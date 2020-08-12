MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, August 3, 2020

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, Streck, and Schram

Absent: None

Others: Approximately 5 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer declared a quorum and called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM

Discussion Item

A. MVAO Return to Learn Planning and Preparation

Mr. Thelander discussed our return to learn plan and preparations for the upcoming school year. MVAO Community School will begin the school year on Monday, August 24th with our On-Site Plan with 100% of students and staff in face to face instruction. 

Announcements

Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon

Adjourn- President Wimmer adjourned thea meeting at 8:38 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer MVAO Board Secretary -

Klingensmith

MP8-13-2020

