MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
REGULAR BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, August 10, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Media Center, MVAO Middle School, Anthon, Iowa; livestreamed on Facebook
Present: Wimmer, Kennedy, Mead, Streck, and Schram
Absent: None
Others: One guest and many viewing our Facebook Live stream
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:03 PM
II. Communications
A. Public Forum - none
B. Correspondence - none
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $197,586.03; Management $3,117.06; PPEL $17,946.55; Infrastructure $7,459.15; Extra & Hourly Pay $41,449.27.
E. Activity Account: $6,222.37
F. School Meal Program: $9,695.53
Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve the resignation of Kody Berg from HS Asst. Wrestling Coach. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Handbook Additions – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the presented handbook change. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Back to School Fundraiser Request for Cheerleading – Kennedy moved and Mead seconded to approve the cheerleading mask fundraiser for this fall. 5 ayes. Motion carried. Please contact Lea Tirevold if you would like to order a RAMS face mask
V. Discussion Items
A. Updates on Fall Activity Preparation – A special thank you to Rick’s Computers and First Security Bank for donating cloth face masks for our students and staff. A special thank you to our hot lunch staff and volunteers for helping to serve just over 17,000 meals to our students since March 22. We will be receiving $25,200 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to help families with technology and connectivity. MVAO is working with Western Valley Schools to develop and communicate a uniform set of guidelines for spectators at all indoor and outdoor school activities. Considerations include face covering requirements for all spectators.
More information to follow regarding fall sports.
VI. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Election of Officers
B. Appointments:
1. Federal/State Relations Network Representative
2. County Conference Board Representative
3. Coordinator of Affirmative Action and 504/Americans with Disabilities
C. Fund Raising Activities for 2020-2021
D. Review of District’s Student Achievement Goals
Announcements
A. First day of classes – August 24, 2020
B. Next meeting – August 31, 2020 and September 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM in Mapleton
Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:34 PM
The board continued to meet in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
MVAO Board President –
Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary -
Klingensmith
MP8-20-2020
------
Mvao Board Bills
August 2020
Vendor Name, Vendor Description
...Check Total
General Fund
American Solutions For Business, Supplies...1,379.22
Beeson, Gary , Reimbursement...100.00
Benchmark Education Company, Supplies...8,135.00
Berg, Kody, Reimbursement...34.22
Blake, Shari, Reimbursement...64.07
Bomgaars, Supplies...590.35
Burgess Clinics Billing Services, Dot Physical...100.00
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel...226.98
Catholic Charities, Danbury Catholic Cares...1,000.00
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel...119.43
Centurylink, Telephone...348.27
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall, Utilities...9,161.45
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...8,661.07
College Community School, Tuition...3,967.92
Gill Hauling Inc, Garbage...122.50
Goodheart-Willcox Publisher, Textbooks...14,299.90
Gopher Performance, Supplies...2,094.82
Hamman, Amy, Reimbursement...220.45
Hand2mind, Supplies...42.45
Healthiest You, Insurance...684.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The, Supplies...2,873.22
Horn Memorial Hospital, Physical...132.00
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Supplies...4,138.08
Iowa Assoc School Business Officials, Registration...75.00
Iowa Communications Network, Internet...17.47
Jennifer, Goslar, Reimbursement...76.95
Jessen Automotive, Supplies...481.44
Kendall Hunt, Curriculum Materials...514.98
Kirchgatter, Mona, Reimbursement...133.75
Klingensmith, Shona, Reimbursement...16.05
Mapleton Bp, Fuel...131.51
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...297.50
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...506.89
Menards, Supplies...1,185.15
Mercy Medical Services, Physicals...429.00
Moc-Floyd Valley Community School, Tuition...1,513.03
Morgan, Kera, Reimbursement...7.48
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising...875.83
Nasco, Supplies...260.40
Neubaum, Brenda, Reimbursement...330.66
Northwest Area Education Agency, Supplies...340.00
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc., Supplies...80.00
Pioneer Manufacturing Company...Supplies...1,044.00
Primex Wireless, Inc., Supplies...244.84
Quill Corporation, Supplies...348.31
Rainbow Resources, Supplies...1,363.40
Really Good Stuff, Supplies...697.94
Rentokil North America, Inc. , Services...106.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...193.00
Sanitary Services..., Garbage...2,504.78
Scholastic Inc, Supplies...1,431.78
Scholastic Inc, Supplies...98.18
School Administrators Of Iowa, Memberships/Registrations...600.00
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies...779.88
Sioux City Community School, Tuition...641.88
Sunnybrook, Flowers...121.00
Thelander, Jeff, Reimbursement...101.65
United Healthcare, Insurance...62,115.37
Verizon Business Services, Telephone...872.22
Western Iowa Tech Comm College, Bus Driver Training...830.00
Westwood Community School, Tuition...57,509.32
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement...213.99
Fund Total:...197,586.03
Management Levy Fund
United Healthcare, Insurance...3,117.06
Fund Total:...3,117.06
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd......
Blue Space Creative, Website...31.25
Correctionville Building Center, Building Supplies...7,992.30
Dba Mapleton Rooter & Plumbing, Services...902.00
Incontrol Electronics, Surveillance System...1,600.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...7,421.00
Fund Total:...17,946.55
Student Activity Fund
Decker Sports, Supplies...917.00
Denherder, Lucas, Official...110.00
Dougherty, Samantha, Reimbursement...34.25
Gill, Gaige, Reimbursement...46.12
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...1,179.50
Harriman, Wade, Official...105.00
Iowa Department Of Revenue, Sales Tax...48.00
Kimmes, Jake, Official...110.00
Meyer, Charlie, Official...105.00
Meyer, Jonathan, Official...105.00
Porta Phone, Football Supplies...2,500.00
Rschooltoday, Services...437.50
Rustic Lily, The, Supplies...415.00
Tokheim, Dale, Official...110.00
Fund Total:...6,222.37
School Nutrition Fund
Hiland Dairy, Milk...1,440.55
Martin Bros, Food/Supplies...8,254.98
Fund Total:...9,695.53
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Gordon Flesch Company, Copier Lease...1,502.36
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...1,555.40
Pql, Supplies...547.39
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...3,854.00
Fund Total:...7,459.15
MP8-20-2020
