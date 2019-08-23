MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD MEETING
Monday, August 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Media Center, MVAO Middle School, Anthon, Iowa
Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, and Clausen
Absent: Mead and Kennedy
Others: 5 guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:02 PM
II. Communications - none
III. Consent Agenda – Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the consent agenda. 3 ayes. Motion carried.
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $169,173.93; Management $1,835.86; PPEL $3,711.86; Activity $14,360.29; Hot Lunch $8,065.40; Infrastructure $86,188.90; Extra&Hourly Pay $47,246.05.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Superintendent’s Monthly Report – Mr. Thelander went over some of his goals for his first year as Superintendent.
V. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
1.) Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the resignation from Bev McNamara from her position as ELL instructor. 3 ayes. Motion carried. 2.) Clausen moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the resignation from Kathy Parr as bus driver. 3 ayes. Motion carried. 3.) Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the contract of Michaela LeFebvre as shared Liasion officer between MVAO and West Monona. 3 ayes. Motion carried. 4.) Clausen moved and Flanigan seconded to approve a 75% contract for Zack Paulsen as an assistant baseball coach. 3 ayes. Motion carried. 5.) Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the coaching duties for the 2020 spring and summer seasons as presented. 2 ayes. 1 abstain – Wimmer. Motion carried. 6.) Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the resignation of Jenny Collins as a paraprofessional. 3 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Purchase of Lawn Mower for Anthon Campus. Clausen moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the purchase of the $10,400 Grasshopper model quoted by Ace Engines. 3 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Purchase of Contracted Maintenance Services. Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the quote from Rasmussen to replace a Water Source Heat Pump in the Anthon building. 3 ayes. Motion carried.
VI. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Appointments:
1. Federal/State Relations Network Representative
2. County Conference Board Representative
3. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities
B. Fund Raising Activities for 2019-2020
C. Review of District’s Student Achievement Goals
VII. Announcements
A. First day of classes – August 23, 2019
B. Next meeting – September 9, 2019 at 7:00 PM in Mapleton
VIII. Adjourn - President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:02 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
Mvao Board August 2019 Bills
Vendor Name, Vendor Description...Check Total
General Fund
Agrivision Equipment Group, Maintenance...72.12
Andrews Carpet Service, Inc., Carpet...202.00
Beeson, Gary , Reimbursement...100.00
Blake, Shari, Reimbursement...773.81
Bollig, Kirk, Reimbursement...100.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...580.40
C H N Garbage Service, Inc., Garbage...426.50
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel...515.92
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel...117.61
Centurylink Business Services, Internet...3,467.23
Centurylink, Telephone...342.57
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall , Utilities...9,473.51
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...8,088.90
Correctionville Building Center, Supplies...224.04
Danbury Review, Publishing...964.16
Dhs Cashier 1St Fl, Medicaid...13,809.16
Donn, Stephanie, Homeschool Curriculum...659.04
Dougherty, Daniel, Reimbursement...209.00
Educators Benefit Consultants, Llc, Flex Benefits...125.00
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...1,310.34
Healthiest You, Insurance...684.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The ...Custodial Supply...4,817.09
Incontrol Electronics, Surveillance System...593.00
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Parts/Services...3,006.92
Jaymar Business Forms, Supplies...940.76
Jessen Automotive, Supplies...978.44
Mapleton Communications, Internet...810.20
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...304.55
Martin Bros, Supplies...121.68
Mason City Community Schools, Special Education...3.58
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplies’...82.38
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...1,305.54
Menards, Maintenance Supplies...256.30
Mercy Medical Services, Physicals...848.32
Mid Bell, Band Supplies...474.80
Morningside College, Travel...500.00
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising...417.38
Northwest Area Education Agency, Supplies...37.78
Paper Corporation, The, Paper...1,299.20
Quill Corporation, Office Supplies...263.72
Rainbow Resources, Home School Supplies...1,989.74
Rentokil North America, Inc., Dba ...Services...156.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...915.50
Rustic Lily, The, Supplies...100.00
Sanitary Services, Garbage...383.00
Scholastic Inc, Supplies...1,724.84
School Administrators Of Iowa, Memberships/Registrations...2,375.00
Sioux City Community School, Special Education...15,500.35
Stamp Fulfillment Services, Office Supply...1,314.35
Steinhoff, Whitney, Reimbursement...62.64
Stoll, Lana, Reimbursement...114.49
Storm Lake Community Schools...Special Education...4,872.94
Texthelp, Se Computer Software...1,225.00
Thelander, Jeff, Reimbursement...40.00
United Healthcare, Insurance...63,557.03
United States Postal Service, Postage...15.00
Westwood Community School, Special Education...15,521.10
Fund Total:...169,173.93
Management Levy Fund
United Healthcare, Insurance...1,835.86
Fund Total:...1,835.86
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The , Custodial Supply...3,711.86
Fund Total:...3,711.86
Student Activity Fund
Chizek, Travis, Official...105.00
Cole, Brian, Official...105.00
Decker Sports, Supplies...1,412.00
Dougherty, Daniel, Reimbursement...1,330.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...1,328.75
Jostens, Yearbook...6,936.61
Maxfield, Ken, Official...110.00
Mcgregor, Kevin, Official...110.00
Meyer, Charlie, Official...75.00
Meyer, Jonathan, Official...75.00
Rustic Lily, The, Supplies...48.93
Varsity Spirit Fashions & Supply, Supplies...664.00
Western Valley Conference, Conference Tickets...2,060.00
Fund Total:...14,360.29
School Nutrition Fund...
Ac & R Specialists, Repairs...453.10
Christophersen, Tonya, Hot Lunch Refund...53.30
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...42.87
Hiland Dairy, Milk...397.48
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...2,057.15
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...5,061.50
Fund Total:...8,065.40
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc., Copiers...1,431.18
Feld Fire, Fire Safety...1,351.00
Hometown Variety, Supplies...499.00
Incontrol Electronics, Surveillance System...25,262.60
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...1,555.40
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...2,514.72
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...43,080.00
Sunkist Window Coverings, Blinds...5,995.00
Woodward, Russ, Services...4,500.00
Fund Total:...86,188.90
