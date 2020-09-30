Date: Monday, September 14, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa
Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram
Absent: None
Others: 2 guests and several viewing on Facebook Live.
DUE TO VERY LIMITED SEATING, THE BOARD MEETING WILL BE STREAMED VIA FACEBOOK LIVE.
SCHOOL BOARD PICTURE taken for newspaper
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:04 PM
II. Communications
A. Public Forum - none
B. Correspondence - none
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $134,863.35; Management $15,919.14; PPEL $25,401.50; Infrastructure $42,900.86; Extra & Hourly Pay $37,716.16
E. Activity Account: $8,204.84
F. School Meal Program: $26,360.16
Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the contract for Marcela Babl as IEP interpreter; Sue Wessling cook; Melissa Knudsen cook; Lea Tirevold Middle School cheer coach; and Hayden Kuhl teacher aide. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Fund Raising Activities for 2020-2021- Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the 20-21 fundraising activities. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Appointments:
1. Legislative Action Representative/Delegate Assembly Representative – Dale Wimmer
2. County Conference Board Representative – Monona: Kennedy and Woodbury: Schram
3. Approval of School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) – as presented
4. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities – Shari Blake
Mead moved and Schram seconded to make the above appointments. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
D. Bus Cameras – Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the purchase of four new bus cameras from Incontrol Electronics. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
E. Open Enrollment Request – due to the unprecedented and unique situation caused by COVID-19, Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the open enrollment request out of two students to Clayton Ridge K-12 online academy. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
F. Special Education Contract – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the special education contract with Lakes Partnership School Consortium. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Discussion Items
A. School Board Convention
B. Updates on Virtual Learning Plan and Facilities Usage
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Enrollment Numbers for 2020-2021
C. Open Enrollment In List
D. Open Enrollment Out List
E. Home School List
F. Pre-School Schedules
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Title I Application
VIII. Announcements
A. Next meeting – October 12, 2020 - Anthon
IX. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:47 PM
The board will continue to meet in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
MVAO Board President –
Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary -
Klingensmith
MP10-1-2020
Mvao September 2020 Board Bills
Vendor Name, Vendor Description
...Check Total
General Fund
American Solutions For Business, Cares Supplies...1,395.00
Baldwin, Jody, Reimbursement
...360.00
Blake, Christa, Reimbursement
...703.19
Blake, Shari, Reimbursement
...35.76
Boll, Kori, Reimbursement...94.05
Bomgaars, Supplies...625.61
Buena Vista University, Scholarship
...500.00
Burow, Fritz, Reimbursement...366.59
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel...197.03
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel...285.96
Central Iowa Distributing, Inc., Supplies...641.00
Centurylink, Telephone...348.27
Cornhusker International Trucks, Bus Repair...125.00
Correctionville Building Center, Supplies...15.07
Covalent Chemical, Llc, Cares Supplies...2,895.00
Croghan, Brenda, Reimbursement...82.92
Donn, Stephanie, Reimbursement...478.14
Dougherty, Daniel, Reimbursement...561.00
Edmentum, Cares Supplies......1,445.60
Else, Crista, Reimbursement......131.44
Fusion Products, Cares Supplies
...3,493.08
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Cares Supplies...2,143.50
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement
...5.33
Healthiest You, Insurance...684.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The, Supplies...15,209.29
Hometown Variety, Supplies
...9,614.20
Iowa Central Community College, Scholarship...500.00
Iowa High School Music Assoc, Registration...25.00
Iowa State University, Scholarships
...1,000.00
Iowa Testing Programs, Testing
...136.52
Jessen Automotive, Supplies
...1,614.23
Joy Auto Supply Inc, Supplies
...21.02
Kaufman, Evie, Homeschool Supplies...1,606.00
Kendall Hunt, Curriculum Materials
...10,400.00
Kovarna, Dave, Reimbursement
...647.06
Kovarna, Linda, Reimbursement
...89.24
Lefebvre, Michaela, Reimbursement...112.32
Macs Chevrolet Pontiac, Supplies...259.07
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...93.63
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...128.63
Masters, Denise, Homeschool Supplies...171.86
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...1,663.95
Menards, Supplies...79.18
Mercy Medical Services, Physical
...175.00
Miller, Dennis, Reimbursement
...663.49
Morgan, Kera, Reimbursement
...77.97
Morningside College, Scholarships
...1,500.00
Neubaum, Brenda, Reimbursement
...203.88
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel
...2,034.49
O’keefe Elevator Co Inc, Elevator Maintenance...366.94
Pedroza, Cheyenne, Donations...100.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies
...1,593.14
Rainbow Resources, Home School Supplies...1,379.50
Rentokil North America, Inc. Dba, Services...272.00
Riverside Insights, Supplies...157.30
Sanitary Services, Garbage...421.30
School Administrators Of Iowa. Memberships/Registrations...150.00
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies...96.62
Schram, Paula, Reimbursement
...250.93
United Healthcare, Insurance
...62,077.23
University Of South Dakota, Scholarship...1500.00
Verizon Business Services, Telephone...41.03
Wayne State College, Scholarship
...1,000.00
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement
...376.62
Wimmer, Nicole, Reimbursement...100.57
Wolfe, Brenda, Reimbursement
...341.60
Fund Total:...134,863.35
Management Levy Fund
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...12,793.08
United Healthcare, Insurance
...3,126.06
Fund Total:...15,919.14
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Hamman Construction, Services
...1,067.50
Incontrol Electronics, Surveillance System...2,410.00
Johnshoy Landscaping Llc, Services...5,520.00
Journeyed,Com, Inc., Site License...2,425.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...933.00
Satarii, Inc. (Dba Swivl), Equipment
...7,896.00
Timeclock Plus, Timeclock Software
...5,150.00
Fund Total:...25,401.50
Student Activity Fund
Adamson, Paul, Official...110.00
Alford, Ben, Official...115.00
Brenner’s, Supplies...199.90
Central Iowa Distributing, Inc., Supplies...197.00
Collins, Shawn, Official...85.00
Conover, Casey, Official...105.00
Dirksen, Katherine, Reimbursement...56.03
Ehlers, Chris, Official...85.00
Gopher Sport, Supplies...170.64
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...858.75
Kruse, Dana, Official...115.00
Markham, Sam, Official...115.00
Mccormick’s Group, Llc, Supplies
...1,809.67
Meyer, Charlie, Official...85.00
Monona Co. Iron, Supplies...330.00
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Pop
...1,485.90
Petersen, Shawn, Official...115.00
Pro-Tuff Decals, Supplies...259.20
Schumacher, Brent, Officialq115.00
Sway Medical. Supplies...269.10
Sydney Bradford, Services...750.00
Themes & Variations, Inc, Supplies
...149.95
United Sports Academy, Supplies
...300.00
United States Postal Service, Postage...3.70
Wax, Gary, Official...105.00
Wickstrom, Stan, Official...215.00
Fund Total:...8,204.84
School Nutrition Fund
Dfa Dairy Brands, Milk...321.01
Hiland Dairy, Milk...369.06
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...11,190.87
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies
...13,348.22
Strachan Sales Inc. Dba Hobart , Repairs...1,131.00
Fund Total:...26,360.16
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Ac & R Specialists, Repairs...2,581.75
Andrews Carpet Service, Inc., Carpet...624.00
Apptegy, Website/App...13,950.00
E-Rate Complete, Llc, Services...2,500.00
Feld Fire, Services...2,187.50
Incontrol Electronics, Services...262.00
Innovative Laboratory Systems, Inc, Furniture...8,900.00
Jmc Computer Service Inc, Software...5,635.11
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...549.85
Pam Jacobsen Dba Ppp Design, Supplies...1,000.00
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...1,723.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...615.00
School Speciality Supply Inc
Supplies,...1,279.34
Strachan Sales Inc. Dba Hobart, Repairs...1,093.31
Fund Total:...42,900.86
MP10-1-2020
