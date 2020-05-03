Maple Valley – Anthon Oto Community School Regular Board Meeting/Budget Hearing
April 13, 2020 - 7:00 PM
Present: Wimmer, Streck, Mead, Schram, and Kennedy via ZOOM
Absent: None
Others:...Superintendent Thelander was in the Anthon MS Library to welcome patrons, none were present
President Wimmer called the meeting and budget hearing to order and declared a quorum at 7:04 PM. No patrons were present to discuss the budget. Wimmer adjourned the budget hearing at 7:08 PM
There was no public forum or correspondence.
Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
General $141,203.29; Management $2,939.51: Activity $37,918.99; Hot Lunch $27,164.07;
Infrastructure $57,393.26; Extra & Hourly Pay $83,806.72
Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Linda Dixon as paraprofessional and the hiring of Tana Boekelman, Anthon Elementary, Alyssa Voege, Mapleton Elementary, Fritz Burow MS Language Arts, Krista Hogstad, K-12 TAG. Britt Hermsen and Andy Tirevold as assistant golf coaches contingent upon having a golf season. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the 20-21 budget as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve extending our COVID-19 emergency policy through 4/30/20.
Schram moved and Kennedy seconded paying our staff through the 4/30/20 school cancellation due to COVID-19. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the 28E agreement with Western Iowa Tech for the 20-21 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:43 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
MP4-30-2020
-----
MVAO April 2020 Bills
Vendor Name, Vendor Description...Amount
General... ...
Anthon Mini Mart, Fuel...436.92
Barnes And Noble, Inc., Supplies...2.33
Blue Space Creative, Supplies...312.50
Bomgaars, Supplies...204.76
C H N Garbage Service, Inc., Garbage...853.00
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel...1,160.09
Centurylink, Telephone...280.04
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall, Utilities...12,660.18
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...15,711.11
Claim Aid, Medicaid...321.41
Cornhusker International Trucks, Bus Repair...285.13
Else, Crista, Reimbursement...145.86
Franck & Sextro, P.L.C., Legal ...332.50
Grimes Horticulture, Horticulture...2,339.72
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...94.38
Hansen Services, Propane...1,800.00
Healthiest You, Insurance...675.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The , Supplies...4,130.65
Hometown Variety, Supplies...346.74
Instrumentalist Awards Llc, Supplies...92.00
Iowa Assoc School Boards, Supplies...900.00
Iowa Division Of Criminal , Background Check...500.00
Ivjc, Supplies...200.00
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc., Supplies...45.00
Jessen Automotive, Vehicle Maintenance ...3,255.16
Junior Library Guild, Supplies...2,089.70
Kirchgatter, Mona, Reimbursement...77.22
Klingensmith, Shona, Reimbursement...12.50
Kryger Glass, Vehicle Maintenance...420.75
Macs Chevrolet Pontiac, Vehicle Maintenance...173.14
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Activity, Reimbursement...298.30
Mapleton Bp, Fuel...254.42
Mapleton Communications, Internet...3,391.57
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...347.91
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplies...95.31
Menards, Supplies...82.83
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising...444.84
Naesp/Nassp President’s Award Program...180.00
Nasp, Supplies...120.00
Ncs, Inc., Collections...21.66
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel...3,373.26
Northland Products Co, 55 Gal Oil...716.60
Opc Direct, Supplies...4,465.55
Plank Road Publishing, Inc, Supplies...117.89
Popplers Music, Inc., Supplies...179.95
Quill Corporation, Supplies...682.92
Record Printing, Supplies...795.00
Renaissance Learning, Inc, Supplies...2,430.00
Rentokil North America, Inc., Dba, Services...156.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...6,886.99
Riverside Insights, Supplies...405.90
Sanitary Services, Garbage...421.30
Sass, Angela, Reimbursement.....271.76
School Nurse Supply, Inc, Supplies...51.72
Sioux Valley News, Publishing/Advertising...331.49
Supreme School Supply, Supplies...151.93
U.S. Postal Service, Postage...408.15
United Healthcare, Insurance...62,828.20
United States Postal Service, Postage...296.45
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement...158.16
Winair, Supplies...499.56
Winsupply Commercial Charge, Supplies...479.88
Fund Total:...141,203.29
Management Levy Fund
United Healthcare, Insurance...2,939.51
Fund Total:...2,939.51
Student Activity Fund
American Heart Association, Donations...1,330.00
Bob Rogers Travel, Travel...9,310.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...188.26
Bragg, Stacey, Reimbursement...44.03
Clark, Kristi, Reimbursement...430.42
Farm Bureau, Dues...40.00
Girres, Chris, Scheduling Fee...100.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...6,178.09
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...134.86
Hometown Variety, Supplies...58.98
Monona Co. Iron, Supplies...283.61
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Pop...150.55
Sam’s Club, Supplies...1,372.87
Sass, Angela, Reimbursement...1,902.32
Uptown Sporting Goods, Supplies...295.00
Worldstrides, Ms Dc Trip...16,100.00
Fund Total:...37,918.99
School Nutrition Fund
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...53.03
Hiland Dairy, Milk...5,357.69
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...21,753.35
Fund Total:...27,164.07
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Book Systems, Inc, Library Management System...2,235.00
Gordon Flesch Company, Copier...3,005.48
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Bus Repairs...13,965.61
Jmc Computer Service Inc, Software...3,742.50
Juice Plus Company, The, Supplies...3,153.05
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...3,110.80
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...14,930.82
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...12,950.00
Thompson Innovations, Fob Key System...300.00
Fund Total:...57,393.26
