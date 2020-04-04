MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Monday, March 23, 2020
7:00 PM
MVAOCOU High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa
PRESENT: Wimmer, Kennedy, Schram, and Streck; Mead via speakerphone
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM
Action Items:
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings – Kennedy moved and Schram seconded to approve the resignation and early retirement of Scott Kirchgatter and to approve the hiring of Marissa Promes as Middle School Math teacher for 20-21. 5 ayes. Motion carrie4d.
B. Pandemic Response and Emergency Suspension of Policy – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the policy as read. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Approval of Discretionary Leave for Employees – Schram moved and Streck seconded to approve paying our employees discretionary leave through April 10, 2020, due to the mandatory closure of our school. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:11 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
MP4-2-20
