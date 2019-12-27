MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING Wednesday, December 11, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
Present: Wimmer, Mead, Streck, Kennedy, and Schram
Absent: None
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:08 PM.
II. Communications
A. Public Forum - none
B. Correspondence - none
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $57,347.24; Debt Service $300; Activity $41,168.98; Hot Lunch $60,171.06; Infrastructure $12,980.81; Extra&Hourly Pay $107,917.17.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring/Open Enrollment – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the resignation of Tiffany Krier from paraprofessional. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Banking Documents with Security National Bank – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve transferring the Security National Bank safe deposit box key from Mr. Oberg to Mr. Thelander. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Technology Service Contract – the item was tabled until January.
D. Signage for Gymnasium – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the presented signs for the Dr. Steve Oberg Gymnasium. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Discussion Items
A. Board use of technology for monthly reports
B. ISASSP student achievement data
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Early Graduates for 19-20
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. High School Registration Guide
B. School Calendar for 2020-2021
VIII. Announcements
A. Winter Break: December 20th, 2019 - January 2nd, 2020 Staff Training January 2nd, 2020 and Classes Resume January 3rd, 2020
B. Next meeting – January 13, 2019 at 7PM in Mapleton. Joint Meeting with CO-U Community School Board to be scheduled for January or February.
IX. Adjourn - President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:13 PM and the board went into exempt session to discuss employee salaries/benefits/working conditions until 8:41 PM.
The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith MP12-26-19
MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Monday, December 16, 2019
Time: 12:00 PM
Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA
Present: Kennedy and Streck; Wimmer, Mead, and Schram via speakerphone
Absent: None
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B.Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 12:00 PM.
II. Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
III. Action Item
A.Approval of LEP Allowable Cost of $3,373 for SBRC
Streck moved and Schram seconded to approve the LEP allowable growth of $3,373. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 12:03 PM
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith MP12-26-19
-----
Mvao Board Bills
December 2019
Vendor Name, Vendor Description
...Check Total
General Fund
Abeka, Supplies...93.30
Barnes And Noble, Inc., Supplies...601.87
Bomgaars, Supplies...260.46
C H N Garbage Service, Inc., Garbage...426.50
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel...1,106.65
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel...1,082.33
Centurylink, Telephone...1,170.56
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall, Utilities...6,187.73
Claim Aid, Medicaid Billing...17.46
Colbert’s Market, Supplies...253.30
Crawford County, Election...254.82
Croghan, Brenda, Reimbursement...65.52
Else, Crista, Reimbursement...145.86
Fat Brain Toys, Supplies...386.43
Franck & Sextro, P.L.C., Legal Fees...525.00
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...255.06
Hansen Services, Propane...900.00
Healthiest You, Insurance...720.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The, ...Supplies...2,164.11
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Supplies...269.96
Iowa High School Music Asso, Registration...125.00
Iowa High School Speech Asso, Entry Fee/Membership...107.00
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc., Supplies...460.99
Jessen Automotive, Supplies...1,086.41
Kirchgatter, Mona, Reimbursement...249.49
Kryger Glass, Supplies...308.50
Lefebvre, Michaela, Reimbursement...33.54
Literacy Resources, Supplies...256.77
Mapleton Bp, Fuel...806.86
Mapleton Communications, Internet...4,243.40
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...207.88
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplies...24.55
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...64.74
Mid Bell, Supplies...267.65
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising...42.93
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel...2,060.67
Northwest Area Education Agency,...Supplies...95.00
Oberreuter, Angela, Reimbursement...292.58
Petersen, Molly, Reimbursement...40.95
Petersen, Stephanie, Reimbursement...132.58
Pitsco Eduation, Supplies...92.35
Quill Corporation, Supplies...1,061.06
Rainbow Resources, Supplies...711.77
Rentokil North America, Inc. Dba , Services...50.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...958.00
Sanitary Services, Garbage...383.00
School Administrators Of Iowa, Memberships/Registrations...110.00
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies...51.15
Sexton Oil Co, Fuel Oil/Fuel...901.55
Thelander, Jeff , Reimbursement...668.69
Western Iowa Tech Comm College, Post Secondary Enrollment...24,350.00
Wheeler, Melody, Reimbursement...40.00
Winsupply Commercial Charge, Supplies...208.02
Fund Total:...57,347.24
Debt Service
Umb Bank, Banking Fees...300.00
Fund Total:...300.00
Student Activity Fund
Aberson, Berwyn, Official...110.00
Baker, Keith, Official...110.00
Basalyga, Russ, Official...110.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...5,667.88
Brand, Derek, Official...200.00
Brenner, Ryan, Prize...5.00
Caputo, Mark, Official...200.00
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel...399.15
Clausen, Jaclynn, Reimbursement...167.26
Colbert’s Market, Supplies...391.80
Comfort Inn Of Ames, Travel...667.52
Drees, Kyle, Official...200.00
Eekhoff, Kevin, Official...110.00
Ehlers, Chris, Official...240.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...1,752.00
Henderson, Al, Official...80.00
Iowa High School Athletic Asso, Membership...665.00
Jenness, Lloyd, Official...110.00
Johnson Plastics Plus, Supplies...494.10
Jung, Brenner, Prize...5.00
Koithan, Joseph, Prize...10.00
Kreman, Shawn, Official...200.00
Lucas, Jeff, Official...110.00
Mccone Foods, Supplies...2,350.00
Mills, Trinity, Prize...5.00
Minntex, Supplies...17,524.05
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Pop...968.50
Phillips, Holly, Reimbursement...49.63
Polly, Ronda, Prize...5.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...799.00
Ryan, Dan, Official...130.00
Sam’s Club, Supplies...496.46
Sanford, Denny, Official...200.00
Stowers, Ron, Official...110.00
Swanson, Michael, Official...200.00
Tiefenthaler Quality Meats, Ffa Sales...1,803.49
Uhl, Rich, Official...160.00
Umbach, Josie, Prize...10.00
Uptown Sporting Goods, Supplies...385.20
Wilcox, John, Official...110.00
Willmott, Scott, Official...110.00
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement...108.94
Wyhe’s Choice Fundraising, Supplies...3,639.00
Fund Total:...41,168.98
School Nutrition Fund
Hiland Dairy, Milk...4,797.06
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...13,851.47
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...41,522.53
Fund Total:...60,171.06
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc., Copier...1,431.18
Feld Fire, Fire Safety...703.63
Marx Trailer, Snow Blade...5,245.00
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...1,555.40
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...2,045.60
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...1,350.00
Thompson Innovations, Fob Key System...650.00
Fund Total:...12,980.81
MP12-26-19
