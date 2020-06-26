MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
Monday, June 8, 2020,
7:00 PM
Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
Streamed on Facebook Live
Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, Schram, and Streck
Absent: None
Others: 3 guests and many viewers on Facebook Live
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:03 PM.
II. Communications
A. Public Forum - none
B. Correspondence - none
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports: 5/31/20
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $343,925.91; Management $186,469.65; PPEL $8,644; Debt Service $600; Infrastructure $36,708.46; Extra & Hourly Pay $84,473.37.
E. Activity Account: $6175.28
F. School Meal Program: $51,052.94
Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the resignations of Alden Berkenpas as cross country coach and Brian Brown as volunteer basketball coach. 5 ayes. Motion carried. Mead moved and Streck seconded to approve the hiring of Hayley Halbur as assistant softball coach and Zack Paulsen as assistant baseball coach. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Approval of 2020-2021 Fall Coaches
Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the following fall coaches: Justin Kahl head football coach, Rob Paulsen and Andy Tiervold assistant football coaches, Emily Low head volleyball, and Barb Hatler and David Kovarna as assistant volleyball coaches. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Discussion Items
A. Pandemic Response Planning for 2020-2021 School Year – Mr. Thelander discussed our return to learn plan and answered questions.
VI. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports
B. Opening of New Fiscal Year
VII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 13, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton
VIII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:16 PM.
MVAO Board President –
Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary -
Klingensmith
MP6-18-2020
MVAO School Board June 2020 Bills
Vendor Name, Vendor Description...Check Total
General Fund
American Heart Association, Student Donations...310.56
Boll, Kori, Reimbursement...252.87
Bomgaars, Supplies...585.55
Brown, Bridget, Reimbursement...95.00
Burke Engineering Sales Company, Supplies...66.46
C H N Garbage Service, Inc., Garbage...853.00
C&B Operatons, Llc, Mower...705.64
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel...209.24
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel...109.71
Centurylink, Telephone...344.95
Charter Oak-Ute Comm School, Open Enrollment...36,274.41
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall, Utilities...4,213.53
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...13,080.01
Claim Aid, Medicaid Billing...147.06
Cornhusker InternationalTrucks, Bus Repair...96.31
Correctionville Building Center, Supplies...108.66
Danbury Catholic, Preschool...13,760.00
Davis, Cynthia, Home School Director...125.00
Dba Piney Ridge, Tuition...595.00
Demco, Supplies...198.91
Department Of Education, Bus Inspection...40.00
Franck & Sextro, P.L.C., Legal...35.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...500.00
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...335.64
Hamman, Amy, Reimbursement...331.68
Hansen Services, Propane...900.00
Healthiest You, Insurance...621.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The, Supplies...3,849.59
Iowa Assoc School Boards, Dues...950.00
Iowa Communications Network, Internet...271.90
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc., Supplies...45.00
Jaymar Business Forms, Supplies...60.21
Jessen Automotive, Vehicle Maintenance ...2,152.92
Jostens, Graduation Supplies...1,550.00
Jostens, Yearbook...1,376.90
Joy Auto Supply Inc, Supplies...41.82
Kendall Hunt, Curriculum Materials...17,398.70
Kerns, Jennifer, Reimbursement...329.90
Kryger Glass, Supplies...119.85
Lawton Post Office, Postage...407.25
Long Lines, Supplies...38.65
Macs Chevrolet Pontiac, Services...761.61
Mapleton Bp, Fuel...77.72
Mapleton Communications, Internet...2,432.53
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...161.06
Masters, Denise, Home School Director...2,875.00
Masters, Rachel, Home School Director...625.00
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplies...133.46
Maynard, Rochelle , Reimbursement...312.10
Menards, Supplies...1,007.43
Morgan, Kera , Reimbursement...14.96
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising...686.38
Mv Hot Lunch, Reimbursement...471.00
Nassp, Nhs Affiliation...385.00
Neubaum, Brenda, Reimbursement...248.15
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel...755.20
O’keefe Elevator Co Inc, Elevator Maintenance...366.94
Oabcig Csd, Open Enrollment...15,184.38
Plank Road Publishing, Inc, Supplies...119.45
Quill Corporation, Supplies...821.32
Rainbow Resources, Home School Supplies...140.64
Really Good Stuff, Supplies...524.00
Remedia Publications, Supplies...63.98
Renaissance Learning, Inc, Library Software...1,800.00
Rentokil North America, Inc. Dba, Services...98.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...1,878.00
Sanitary Services, Garbage...421.30
Scholastic Inc, Supplies...60.50
School Administrators Of Iowa, Memberships/Registrations...1,122.00
Seesaw Learning, Inc., Supplies...715.00
Sioux City Community School, Special Education...7,062.50
Sioux City Csd, Special Education...7,062.50
Stamp Fulfillment Services, Supplies...983.35
Teacher Direct, Supplies...146.50
Teaching Strategies, Inc, Supplies...29.26
U.S. Postal Service, Postage...188.00
Umbach Seed & Feed Store, Supplies...175.00
United Healthcare, Insurance...61,056.51
Uptown Sporting Goods, Supplies...1,482.00
West Monona Comm School Distri, Open Enrollment...31,781.25
Westwood Community School, Open Enrollment...39,660.00
Whiting Community School, Open Enrollment...10,593.75
Winsupply Commercial Charge, Supplies...49.05
Woodbury Central High School, Open Enrollment...45,906.25
Fund Total:...343,925.91
Management Levy Fund
Hoffman Agency, Insurance...182,175.14
Special Markets Insurance, Insurance...1,355.00
United Healthcare, Insurance...2,939.51
Fund Total:...186,469.65
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Johnshoy Landscaping Llc, Services...750.00
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc., Supplies...1,565.00
Rick’s Computer, Computers...6,329.00
Fund Total:...8,644.00
Debt Service
Umb Bank, Banking Fees...600.00
Fund Total:...600.00
Student Activity Fund
All American Sports Corp, Supplies...736.84
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...234.64
Hometown Variety, Supplies...65.96
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Pop...1,795.60
Resilite, Supplies...575.24
Uptown Sporting Goods, Supplies...2,767.00
Fund Total:...6,175.28
School Nutrition Fund
Ac & R Specialists, Repairs...1,309.70
Hiland Dairy, Milk...957.10
Keck Foods, Commodities...458.03
Klingensmith, Shona, Reimbursement...488.52
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...34,925.86
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...12,879.72
Stoll, Lana, Reimbursement...34.01
Fund Total:...51,052.94
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Bdi Signs Business Designs, Inc, Signs...1,195.00
Gordon Flesch Company, Copier Lease...1,490.18
Ladwig Construction, Services...9,800.00
Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City, Supplies...336.00
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...1,555.48
Project Lead The Way, Supplies...950.00
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...3,291.80
Rick’s Computer, Services...14,946.00
Vetter Equipment Co., Mower...3,144.00
Fund Total:...36,708.46
MP6-18-2020
