MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, August 3, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa
Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, Streck, and Schram
Absent: None
Others: Approximately 5 guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer declared a quorum and called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM
Discussion Item
A. MVAO Return to Learn Planning and Preparation
Mr. Thelander discussed our return to learn plan and preparations for the upcoming school year. MVAO Community School will begin the school year on Monday, August 24th with our On-Site Plan with 100% of students and staff in face to face instruction.
Announcements
Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon
Adjourn- President Wimmer adjourned thea meeting at 8:38 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer MVAO Board Secretary -
Klingensmith
MP8-13-2020
