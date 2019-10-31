MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, October 14, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Clausen, Kennedy, and Mead
Absent: None
Others: 4 guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order at declared a quorum at 7:04 PM....
Communications
A. Public Forum - none
Correspondence – email from a patron praising Gaige Gill and the new RamCast
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $146,193.86; Management $14,670.21; PPEL $14,752.10; Activity $25,449.43; Hot Lunch $21,923.47; Infrastructure $38,726.17; Extra & Hourly Pay $50,795.33.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A, Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve the resignations of Nancy Hayworth, Courtney Pithan, and Melanie Feddersen as paraprofessionals, and to approve the contract of Jen Kerns as Superintendent’s Secretary. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Approve SIAC Committee for 2019-2020 School Year
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the SIAC for the 19-20 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Approve Remaining Fundraisers for 2019-2020 School Year
Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the remaining fundraisers for 19-20 with the exception of one that will be discussed with the sponsor and altered to the approval of the board. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
D. Title I Application
Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the title I application. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
E. SBRC for Special Education Deficit
Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the SBRC special education deficit of $208.95. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
F. SBRC English Second Language Application
The board agreed to table until November when the application is available
G. IASB Delegate Convention Priorities
Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve 5 IASB convention priorities and to name Matt Mead as our representative. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Discussion Items
A. School Board Convention – November 20 and 21
B. School Permits for Activities
C. Board Policy Reviews
D. Signage for High School Gymnasium
VI. Reports
A. Administrative Reports
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
VIII. Announcement
A. Next MVAO School Board Meeting: Monday, November 11th, 2019 in Mapleton Board Room
IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:06 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
MP10-31-19
Mvao Board Bills
October 2019
Vendor Name, Vendor Description
...Check Total
General Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc., Supplies
...81.75
Babl, Marcela, Reimbursement...106.40
Blue Space Creative, Website...187.50
Bmi Educational Services, Supplies...152.72
Buck, Harry, Reimbursement...735.00
Burke Engineering Sales Company, Supplies...35.32
C&B Operatons, Llc, Mower/Snowblower...508.30
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel Charges...211.11
Centurylink, Telephone...2,085.54
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall, Utilities...9,013.23
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...17,573.23
Continental Press Inc, Textbooks...1,340.30
Cornhusker International Trucks, Bus Repair...342.26
Danbury Review, Publishing...489.84
Dick Blick, Supplies...247.69
Flammang, Lawrence , Bus Physical...100.00
Flinn Scientific Inc, Supplies...108.40
Goettsch, Juliana, Reimbursement
...13.91
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement
...225.83
Hansen Services, Propane...990.00
Healthiest You, Insurance...1,206.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The
Supplies...7,230.74
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Bus Repair...1,419.59
Iowa Communications Network, Internet...142.46
Iowa High School Music Asso, Registration...177.00
Iowa High School Speech Asso, Registration...50.00
Iowa Testing Programs, Testing...2,187.30
Iowa World Language Association, Spanish Conference...120.00
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc., Supplies
...1,319.43
Jessen Automotive, Supplies...159.99
Kirchgatter, Mona, Reimbursement
...206.92
Kirchgatter, Scott,Reimbursement
...18.86
Klingensmith, Shona, Reimbursement...14.71
Lakeshore, Supplies...413.00
Lefebvre, Michaela, Reimbursement
...17.16
Low, Emily, Reimbursement...99.30
Macs Chevrolet Pontiac, Transportation ...1,023.79
Mapleton Communications, Internet
...151.35
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...381.44
Masa, Supplies...191.49
Masters, Denise, Home School Supplies
...60.00
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplies
...106.93
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement
...307.32
Menards, Supplies...82.48
Monona Co. Iron, Supplies...2,222.53
Morningside College, Travel...138.00
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising
...516.04
Nasp, Supplies...489.00
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel...4,425.13
Nielsen Electric, Supplies...66.42
Northwest Area Education Agency, Supplies...2,860.49
Oberreuter, Angela, Reimbursement
...155.56
Petersen, Molly, Reimbursement...72.35
Phillips, Holly, Reimbursement...81.05
Pql, Supplies...1,500.00
Prairie Lakes Aea 8, Registration...320.00
Project Lead The Way, Pltw Supply...340.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies...2,028.63
Rainbow Resources, Home School Supplies...1,913.55
Rentokil North America, Inc. Dba , Services...156.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...334.00
Sanitary Services, Garbage...383.00
Scantron Corp, Test Materials...241.04
Scholastic Inc, Supplies...121.00
School Administrators Of Iowa, Memberships/Registrations...675.00
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies...272.10
Security National Bank, Safety Deposit Box...45.00
Simmons, Kevin, Reimbursement...125.00
Smi Co, Supplies...1,980.00
Smith, Sandy, Reimbursement...229.86
Spirit Lake Csd, Entry Fee...225.00
Studypad Inc, Supplies...1,200.00
Sunnybrook, Supplies...58.00
Teaching Strategies, Inc, Supplies
...559.08
Teaching Textbooks, Supplies...197.89
Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc, Bus Repair Parts...224.63
United Healthcare, Insurance
...68,295.68
United States Postal Service, Postage
...550.00
University Of Iowa, The, Registration
...199.00
Verizon Business Services, Telephone...177.43
White Wolf Web Offset Printers, Supplies...185.68
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement...100.62
Winsupply Commercial Charge, Supplies...367.38
Wolfe, Brenda, Reimbursement...4.00
Zaner-Bloser, Supplies...523.13
Fund Total:...146,193.86
Management Levy Fund
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...12,164.45
United Healthcare, Insurance...2,505.76
Fund Total:...14,670.21
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Ac & R Specialists, Repairs...1,436.10
Incontrol Electronics, Surveillance System...10,917.00
Journeyed,Com, Inc., Site License...2,399.00
Fund Total:...14,752.10
Student Activity Fund
Adamson, Paul, Official...170.00
Alford, Ben, Official...115.00
All American Sports Corp, Supplies...118.63
Amsberry, Thomas, Official...150.00
Anita Engraving & Awards, Supplies...229.85
Arp, Corey, Official...115.00
Barringer, Dale, Official...170.00
Breyfogle, Scott, Reimbursement...650.31
Brown, Brent, Official...225.00
Buckstead, Jerry, Official...75.00
Crawford County Fair Association, Donation...100.00
Denison-Schleswig High School, Entry Fee...160.00
Dighton, Alex, Official...115.00
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...96.55
Gopher Sport, Supplies...150.93
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...7,022.10
Halbur, Haylee, Official...75.00
Handy, James, Official...115.00
Handy, Konnor, Official...115.00
Henderson, Al, Official...185.00
Higgins, Ryan, Official...115.00
Hoff, Jeremy, Official...115.00
Impact Applications, Inc., Supplies...435.00
Ink Spot, Supplies...312.00
Iowa Ffa Association, Supplies...1,285.00
Isdta, Registration Fee...206.00
Johnson Plastics Plus, Supplies...684.68
Johnson, Jack, Official...125.00
Kizer, Charles, Official...115.00
Koenigs, Joe, Official...340.00
Koenings, Jan, Official...340.00
Kuemper Catholic School, Entry Fee...0.00
Logan-Magnolia High School, Entry Fee...85.00
Low, Emily, Reimbursement...576.87
Mcguire, Lori, Official...170.00
Miller, Bria, Official...280.00
Morningside College, Registration...60.00
Murray, Andrew, Official...115.00
Nahnsen, John, Official...115.00
North High School, Vb Entry Fee...115.00
O’brien, Jason, Official...115.00
O’brien, Jon, Official...115.00
Patte, Aaron, Official...115.00
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Pop...3,057.75
Petersen, Stephanie, Reimbursement...135.92
Pick, Steven, Official...170.00
Reinke, Dale, Official...115.00
Rice, Robert, Official...75.00
Ridge View Community School, Entry Fees...105.00
Roudabush, Sydney, Services...400.00
Rschooltoday, Supplies...450.00
Sam’s Club, Supplies...2,410.87
Sharp, Maureen, Reimbursement...120.41
Shaw, Tracy, Official...75.00
South Central Calhoun, Entry Fee...255.00
Total Baseball Development, Fall League...1,000.00
Trophies Plus, Medals...306.56
Wessling, Doug, Official...150.00
Wharton, Shawn, Official...115.00
Wickstrom, Stan, Official...170.00
Woodbury Central High School, Entry Fee...150.00
Worldstrides, Ms Dc Trip...100.00
Fund Total:...25,449.43
School Nutrition Fund
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...30.05
Hiland Dairy, Milk...1,929.99
Keck Foods, Commodities...1,411.19
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...8,390.25
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...9,870.35
Mcdermott, Tracey, Reimbursement...18.65
Strachan Sales Inc. Dba Hobart, Repairs...272.99
Fund Total:...21,923.47
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc., Copier...1,431.18
Dba Ppp Design, Supplies...1,000.00
Flewelling Sand & Gravel, Rock...1,482.50
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...1,555.40
Pearson Education, Supplies...1,939.63
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...1,752.21
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...12,972.50
Thompson Innovations, Fob Key System...807.75
Woodward, Russ, Services...15,785.00
Fund Total:...38,726.17
MP10-31-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.