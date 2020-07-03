MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020

7:00 PM

Board Room, Mapleton with Zoom

Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Schram, and Mead via Zoom.

Absent: None

I. President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared quorum at 7:03 PM.

II. Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the teaching contract of Jenna Terry. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:14 PM

MVAO Board President –

Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary -

Klingensmith

MP7-2-2020

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.