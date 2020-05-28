MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING Monday, May 11, 2020, 7:00 PM Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa
MEETING WILL ORIGINATE IN BOARD ROOM AT CENTRAL OFFICE IN MAPLETON WITH MAJORITY OF MEMBERS PARTICIPATING VIA ZOOM. THE MEETING IS OPEN TO PUBLIC PROVIDED SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES ARE FOLLOWED.
Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, and Streck in person and Schram and Mead via ZOOM.
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:04 PM
II. Communications - none
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Summary
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $191,669.35; Management $2,939.51; PPEL $1,410.87; Debt Service $1,000; Infrastructure $20,533.84; Extra&Hourly Pay $80,800.22
E. Activity Account: $10,853.21
F. School Meal Program: $43,489.21
Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignation of Ashley Mondor from MS Cheerleading, and to approve the hiring of Caleb Christiansen; 6th grade teacher, Jessica Christiansen; high school math teacher, and Jody Walsh; driver’s education teacher. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2020-2021
Schram moved and Mead seconded to increase student lunch and breakfast prices by $.05 each, and to increase our adult meals by .10 each. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Appointment of Designated Person for Asbestos
President Wimmer appointed our head custodian Kody Berg as the designated person for asbestos.
D. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators
President Wimmer appointed each buildings’ guidance counselor and principal as our child abuse investigators.
E. Approval Master Certified Contract
Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the master contract for certified staff with a 2.55% total package increase along with minor language changes as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
F. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts
Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve a 2.55% increase for non-certified staff contingent upon being able to start school on-time this fall; a 1.5% increase for principals; and a 0% increase for the Superintendent. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Discussion Items
VI. Reports
A. Principals’ Reports
VII. Announcements
A. Staff Appreciation Week – May 4-8
B. School Board Recognition Month – May
C. Commencement – 2:00 PM, Sunday, July 12, 2020
D. Next Meeting – Monday, June 8, 2020 – in Anthon
VIII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:01 PM
Mvao Board Bills May 2020
Vendor Name, Vendor Description...Check Total
General Fund
Anthon Service Center, Repair...17.00
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel Charges...276.42
Centurylink Business Services, Internet...57.09
Centurylink, Telephone...286.95
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall , Utilities...4,365.32
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...9,763.08
Claim Aid, Medicaid Billing...140.09
Colbert’s Market, Supplies...20.91
College Community School, Special Ed Tuition...9,204.00
Cornhusker International Trucks, Bus Repair...903.02
Danbury Review, Publishing...942.06
Davis, Cynthia, Home School Director...125.00
Dba Piney Ridge, Tuition...2,023.00
Department Of Education, Bus Inspection...1,200.00
Educators Benefit Consultants, Llc, Flex Benefits...125.00
Else, Crista, Reimbursement...68.64
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...176.80
Handke, Kimberly, Reimbursement...66.80
Hansen Services, Propane...1,800.00
Healthiest You, Insurance...675.00
Heart Smart Technology, Supplies...368.08
Iowa Assoc School Boards, Dues...2,828.00
Iowa Communications Network, Internet...872.19
Iowa Division Of Labor Services, Services...175.00
Iowa School Finance Information, Dues...924.35
Jessen Automotive, Vehicle Maintenance ...437.54
Jostens, Yearbook...370.79
Kendall Hunt, Supplies...8,696.19
Kingsley-Pierson High School, Open Enrollment...3,531.25
Lawton Bronson Comm School, Open Enrollment...3,531.25
Mapleton Bp, Supplies...62.90
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...95.93
Marzano Research Laboratory, Supplies...159.75
Masters, Denise, Home School Director...2,875.00
Masters, Rachel, Home School Director...742.00
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...85.80
Oberreuter, Angela, Reimbursement...53.04
Popplers Music, Inc., Supplies...163.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies...360.24
Rainbow Resources, Supplies...242.76
Rentokil North America, Inc. Dba, Services...156.00
River Valley Csd, Open Enrollment...31,781.25
Sanitary Services, Garbage...421.30
Scheer, Constance, Reimbursement...100.00
School Administrators Of Iowa, Memberships/Registrations...1,031.00
Sioux City Community School, Open Enrollment...4,998.33
Thelander, Jeff, Reimbursement...50.00
Thomas Bus Sales Of Iowa Inc, Bus Repair Parts...100.88
U.S. Postal Service, Postage...915.70
United Healthcare, Insurance...60,927.75
United States Postal Service, Postage...601.90
Western Iowa Tech Comm College, Post Secondary Enrollment...31,774.00
Fund Total:...191,669.35
Management
United Healthcare, Insurance...2,939.51
Fund Total:...2,939.51
Ppel
Kneifl Electric, Services...1,410.87
Fund Total:...1,410.87
Debt Services
Piper Sandler & Co, Bond Fees...1,000.00
Fund Total:...1,000.00
Activity
Beef & Brew, Supplies...956.25
Colbert’s Market, Supplies...1,062.69
Gomaco, Supplies...70.41
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...650.00
Iowa Department Of Revenue, Sales Tax On Raffles...469.00
Trophies Plus, Supplies...1,052.86
Worldstrides, Ms Dc Trip...6,592.00
Fund Total:...10,853.21
Hot Lunch
Ac & R Specialists, Repairs...833.75
Hiland Dairy, Milk...2,250.70
Keck Foods, Commodities...1,370.52
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating , Reimbursement...31,181.08
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...7,742.52
Stoll, Lana, Reimbursement...110.64
Fund Total:...43,489.21
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Blue Space Creative, Website...440.00
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall, Snow Removal...1,080.00
Gordon Flesch Company, Copier Lease...1,431.18
Jmc Computer Service Inc, Software...293.92
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...1,555.40
Project Lead The Way, Pltw Supply...950.00
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...9,883.34
Software Unlimited Inc, Computer Support...4,900.00
Fund Total:...20,533.84
MP5-21-2020
