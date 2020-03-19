MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, March 9, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Board Room, Mapleton, Iowa
Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, and Schram
Absent: Streck
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM
II. Communications
A. Public Forum - none
B. Correspondence – MVAO Jazz Band received a wildcard to perform at State Jazz; Jazz Choir placed 1st at Shake the Lakes; Parade of Bands was a success, and Kolby Scott went to State Wrestling.
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes...
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $123,885.56; Management $2,939.51; PPEL $6,670; Infrastructure $28,023.07; Extra & Hourly Pay $107,473.52
E. Activity Account: $24,622.05
F. School Meal Program: $44,242.23
Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the consent agenda. 4 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings
Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the following resignations from Julie Bollig and Cindy Herrick, and the hirings of Justin Kahl as assistant track coach, Dave Kuhl as an assistant baseball coach, Tosha Bridgeman and Chelsea Redenius as para-educators, Shelley Boggs as Head Cook at the Anthon building, Barb Hansen to teach 7th grade math for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, and Andy Kuhlmann as a part-time custodian in the Anthon building. 4 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Budget Presentation – Set Budget Hearing in April
Shona Klingensmith and Mr. Thelander presented the proposed 2020-2021 budget and answered board questions.
C. Budget Guarantee Resolution
Schram moved and Mead seconded to pass the following resolution. 4 ayes. Motion carried.
RESOLVED, that the Board of Directors of Maple Valley – Anthon Oto Community school district, will levy property tax for $38,600 for fiscal year 2020-2021 for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed under section 257.14, Code of Iowa.
D. Approval of Summer 2020 Coaching Contracts
The summer 2020 coaching contracts were reviewed.
E. Approval of Census Resolution
Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the census resolution as presented. 4 ayes. Motion carried.
F. Approval of 28E contracts with Western Iowa Tech
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the 28E agreement with Western Iowa Tech. 4 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Discussion Items
A. Potential Handbook Changes
VI. Reports
A. Principal Reports
B. Parent Teacher Conference Report
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Budget Hearing and Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year
B. Approval Master Certified Contract
C. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts
D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes
E. Approval of Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 20-21.
VIII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 13, 2020– 7:00 PM – in Anthon
B. Bus Safety Supper – Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – 6:30 PM – Beef n Brew
IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:05 PM
MVAO Board President – Wimmer MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
MP3-19-2020
-------
MVAO School Board March 2020 Board Bills
Vendor Name, Vendor Description
...Check Total
General Fund
American Heart Association, Donations...77.00
Anthon Ambulance, Donations...77.00
Barnes And Noble, Inc., Supplies...429.40
Bomgaars, Supplies...590.75
Boysen, Kim, Supplies...293.00
Buck, Harry, Reimbursement...10.25
Casey’s General Stores, Inc, Fuel...442.72
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel...421.48
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...18,581.73
Claim Aid, Medicaid Billing...176.73
Clerk Of Courts, Garnishment...792.62
Dba Piney Ridge, Tuition...2,380.00
Dhs Cashier 1St Fl, Medicaid Billing...1,867.35
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...67.83
Forney, Greg, Jazz Band Clinician ...200.00
Franck & Sextro, P.L.C., Legal ...262.50
Goettsch, Juliana, Reimbursement..41.80
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...177.06
Hansen Services, Propane...2,790.00
Healthiest You, Insurance...675.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The, Supplies...3,211.75
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Services...3,401.37
Iowa Assoc School Boards, Supplies...225.00
Jessen Automotive, Supplies...60.00
Kirchgatter, Mona, Reimbursement...145.86
Klingensmith, Shona, Reimbursement...477.66
Kovarna, Dave, Reimbursement...137.51
Lefebvre, Michaela, Reimbursement...33.54
Linder, Kevin, Jazz Band Clinician ...75.00
Literacy Resources, Llc, Supplies...427.95
Low, Emily, Reimbursement...308.88
Macs Chevrolet Pontiac, Supplies...432.28
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Activity, Reimbursement...1,614.58
Mapleton Bp, Fuel...902.21
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...373.58
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplie...625.43
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...629.10
Menards, Supplies...36.62
Mercy Medical Services, Physical...75.00
Mid Bell, Supplies...663.00
Monona Co. Iron, Supplies...332.40
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising...38.00
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel...3,956.70
Northland Products Co, 55 Gal Oil...553.16
Northwest Area Education Agency, Supplies...300.00
O’keefe Elevator Co Inc, Elevator Maintenance...366.94
Onawa Florist, Inc, Supplies...79.00
Oto Ambulance, Donations...77.00
Petersen, Molly, Reimbursement...76.05
Project Lead The Way, Pltw Supply...4,017.50
Psat/Nmsqt, Testing...187.00
Quality Sewing, Supplies...3,999.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies...464.08
Rainbow Resources, Supplies...114.83
Rentokil North America, Inc. Dba, Services...156.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...805.00
Sanitary Services, Garbage...421.30
Schaffer, Steven, Reimbursement...38.65
Scholastic Book Fairs, Inc., Books...1,213.67
Scholl, Kathy, Reimbursement...210.78
Sioux City Community School, Tuition...543.00
Software Unlimited Inc, Computer Support...100.00
Teaching Textbooks, Supplies...862.50
Thelander, Jeff, Reimbursement...251.21
Thompson, Kori, Reimbursement...43.33
United Healthcare, Insurance...59,690.56
United States Postal Service, Postage...240.00
West Central Community Action, Reimbursement...4.99
Wheeler, Melody, Reimbursement...20.00
White Wolf Web Printers, Ram Write Up...372.37
Yockey, Sherrie, Reimbursement...140.00
Fund Total:...123,885.56
Management Levy Fund
United Healthcare, Insurance...2,939.51
Fund Total:...2,939.51
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Incontrol Electronics, Surveillance System...6,670.00
Fund Total:...6,670.00
Student Activity Fund
Best Western Plus, Travel...338.24
Bodywork Therapies Llc, Supplies...180.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...63.68
Clausen, Jaclynn, Reimbursement...822.33
Dougherty, Daniel, Reimbursement...195.53
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...1,179.58
Graphic Edge, The, Supplies...1,098.30
Holiday Inn Express At Drake, Travel...1,733.76
Iowa Fccla, Registration/Dues...1,320.00
Iowa Ffa Alumni Association, Registration/Dues...150.00
Iowa High School Athletic Asso, Tickets...8,254.00
Iowa State University, Entry Fee...250.00
Johnson Plastics Plus, Supplies...43.55
Krager, Kurtis, Official...100.00
Langley, Brett, Official...100.00
Lefty Leigh’s Catering, Ram Ball...678.00
Mapleton Bp, Supplies...359.64
Mid-West Tech, Fupplies...187.21
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Pop...1,391.25
Richard, Mike, Official...100.00
River Valley Csd, Meal Reimbursement...221.00
Sass, Angela, Reimbursement...264.97
Scholl, Kathy, Reimbursement...219.00
Smeltzer, Brian, Reimbursement...79.78
Sssf/Sctp Headquarters, Membership...310.00
Staley’s Food Service Inc., Ram Ball...3,848.00
Tirevold, Lea, Reimbursement...537.03
Walsh, Joseph, Reimbursement...50.00
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement...292.54
Works Of Heart, Supplies...254.66
Fund Total:...24,622.05
School Nutrition Fund
Hiland Dairy, Milk...3,600.77
Keck Foods, Commodities...2,711.96
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...29,238.80
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...8,380.18
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...60.00
Strachan Sales Inc. Dba Hobart, Repairs...250.52
Fund Total:...44,242.23
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Cory Greenwood Speaks, Motivational Speaker...1,200.00
Mid Bell, Band Supplies...4,907.07
Pql, Lighting...555.27
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...8,015.73
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...9,845.00
Wolf Tree Service, Tree Removal...3,500.00
Fund Total:...28,023.07
MP3-19-2020
