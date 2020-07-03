MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING
MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020
7:00 PM
Board Room, Mapleton with Zoom
Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Schram, and Mead via Zoom.
Absent: None
I. President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared quorum at 7:03 PM.
II. Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the teaching contract of Jenna Terry. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
III. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:14 PM
MVAO Board President –
Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary -
Klingensmith
MP7-2-2020
