Maple Valley – Anthon Oto
Regular School Board Meeting
Date: Monday, November 25th 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Superintendent Office, Mapleton, IA
Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Clausen, Mead, and Kennedy (old board)
Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Mead, and Kennedy (new board)
Absent: None
Others: 7 guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.
II. Communications
A. Public Forum – A staff member addressed the board regarding our mileage rate. District policy states that mileage is reimbursed at the State of Iowa rate which is currently at $.39/mile.
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $242,141.43; Management $938; PPEL $4,083.15; Activity $55,714.71; Hot Lunch $70,334.07; Infrastructure $63,268.39; Extra&Hourly Pay $88,000.78.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Clausen moved and Flanigan seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Review of Official Report of School Election Votes - School Board Secretary Klingensmith reviewed the official report of school election votes declaring Jeremy Schram and Laura Streck as new board members.
V. Action Items
A. Dedication Signage for High School Gymnasium
The board tabled this item until the December board meeting.
B. Language for Student Activities for School Permit Eligibility
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to change the language in our school permit policy to allow involvement in extra-curricular activities to make students eligible for a school permit. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
Superintendent Thelander presented Clausen and Flanigan with an award of merit plaque and a lifetime activity plaque for their service to the board the last 15 years.
VI. Adjournment of Retiring Board – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:22 PM
NEW BOARD
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to order of New Board by President Pro-tem or Designee
Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:23 PM.
B. Administration of the Oath of Office to Newly Elected Board Members by the Board Secretary
Klingensmith administered the oath of office to Laura Streck and Jeremy Schram
C. Election of the President/Vice-President of the New Board
Mead nominated Wimmer for President and Kennedy seconded. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
Kennedy nominated Mead for Vice-President. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
D. Administration of the Oath of Office to the new Elected President/Vice-President by the Board Sec. ‘
Klingensmith administered the oath of office to Mead and Wimmer.
E. Approval of Agenda
Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
II. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Ri Boettger as teacher aide. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. NWAEA Board of Directors Election
Mead moved and Streck seconded to choose Angela Johnson and Roger Brinkert for the two open AEA director districts who represent MVAO. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. SBRC Allowable Growth
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve $109,796.80 of SBRC Modified Allowable Growth. 5 ayes. Motion carried. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
D. Student Teaching Agreement with Morningside College
Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the student teaching agreement with Morningside College. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
E. Policy 210.2-Regular Meeting Time
Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to change policy 210.2 to set our regular board meeting for the second Monday of each month at 7 PM. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
F. Approval of Sharing Guidance Counselor with Charter Oak-Ute
Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve sharing a guidance counselor with Charter Oak-Ute. 5 ayes. Motion carried
G. Approval of Winter Coaches 2019-2020
Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the 2019-2020 winter coaches as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
III. Discussion Items
A. Dropout Prevention Report
IV. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report
C. Certified Enrollment
D. ACT Report
V. Announcements
A. Next meeting – Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 7 PM in Anthon
VI. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:13 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
MP12-5-19
Maple Valley - Anthon Oto November 2019 Board Bills
Vendor Name, Vendor Description
....Check Total
General Fund
Anthon Service Center, Repair....126.75
Association For Supervision/Cu, Membership....239.00
Beeson, Rhonda , Reimbursement
....89.88
Bomgaars, Supplies....1,011.61
Boyer Valley Csd, Entry Fee....55.00
Boysen, Kim, Supplies....311.00
Buena Vista University, Entry Fee
....70.00
Burke Engineering, Sales Company....Supplies....22.43
Businees Professional Educators Of, Registration....25.00
C H N Garbage Service, Inc., Garbage
....853.00
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel
....1,296.80
Casey’s General Stores, Inc, Fuel
....1,073.32
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel....413.76
Centurylink Business Services, Internet
....694.08
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall, Utilities....18,109.87
City Of Mapleton, Utilities....20,575.97
Claim Aid, Medicaid Billing....183.13
Clark, Kristi, Reimbursement....53.70
Continental Press Inc, Supplies....893.54
Cornhusker International Trucks, ....Bus Repair....407.55
Correctionville Building Center, Building Maintenace....7.98
Danbury Review, Publishing....172.66
Davis, Cynthia, Home School Director
....125.00
Dba Piney Ridge, Tuition....1,309.00
Educators Benefit Consultants, Llc, Flex Benefits....125.00
Else, Crista, Reimbursement....403.26
Fiesta Foods, Supplies....142.57
Hamers, Kathy , Reimbursement
....186.42
Hansen Services, Propane....1,800.00
Healthiest You, Insurance....630.00
Holiday Inn Des Moines Airport, Travel....221.76
Holst, Laura, Reimbursement....62.05
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The , Supplies....6,407.91
Hometown Variety, Supplies....28.96
Ida County Auditor, Election....55.95
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Repairs
....5,300.85
Innovations Associates, Supplies
....155.00
Iowa Assoc School Boards, Supplies....88.50
Iowa Communications Network, Internet....146.60
Iowa High School Music Asso, Registration....126.00
Iowa Lakes Comm College, Tuition....7,597.38
Iowa Quiz Bowl League, Registration
....110.00
Iowa School Finance Information, Registration....75.00
Iowa Talented And Gifted , Tag/Conference....295.00
Ixl Learing, Software....349.00
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc., Supplies
....23.50
Jessen Automotive, Vehicle Maintenance ....3,128.76
Kerns, Jennifer, Reimbursement
....120.32
King Reinsch Prosser & Co Llp, Audit
....6,000.00
Kirchgatter, Mona, Reimbursement
....145.86
Kueny, Karen, Reimbursement....5.00
Lefebvre, Michaela, Reimbursement
....17.16
Literacy Resources, Supplies....256.77
Low, Emily, Reimbursement....727.76
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Activity, Reimbursement....756.00
Mapleton Bp, Fuel....61.49
Mapleton Communications, Internet
....302.70
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew....322.62
Masters, Denise, Home School Director
....2,875.00
Masters, Rachel, Home School Director
....625.00
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplies....90.97
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement
....317.82
Medical Enterprises, Inc., Supplies
....959.00
Menards, Supplies....81.13
Mid Bell, Supplies....391.72
Monona Co. Iron, Supplies....82.50
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising
....330.81
Mv Hot Lunch, Reimbursement....119.87
Neubaum, Brenda, Reimbursement
....137.03
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel....11,264.41
Northland Products Co, Supplies
....897.60
Northwest Area Education Agency,....Supplies....137.25
Nw Icda, Entry Fee....60.00
Nwiba, Jazz Band Entry....110.00
Oabcig Csd, Entry Fee....60.00
Olson, Lisa , Reimbursement....210.61
Porter, Charles, Reimbursement....85.69
Quill Corporation, Supplies....2,419.32
Rainbow Resources, Supplies
....1,240.75
Redenius, Caitlyn , Reimbursement
....8.07
Rentokil North America, Inc. Dba , Services....312.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment....1,752.98
Sam’s Club, Supplies....121.22
Sanitary Services, Garbage....383.00
Schiltz, Kathy, Reimbursement....510.00
Scholastic Book Fairs, Inc., Supplies
....891.21
Scholastic Inc, Supplies....274.73
School Administrators Of Iowa, Memberships/Registrations....500.00
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies
....143.46
Secretary Of State, Notary....30.00
Sexton Oil Co, Supplies....393.62
Simmons, Kevin, Reimbursement....38.63
Thelander, Jeff, Reimbursement....74.28
United Healthcare, Insurance
....128,066.73
Unity Point Health, Des Moines....Training....231.00
Valley Bank, Change Bag....200.00
Verizon Business Services, Telephone....445.73
Western Iowa Tech Comm College....,Bus Driver....339.75
White Wolf Web Printers, Ram Write Up
....185.68
Whiteing, Merlin, Reimbursement
....128.00
Winsupply Commercial Charge, Supplies....308.00
Wolfe, Brenda, Reimbursement....649.68
Fund Total:....242,141.43
Management Levy Fund
Iowa Workforce Development, Unemployment....938.00
Fund Total:....938.00
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd....Ac & R Specialists, Repairs....685.15
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment....1,699.00
Sunkist Window Coverings, Supplies....1,699.00
Fund Total:....4,083.15
Student Activity Fund
Beef & Brew, Meals....331.17
Bob Rogers Travel, Travel....7,298.00
Bomgaars, Supplies....18.99
Breyfogle, Scott, Reimbursement....303.04
C H N Garbage Service, Inc., Homecoming....100.00
Casey’s General Stores, Inc, Supplies....42.76
Championship Productions, Inc, Supplies....214.00
Check The Girls, Student Council Donation....811.05
Clark, Kristi, Reimbursement....21.33
Club’s Choice Fundraising, Vocal Music Fundraising....12,958.71
Colbert’s Market, Misc Supplies....1,687.28
Dirksen, Katherine, Reimbursement....417.24
Dose, Corey, Reimbursement....65.82
Fairfield Inn & Suites, Travel....593.60
Flowers & More, Supplies....287.00
George Little Rock High School, Entry Fees....0.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies....1,996.50
Halbur, Haylee , Official....75.00
Hauff Mid-America Sports, Supplies....465.50
Hometown Variety, Supplies....443.91
Ihsada, Membership....260.00
Iowa Assn Ffa, Ffa Dues....1,473.00
Iowa High School Baseball Coaches, Membership ....30.00
Iowa Track & Field, Coach Clinic....195.00
Johnson Plastics Plus, Supplies....304.03
Jolly Time Koated Kernels Llc, Supplies....956.00
Kingsley-Pierson High School, National Convention ....110.00
Kovarna, Dave, Reimbursement....97.28
Krispy Kreme, Supplies....3,205.70
Mv Hot Lunch, Reimbursement....17.33
Oabcig Csd, Entry Fees....80.00
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Pop....1,972.60
Phillips, Holly, Reimbursement....49.45
Rada Cutlery, Supplies....8,475.45
Rice, Robert, Official....150.00
Rustic Lily, The, Supplies....187.47
Sam’s Club, Supplies....1,421.37
Scholl, Kathy, Reimbursement....150.00
Security National Bank, Change Bag
....250.00
Siouxland Scale Service, Inc, Scale Test....175.00
Swank, Supplies....536.00
Tesch, Shannon, Reimbursement
....332.00
Tri-Center High School, Entry Fees
....120.00
Trophies Plus, Supplies....225.18
Wessling, Douglas, Official....450.00
Willmott, Scott, Official....225.00
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement....266.63
World’s Finest Chololate, Supplies
....7,145.00
Fund Total:....55,714.71
School Nutrition Fund
Ac & R Specialists, Repairs....831.58
Fiesta Foods, Supplies....67.16
Hiland Dairy, Milk....5,705.89
Keck Foods, Commodities....5,414.70
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating , Reimbursement....34,798.95
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies....21,385.24
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies....1,555.40
Strachan Sales Inc., Dba Hobart , Repairs....575.15
Fund Total:....70,334.07
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc., Copier
....2,862.36
Agile Sports Technologies, Inc., Supplies....3,399.00
Glynlyon, Inc., Software....6,750.00
Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City, Services....909.78
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies
....1,555.40
Precision Towing Inc, Towing....605.00
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services....33,794.51
Thompson Innovations, Fob Key System
....4,707.34
Wesco Distribution Inc., Outside Lights....1,920.00
Woodward, Russ, Services....6,765.00
Fund Total:....63,268.39
