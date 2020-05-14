Monday, May 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Present: Wimmer, Streck, Mead, Kennedy, and Schram via ZOOM.
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.
Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the resignation of Scott Breyfogle. 5 ayes. Motion carried. Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to extend our pandemic resolution which includes paying all contracted staff through the end of the school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:12 PM.
MVAO Board President
– Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary -
Klingensmith
MP5-14-2020
