 2019.
Probate Code Section 230
MP8-29-19, 9-5-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.