MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Monday, September 9, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa
Present: Mead, Clausen, Wimmer, Flanigan, and Kennedy
Absent: Mead stepped out for a phone call from 7:05-7:15 PM
Others: 4 guests
SCHOOL BOARD PICTURE taken for newspaper
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.
II. Communications
Mr. Thelander discussed our social media platforms and what a great job it is doing promoting our district. Special thanks the High School social media class that has been improving these for us.
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $118,406.15; PPEL $10,400; Management $735.39; Infrastructure $43,489.70; Extra & Hourly Pay $34,011.51
E. Activity Account: $10,107.40
F. School Meal Program: $5,987.60
Clausen moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignations of Whitney Steinhoff as Superintendent’s Secretary and Izabel Borja as teacher’s aide; the contract modifications of Connie Scheer, bus driver; and to approve the hiring of Tiffani Petersen as teacher’s aide and David Kovarna as assistant volleyball coach. 4 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Fund Raising Activities for 2019-2020
Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve all of the fund raising activities with the exception of any that require a gambling license. Those will be brought before the board again in October for more discussion. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Appointments:
1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative - none
2. County Conference Board Representative - President Wimmer appointed Mead to Woodbury County and Kennedy to Monona.
3. Approval of School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) – Tabled until October so changes can be made.
4. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities – President Wimmer appointed Shari Blake
D. Contract for Maintenance Services – Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the contracts with Woodward Construction for 2 preschool sheds and to replace one Anthon sidewalk. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
E. Open Enrollment
V. Discussion Items
A. School Board Convention
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Enrollment Numbers for 2019-2020
C. Open Enrollment In List
D. Open Enrollment Out List
E. Home School List
F. Pre-School Schedules
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Title I Application
B. Fund raising activities
VIII. Announcements
A. Next meeting – October 14, 2019 - Anthon at 7:00 PM
IX. Adjourn - President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:58 PM
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
MP9-19-19
------
Mvao September 2019 Board Bills
Vendor Name, Vendor Description...Check Total
General Fund
Anthon Mini Mart, Fuel...45.38
B.E. Publishing, Business Textbooks...959.41
Baldwin, Jody, Reimbursement...415.49
Bomgaars, Supplies...283.60
Buena Vista University, Scholarship...500.00
C H N Garbage Service, Inc., Garbage...426.50
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel...522.86
Centurylink Business Services, Internet...352.65
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...9,251.22
Cornhusker International Trucks, Bus Repair...1,194.12
Cox, Ann, Reimbursement...45.28
Demco, Supplies...2,839.60
Else, Crista, Reimbursement...42.25
Groth, Mark, Reimbursement...128.00
Hapara Inc., Chromebook Software...2,463.30
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The, Supplies...981.91
Hometown Variety, Supplies...47.94
Iowa Communications Network, Internet...1,125.67
Iowa Deparment Of Administrative, Tsa Annual Admin Fee...550.00
Iowa Division Of Labor Services, Boiler Inspection...440.00
Iowa High School Music Asso, Registration...25.00
Jackson Pumping Service Corp, Services...430.00
Jessen Automotive, Supplies...63.97
Kendall Hunt, Curriculum Materials...4,616.48
Kirchgatter, Scott, Reimbursement...66.32
Mapleton Communications, Internet...6,510.11
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...231.04
Marsh, Kerry, Supplies...87.50
Marzano Research Laboratory, Registration...13,660.00
Masters, Denise, Home School...554.12
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...423.56
Menards, Supplies...300.89
Mohn, April, Home School Supplies...362.94
O’keefe Elevator Co Inc, Elevator Maintenance...352.83
Petersen, Lee, Reimbursement...127.98
Pioneer Manufacturing Company, Supplies...907.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies...365.87
Rainbow Resources, Home School Supplies...1,069.85
Rentokil North America, Inc., DBA ...Services...156.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...363.00
Sanitary Services, Receptical...383.00
Sass, Angela, Reimbursement...288.79
Scholl, Kathy, Reimbursement...150.69
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies...895.48
Sioux City Paint And Decorating, Supplies...185.96
Stamp Fulfillment Services, Supplies...1,163.00
Stukent, Inc., Supplies...500.00
Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc, Bus Repair Parts...87.60
Thompson, Kori, Reimbursement...171.25
Titan Machinery, Parts...101.00
Tucker Glass, Supplies...240.00
U.S. Postal Service, Postage...220.00
United Healthcare, Insurance...60,271.68
Unity Point Health - Des Moines, Training...105.00
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement...219.50
Winsupply Commercial Charge, Supplies...116.40
Wolfe, Brenda, Reimbursement...17.16
Fund Total:...118,406.15
Management Levy Fund
United Healthcare, Insurance...735.39
Fund Total:...735.39
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Sbw Inc Dba/Ace Engine & Parts, Mower...10,400.00
Fund Total:...10,400.00
Student Activity Fund
Adamson, Paul, Official...115.00
All American Sports Corp, Supplies...1,062.41
Amsberry, Thomas, Official...110.00
Barringer, Dale, Official...110.00
Basalyga, Jill, Official...110.00
Basalyga, Russ, Official...110.00
Beef & Brew, Vb Girls...460.00
Blum, Tim, Official...115.00
Buckstead, Jerry, Official...75.00
Colbert’s Market, Supplies...77.80
Cole, Brian, Official...50.00
Collins, Shawn, Official...225.00
Darrington, Shawn, Official...115.00
Ehlers, Chris, Official...225.00
Goettsch, Mary, Official...110.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...412.00
Hartigan, Tom, Official...115.00
Hulstein, Sharla, Official...110.00
Jam’n Audio Services, Homecoming Dj...400.00
Johnson, Jim, Official...115.00
Koenigs, Joe, Official...115.00
Kohn, Angie, Official...110.00
Kohn, Jeff, Official...110.00
Kovarna, Dave, Reimbursement...42.20
Low, Emily, Reimbursement...102.33
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...297.57
Meyer, Charlie, Official...225.00
Miller, Bria, Official...110.00
Morley Athletic Supply Co. Inc., Supplies...979.98
Niedermeyer, Patty, Official...225.00
Platform Athletics, Weight Program...1,300.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...300.00
Sam’s Club, Supplies...95.76
Scholl, Kathy, Reimbursement...358.33
Shipper, Travis, Official...150.00
Smith, Brent & Malisa, Vb Reimbursement...40.00
Vp Timing, Timing System...654.45
Waters, Jim, Official...115.00
Wickstrom, Stan, Official...115.00
Wolf, Lee, Reimbursement...20.00
Works Of Heart, Cheer Supplies...319.57
Worldstrides, Ms Dc Trip...100.00
Fund Total:...10,107.40
School Nutrition Fund
Hiland Dairy, Milk...749.60
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Activity, Reimbursement...15.00
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...30.00
Mvao Infrastructure Fund, Reimbursement...5,193.00
Fund Total:...5,987.60
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Benchmark Education Company, Software...7,821.00
PQL, Lighting...1,232.00
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...8,571.20
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...865.50
Thompson Innovations, Fob Key System...25,000.00
Fund Total:...43,489.70
MP9-19-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.