MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, February 10, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
Present: Wimmer, Mead, Streck, Kennedy, and Schram
Others:... 3 guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.
II. Communications
A. Public Forum –moment of silence was held for Joe Hopkins;
Mr. Kirchgatter addressed the board regarding early retirement
B. Correspondence - none
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $293,830.25; Management $2,939.51; PPEL $2,742.89; Infrastructure $34,785.81; Extra & Hourly Pay $76,009.58.
E. Activity Account $18,828.41
F. School Meal Program $37,133.47
Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Hirings
Mead moved and Kennedy seconded to accept the resignation of Caithlyn Redenius as Head Cook in Anthon; and to approve the following hirings: Jordan Scholl as Varsity Boys’ Golf Coach for the Spring 2020 season, Jennifer Goslar as a cook in the Mapleton building, Bonita Jepsen as a paraprofessional in Mapleton, and Lana Stoll as Head Cook in Mapleton. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Purchase of Technology Service
Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve a contract with Apptegy for web and app-based services beginning July 1, 2020. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Set Summer Driver Education registration fee for summer 2020
Schram moved and Streck seconded to officially set the $300 resident and $500 non-resident fee for Driver’s Education for the summer of 2020. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
D. Shared Contracts for 20-21 with COU
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the following shared contracts with COU.
Curriculum Director, HR Director, Elementary Counselor, School Business Official, and Transportation Director. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
E. Consideration of Early Retirement Package
The board moved this item to the end of the meeting so they could discuss in exempt session before voting. The board was in exempt session from 8:45 – 10:33 PM. Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the early retirement resolution offering 30% of the highest contracted salary amount. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
F. FFA Summer Trip
Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the FFA summer trip. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
G. 2020-2021 School Year Calendar Approval
Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 2020-2021 Calendar with a start date of 8/24/20. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
H, FY 2019 Audit Report
Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve the FY 2019 audit as presented. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Discussion Items – the following items were discussed
A. Enrollment projections and budget considerations/Supt’s Report
B. Tree Service Needs at Anthon Campus
VI. Reports
A. Principals’ Reports
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April
B. Budget Guarantee Resolution
C. Approve Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20
D. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes
VIII. Announcements
Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 9, 2020 – 7:00 PM – Mapleton
IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 10:50 PM
The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
MP2-20-2020
-----
MVAO Board Bills February 2020
Vendor Name, Vendor Description...Amount
General Fund
Barbara’s Floral & Gifts, Supplies...57.00
Barnes And Noble, Inc., Supplies...181.36
Barry Motor Co, Supplies...378.35
Blake, Shari, Reimbursement...29.95
Bomgaars, Supplies...472.45
Burke Engineering Sales Company, Supplies...29.15
Casey’s General Stores, Inc, Fuel...1,187.59
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel...678.39
Centurylink, Telephone...378.34
Charter Oak-Ute Comm School, Shared Staff...10,849.42
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall , Utilities...13,919.09
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...15,494.53
Claim Aid, Medicaid Billing...389.55
Colbert’s Market, Supplies...923.77
Department Of Education, Bus Inspection...80.00
Donn, Stephanie, Homeschool Curriculum...114.83
Educators Benefit Consultants, Llc, Flex Benefits...125.00
Else, CristaReimbursement...128.70
Fairfield By Marriott, Travel...764.40
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...342.63
Franck & Sextro, P.L.C., Legal ...122.50
Gopher Sport, Supplies...129.49
Grimes Horticulture, Supplies...93.51
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...120.80
Hamman, Amy, Reimbursement...169.81
Hansen Services, Propane...5,760.00
Healthiest You, Insurance...675.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The, Supplies...3,720.75
Hometown Variety, Supplies...102.57
Hoover Jazzfest, Entry Fee...150.00
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Parts/Services...1,989.28
Iowa Assoc School Boards, Supplies...325.00
Iowa Quiz Bowl League, Entry Fee...50.00
Iowa State University, Scholarship...3,500.00
Jaymar Business Forms, Supplies...316.66
Jessen Automotive, Supplies...606.26
Joy Auto Supply Inc, Supplies...97.49
King Reinsch Prosser & Co Llp, Audit...10,750.00
Kingsley-Pierson High School, Tuition...3,531.25
Kirchgatter, Mona, Reimbursement...163.02
Klingensmith, Shona, Reimbursement...218.98
L & G Products, Inc., Supplies...442.75
Lawton Bronson Comm School, Tuition...3,531.25
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Activity , Reimbursement...1,400.00
Mapleton Bp, Fuel/Supplies...629.33
Mapleton Communications, Internet...1,562.83
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...410.53
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplies...25.17
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...16.99
Menards, Supplies...338.85
Mid Bell, Supplies...891.05
Morningside College, Scholarship...1,000.00
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising...789.29
Nagel, Russ, Services...60.00
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel...4,962.10
Northwest Area Education Agency, Supplies...584.97
O’keefe Elevator Co Inc, Elevator Maintenance...366.94
Oberreuter, Angela, Reimbursement...92.82
Office Of Auditor Of State, Audit...625.00
Olson, Lisa, Homeschool Curriulum...104.69
Patterson, Dennis, Donations...351.00
Phillips, Holly, Reimbursement...57.52
Power Wash Usa, Supplies...75.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies...2,227.70
Record Printing, Supplies...835.61
Rentokil North America, Inc. Dba, Services...156.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...2,440.00
Rustic Lily, The , Supplies...127.00
Sanitary Services, Garbage...421.30
School Nurse Supply, Inc, Supplies...182.62
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies...56.72
Sioux City Community School, Educational Services...219.78
U.S. Postal Service, Postage...275.00
United Healthcare, Insurance...61,089.36
United States Postal Service, Postage...246.02
Unity Point Health - Des Moines, Training...63.00
University Of South Dakota, Entry Fee...140.00
Valley Bank, Change Bag...150.00
Verizon Business Services, Telephone...485.25
Western Iowa Tech Comm College, Bus Driver Training...200.00
Westwood Community School, Tuition...67,087.50
Wheeler, Melody, Homeschool Curriculum...20.00
White Wolf Web Printers, Ram Write Up...371.36
Whiting Community School, Tuition...10,593.75
Woodbury Central High School, Tuition...45,906.25
Woodbury County, Election...2,940.33
Zaner-Bloser, Supplies...160.75
Fund Total:...293,830.25
Management Levy Fund
United Healthcare, Insurance...2,939.51
Fund Total:...2,939.51
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Ac & R Specialists, Repairs...1,340.39
Blue Space Creative, Website Services...62.50
H2i Group,...780.00
Kneifl Electric, Services...560.00
Fund Total:...2,742.89
Student Activity Fund
Aberson, Berwyn, Official...110.00
Baker, Keith, Official...110.00
Basalyga, Russ, Official...110.00
Breyfogle, Scott, Reimbursement...197.00
Business Professionals Of America, Registration...1,500.00
Casey’s General Stores, Inc, Supplies...611.50
Colbert’s Market, Supplies...334.28
Dana Hall, Rental...400.00
Dirksen, Katherine, Reimbursement...353.86
Drees, Kyle, Official...200.00
East Mills Community School, Entry Fee...85.00
Ehlers, Chris, Official...80.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...1,622.50
Henrich, Colin, Official...75.00
Holiday Inn - Northwest, Travel...1,102.08
Holst, Laura, Reimbursement...534.99
Hometown Variety, Supplies...217.18
Iaae, Registration...425.00
Ink Spot, Supplies...230.00
Iowa Assn Ffa, Ffa Dues...150.00
Iowa Department Of Revenue, Sales Tax...228.46
Isu Bands, Travel...110.00
Jenness, Lloyd, Official...110.00
Johnson Plastics Plus, Supplies...16.52
Jostens, Yearbook...1,127.80
Knickman, Jason, Official...80.00
Koenigs, Josh, Reimbursement...327.87
Kovarna, Dave, Reimbursement...313.60
Meyer, Charlie, Official...85.00
Mv Hot Lunch, Reimbursement...572.08
National Ffa Foundation, Ffa Supplies...74.50
Nelson, Nic, Official...110.00
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Pop...1,626.30
Prom Nite, Supplies...625.41
Ranninger, Royce, Official...110.00
Sam’s Club, Supplies...2,120.11
Sass, Angela, Reimbursement...127.30
Schiltz, Kathy, Reimbursement...12.00
Scholl, Jordan, Reimbursement...242.21
Scholl, Kathy, Reimbursement...233.67
Schultz, Kevin, Official...110.00
Security National Bank, Change Bag...200.00
Slaughter, Jason, Official...110.00
Stowers, Ron, Official...110.00
Stumps, Supplies...702.19
Swanson, Michael, Official...200.00
Walsh, John, Official...85.00
Western Valley Conference, Conference Tickets...450.00
Wilcox, John, Official...110.00
Willow Vale Golf Club, Rent...50.00
Fund Total:...18,828.41
School Nutrition Fund
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...54.96
Keck Foods, Commodities...2,218.03
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...16,382.13
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...18,478.35
Fund Total:...37,133.47
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Feld Fire, Fire Safety...329.42
Gordon Flesch Company, Services...2,862.36
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...3,110.80
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...12,895.64
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...1,998.00
Thompson Innovations, Fob Key Syste
...10,000.00
Unity Point Clinic-Occupational, Services...2,537.68
Winair, Supplies...1,051.91
Fund Total:...34,785.81
MP2-20-2020
