MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Monday, July 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Board Room, Central Office, Mapleton, Iowa
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
1. The MVAOCOU Student Council presented their ideas for Homecoming and monthly service projects.
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minute
C. Financial Report
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $128,991.97; Management $172,415.50; PPEL $12,244.62; Activity $27,595.21; Hot Lunch $25,599.68; Extra & Hourly Pay $121,049.86.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Mead moved and Clausen seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Opening of New Fiscal Year
A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer – Wimmer appointed and swore in Shona Klingensmith.
B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1 –
BE IT RESOLVED by the Maple Valley –Anthon Oto Community School District of Mapleton, Iowa in Monona, Woodbury, Crawford, and Ida Counties in Iowa; that we do hereby designate the following named banks to be depositories of the Maple Valley – Anthon Oto Community School District funds in amounts not to exceed the amount named opposite each of said designated depositories and the school district treasurer is hereby authorized to deposit the school district funds in amounts not to exceed in the aggregate the amounts named for said banks as follows, to-wit:
Name of Depository, Location......Maximum Deposit
Valley Bank & Trust, Mapleton, IA ......$1,000,000
Security National Bank, Mapleton, IA
...$1,000,000
Bankers Trust, Des Moines, IA
...$1,000,000
ISJIT, Des Moines, IA...$1,000,000
Director Clausen moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the above depository resolution and to add Jeff Thelander to all the accounts. The vote on the resolution is as follows: Ayes: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, and Clausen. Nays: none. Abstain – Flanigan. Motion carried.
Dated in Mapleton, Iowa, this 15th day of July, 2019.
Shona Klingensmith,
Board Secretary
C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207 – Flanigan moved and Clausen seconded to approve Rick Frank as our legal counsel. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program – Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve to participate in the Nation School lunch/breakfast program. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Action Items
A. Open Enrollment Request – the parents of one student were present to address the board. Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the two open enrollment in requests and to deny the one open enrollment out request. 3 ayes. 2 nays. Motion carried.
B. Milk Bids for 2019-2020- Flanigan moved and Mead seconded to approve the milk bid from Hiland Dairy. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
VI. Announcements
A. Next Meeting- Monday August 12, 2019- 7:00 PM in Anthon
VII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:18 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
MP7-25-19
Mvao Board Bills
July 2019
Vendor Name, Vendor Description
...Check Total
General Fund
Anthon Mini Mart, Fuel...3.52
Bomgaars, Supplies...277.33
Buck, Harry, Reimbursement...19.20
Bulk Office Supply, Supplies...52.56
C H N Garbage Service, Inc., Garbage
...426.50
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel
...1,510.28
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel...288.73
Centurylink Business Services, Internet
...3,467.23
Centurylink, Telephone...340.10
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall , Utilities...7,216.78
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...9,882.73
Claim Aid, Medicaid Billing...133.84
Colbert’s Market, Supplies...404.43
Cornhusker International Trucks, ...Bus Repair...1,374.47
Correctionville Building Center, Supplies...44.89
Department Of Education, Bus Inspection...120.00
Ellis, Jane, Reimbursement...133.80
Flowers & More, Supplies...66.00
Gcr Tires & Service, Vehicle Maintenance...990.74
Healthiest You, Insurance...684.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The, ...Supplies...6,720.64
Horn Memorial Hospital, Physical
...128.00
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Bus Repair...6,923.46
Iowa Assoc School Business, Dues
...175.00
Iowa Communications Network, Internet
...327.79
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc., Supplies
...127.99
Joy Auto Supply Inc, Vehicle Maintenance...59.63
Kelvin, Supplies...175.00
Kryger Glass, Repairs...151.36
Lawson Products Inc, Supplies...123.27
Lawton Bronson Comm School, Open Enrollment...6,987.28
Mapleton Communications, Internet...742.15
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...248.75
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplies...79.90
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...211.71
Mcbride Lawn Service, Supplies...90.00
Menards, Supplies...1,339.19
Mercy Medical Services, Physicals...332.40
Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City, Fire Alarm Inspection...324.00
Midwest Turf & Irrigation, Supplies
...30.91
Monona Co. Iron, Supplies...110.00
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising
...105.58
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel...5,793.45
Northwest Area Education Agency, Supplies...350.00
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc., Supplies
...57.20
Porter, Charles, Reimbursement
...128.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies...717.23
Rainbow Resources, Supplies...484.67
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Supplies...12.30
Rentokil North America, Inc., Services
...156.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...2,031.99
Sanitary Services, Garbage...383.00
Sbw Inc Dba/Ace Engine & Parts, Supplies...144.65
Scholastic Book Fairs, Inc., Supplies
...206.69
Scholastic Inc, Supplies...32.37
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies
...13.80
Thelander, Jeff, Reimbursement
...640.38
United Healthcare, Insurance
...62,881.06
United Laboratories, Supplies...325.52
Verizon Business Services, Telephone
...82.84
Welte Rock Hauling, Supplies...478.08
Western Iowa Tech Comm College, Driver Training...730.00
Winsupply Commercial Charge, Supplies...286.08
Zaner-Bloser, Supplies...105.52
Fund Total:...128,991.97
Management Levy Fund
Hoffman Agency, Insurance/Audit...171,175.78
United Healthcare, Insurance...1,239.72
Fund Total:...172,415.50
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Atc Associates Inc., Services...950.00
Lg Playground Llc, Playground Equipment...3,547.00
Mid Bell, Band Supplies...3,187.87
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...2,496.65
Uptown Sporting Goods, Baseball Equipment...2,063.10
Fund Total:...12,244.62
Student Activity Fund
All American Sports Corp, Supplies
...12,459.21
Colbert’s Market, Supplies...933.17
Decker Sports, Supplies...180.00
Ehlers, Adam , Official...150.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...538.25
Johnson Plastics Plus, Supplies...17.45
Koenigs, Joe, Official...105.00
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...77.86
Northwest District Ffa, Ffa Registration...40.00
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Pop...1,206.35
Resilite, Supplies...1,213.15
Sam’s Club, Supplies...1,723.81
Seuntjens, Colby, Official...150.00
Uptown Sporting Goods, Baseball Equipment...1,748.00
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement...7,052.96
Fund Total:...27,595.21
School Nutrition Fund
Ac & R Specialists, Repairs...575.52
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...13.14
Hiland Dairy, Milk...155.04
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...23,744.06
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...1,111.92
Fund Total:...25,599.68
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc., Copier’...1,362.93
Feld Fire, Services...2,520.00
Incontrol Electronics, Surveillance System...1,019.98
Macs Chevrolet Pontiac, Driver’s Ed Car...800.00
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...1,555.40
Pql, Lighting...4,009.20
Quill Corporation, Supplies...1,944.18
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...34,075.00
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies...3,544.80
Smi Co, Mulch...2,135.00
Thompson Innovations, Fob Key System...30,000.00
Wesco Distribution Inc., Outside Lights...4,590.30
Fund Total:...87,556.79
MP7-25-19
