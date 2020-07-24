MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, July 13, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: ...MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa
Present: Wimmer, Streck, Schram, Kennedy, and Mead
Absent: None
Others: Approximately 5 guests and also Facebook Live Streamed
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:01 PM
Communications
A. Public Forum
Correspondence – thank you from Linda Dixon
Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $161,379.68; Management $3,117.06; PPEL $19,847.90; Infrastructure $64,780.66; Extra&Hourly Pay $74,161.52
E. Activity Account: $14,983.52
F. School Meal Program: $49,451.76
Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Approval of Annual Reports
A. Secretary’s/Treasurer’s Reports for Filing
B. End-of-Year Administrative Budget Reports
1. Activity Accounts
2. School Lunch Program
Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the annual reports. 5 ayes. Motion carried
Opening of New Fiscal Year
A. Appointment and Swearing in of School Board Secretary/Treasurer – President Wimmer appointed Shona Klingensmith as the School Board Secretary/Treasurer and Mr. Thelander swore her in.
B. Designation of School District Depository Banks as per Policy 701.1 – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the district depository banks as presented on policy 701.1. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Designation of Legal Counsel for District as per Policy 207 – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to designate the law office of Mundt, Franck, and Schumacher as legal counsel per policy 207. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
D. Authorization to Participate in the Free/Reduced Cost National School Lunch/Breakfast Program – Schram moved and Mead seconded to authorize participation in the free/reduced cost national school lunch/breakfast program. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the resignation from Deb Wilson as para professional. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Milk Bids for 2020-2021- Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the milk bid from Dean Foods for the 20-21 school year. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Approval of remaining Fall Athletic Coaches – Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the following fall coaches: HS Football: Justin Kahl – Head, Andy Tirevold – Asst., Kody Berg – Asst., Caleb Christiansen – Asst., and Rob Paulsen as volunteer. MS Football: Derek Dougherty – Head, Jordan Scholl, Asst. HS Volleyball: Emily Low – Head, and Barb Hatler – Asst. MS Volleyball: Kori Ball – Head, and Sam Dougherty – Asst. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
D. IASB Legislative Priorities – Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the IASB legislative priorities as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
Reports
A. Return to Learn Plan Options (3 plans) for 2020-2021 School Year – Monona County Health Department was available via Zoom to help answer questions as the return to learn plan was discussed.
Announcements
Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon
Special Board Meeting – August 3, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton
VIII. A. Closed Session for annual evaluation – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to go into closed session to discuss the Supt Evaluation. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Schram, Kennedy, Streck, Mead, and Wimmer. Motion carried. The board entered closed session at 9:23 PM. Mead moved and Schram seconded to come out of closes session. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Schram, Kennedy, Streck, Mead, and Wimmer. Motion carried. The board came out of closed session at 9:38 PM
IX. Adjourn – Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 9:54 PM.
MVAO Board President –
Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary -
Klingensmith
MP7-23-2020
-----
Maple Valley - Anthon Oto
July 2020 Board Bills
Vendor Name, Vendor Description...Check Total
General Fund:
Blake, Shari, Reimbursement...131.36
Boll, Kori, Reimbursement...556.13
Bomgaars, Supplies...327.79
Bottjen, Chad, Reimbursement...300.00
Brown, Bridget, Reimbursement...95.00
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel...230.21
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel...161.69
Centurylink, Telephone...344.95
Chariton Community School District, Entry Fee...360.00
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall, Utilities...11,795.14
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...15,239.30
Claim Aid, Medicaid Billing...150.54
Cooper, Daniel, Reimbursement...132.00
Cornhusker International Trucks, Bus Repair...475.17
Danbury Catholic, Cares Funds...13,760.00
Danbury Review, Publishing...406.04
Educators Benefit Consultants, Llc, Flex Benefits...125.00
Franck & Sextro, P.L.C., Legal...35.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...500.00
Graham Tire Sioux City, Tires...1,661.76
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...58.84
Hamman, Amy, Reimbursement...266.11
Hapara Inc, Chromebook Software...2,618.00
Healthiest You, Insurance...648.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The, Supplies...5,672.42
Hometown Variety, Supplies...522.13
Hopkins, Crystal Or Shannon, Donations...690.00
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Supplies...248.60
Iowa Assoc School Business, Dues...175.00
Iowa Communications Network, Internet...133.86
Iowa High School Speech Assoc, Entry Fee/Membership...107.00
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc., Supplies...212.99
Jessen Automotive, Supplies...962.38
Joy Auto Supply Inc, Supplies...41.82
Kaplan Early Learning Company, Supplies...80.44
Kirchgatter, Mona, Reimbursement...15.60
Klingensmith, Shona, Reimbursement...88.14
Kryger Glass, Vehicle Maintenance...119.85
Lakeshore, Supplies...178.23
Macs Chevrolet Pontiac, Supplies/Maintenance...1,223.27
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Activity, Reimbursement...100.00
Mapleton BP, Fuel...123.98
Mapleton Communications, Internet...244.71
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...226.47
Masters, Denise, Reimbursement...76.39
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplies...92.75
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...1,053.23
Menards, Supplies...2,291.81
Monona County Auditor, Election...2,730.86
Morgan, Kera, Reimbursement...72.66
Nasco, Supplies...151.83
Nassp, Supplies...385.00
Northwest Area Education Agency, Supplies...4,098.24
Oberg, Steven, Reimbursement...132.00
Perfection Learning Corp, Supplies...97.38
Porter, Charles, Reimbursement...132.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies...1,164.50
Rentokil North America, Inc.Dba, Services...206.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...24,657.00
Sanitary Services, Garbage...421.30
Scholastic Inc, Supplies...157.09
School Datebooks, Supplies...575.61
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies...989.62
Seesaw Learning, Inc., Supplies...715.00
Sioux City Paint And Decorating, Supplies...179.97
Sioux Valley News, Classfied Ad...188.90
Stamp Fulfillment Services, Supplies...2,492.70
Teacher Direct, Supplies...146.50
United Healthcare, Insurance...54,524.63
Uptown Sporting Goods, Supplies...1,482.00
Weber, DenniS, Reimbursement...132.00
Western Iowa Tech Comm College, Bus Driver...86.75
Zaner-Bloser, Supplies...401.04
Fund Total:...161,379.68
Management Levy Fund
United Healthcare, Insurance...3,117.06
Fund Total:...3,117.06
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Correctionville Building Center, Carpet...15,214.90
Dba Mapleton Rooter & Plumbing, Services...2,783.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...1,850.00
Fund Total:...19,847.90
Student Activity Fund
All American Sports Corp, Supplies...736.84
Beeson, Weston, FFA...25.50
Blake, Dylan, FFA...60.00
Boyle, Madison, FFA...255.00
Boysen, Abbi, FFA...54.00
Brenner, Cameron, FFA...492.00
Bruck, James, Official...110.00
Capron, Tayler, FFA...23.00
Clarke, Austin, FFA...55.00
Conover, Casey, Official...75.00
Davis, Shelby, FFA...214.50
Denherder, Lucas, Official...110.00
Dorale, Madision, FFA...102.50
Eshelman, Ian, Official...110.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...3,256.50
Gunlogson, Arrissia, FFA...63.00
Hadley, Jade, FFA...149.50
Harris, Mark, Official...110.00
Hoy, Reata, FFA...30.00
Klockgether, Katie, FFA...141.00
Kluver, Monica, Class Of 2020 Supplies...1,020.00
Koenigs, Joe, Official...105.00
Krier, Chloe, FFA...8.00
Kuhlmann, Korey, Official...110.00
Low, Emily, Reimbursement...200.00
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...641.15
Meyer, Charlie, Official...285.00
Meyer, Jonathan, Official...285.00
Mohr, Landon, FFA...41.00
MV Hot Lunch, Reimbursement...371.98
Newell Fonda Summer Shoot-Out, Entry Fee...90.00
Nurse, Jim, Official...110.00
O’connell, Eric, Reimbursement...400.00
Pegram, Marcus, FFA...15.00
Perkins, Josh, Official...75.00
Poole, Pauline, Supplies...246.41
Resilite, Supplies...575.24
Rosburg, Cody, FFA...311.50
Smith, Makenzie, Official...110.00
Soll, Hunter, FFA...289.00
United Sports Academy, Entry Fee...150.00
Uptown Sporting Goods, Supplies...2,767.00
Weber, Eian, FFA...189.00
Weed, Mitchel, FFA...24.50
Welte, Mia, FFA...23.00
Wickstrom, Stan, Official...105.00
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement...262.40
Fund Total:...14,983.52
School Nutrition Fund
AC & R Specialists, Repairs...386.76
Hiland Dairy, Milk...2,252.13
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...38,044.90
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...8,674.97
Stoll, Lana, Reimbursement...93.00
Fund Total:...49,451.76
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Feld Fire, Services...3,658.00
Gordon Flesch Company, Copier Lease...1,431.18
Interstate Mechanical Corp., Services...2,136.08
Ladwig Construction, Services...9,800.00
Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City, Services...336.00
Midwest Fieldturf, Services...4,510.00
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...1,555.40
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...38,139.00
Shane’s Glass & More, Services...2,650.00
Thompson Innovations, Fob Key System...565.00
Fund Total:...64,780.66
MP7-23-2020
