MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, January 13, 2020
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton, IA
Present: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram
Absent: none
Others: 4 guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:00 PM.
II. Communications
A. Public Forum – a moment of silence for Ann Cox
B. Correspondence – website needs a few updates
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $220,441.02; Management $1,739.13; PPEL $4,369.00; Activity $17,449.44; Hot Lunch $17,673.38; Infrastructure $32,454.68; Extra&Hourly $82,527.30.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Mead moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications
Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the resignations from Kathy Schiltz head cook and Sam Dougherty from asst. girls’ softball coach. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Dropout Prevention Application/Resolution
Schram moved and Mead seconded to approve request to the SBRC for modified supplemental amount and supplemental aid for the 2020-2021 dropout prevention/at risk in the amount of $209,589 for expenditures necessary to implement the 2020-2021 at-risk and dropout prevention program plans as approved by the MVAO school board. Roll Call Vote: Ayes: Wimmer, Mead, Kennedy, Streck, and Schram. Nays: none. Motion carried.
C. Consideration of purchased services contract for technology – tabled until February
V. Discussion Items
A. Consideration of 2020-2021 School Year Calendar
B. Potential for Early Retirement Plan for 2019-2020 School Year
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Consideration of 2020-2021 School Year Calendar
B. Consideration of 2020-2021 High School Registration Guide
C. Consideration of Early Retirement Plan
VII. Announcements
A. Next Regular Board Meeting – Monday, February 10, 2019, 7:00 PM – Anthon
B. Joint Board Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute in Charter Oak- Monday, January 20, 2019 7:00 PM
IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:53 and the board continued in exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions until 8:30 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
MP1-23-20
-----
Mvao Board Bills
January 2019 Board Bills
Vendor Name, Vendor Description
...Check Total
General Fund
Advanced Systems, Inc., Copier Supplies...86.93
Barnes And Noble, Inc., Supplies...109.51
Beef & Brew, Supplies...667.68
Blake, Shari , Reimbursement...90.90
Bomgaars, Supplies...2.19
Boysen, Kim , Supplies...284.00
Burke Engineering Sales Company, Supplies...114.00
Business Professionals Of America, Bpa...43.00
C H N Garbage Service, Inc., Garbage...426.50
Central Iowa Distributing, Inc., Supplies...282.20
Centurylink, Telephone...128.40
Charter Oak-Ute Comm School, Open Enrollment...25,425.00
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...13,934.69
Continental Press Inc, Supplies...1,393.34
Cornhusker International Trucks, Supplies...91.40
Croghan, Brenda, Reimbursement...32.76
Danbury Review, Publishing...198.62
Davis, Cynthia, Home School Director...125.00
Dba Piney Ridge, Tuition...1,785.00
Deeds, Katelynn, Blue Jean Day Donations...819.00
Department Of Education, Bus Inspection...1,120.00
Dhs Cashier 1St Fl, Medicaid...6,340.99
Eai Education, Supplies...99.85
Else, Crista, Reimbursement...102.96
Gopher Sport, Supplies...164.73
Green, Larry , Services...250.00
Hansen Services, Propane...822.60
Healthiest You, Insurance...675.00
Home Depot Pro Institutional, The ...Supplies...353.40
Hometown Variety, Supplies...296.51
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Supplies...721.90
Iowa Assoc School Boards, Supplies...980.00
Iowa Central Community College, Jazz Band Entry...125.00
Iowa School Finance Information , Membership Dues...750.00
Iowa State University, Registration...250.00
Joy Auto Supply Inc, Supplies...2.35
Kerns, Jennifer, Reimbursement...96.29
Kirchgatter, Mona, Reimbursement...257.40
Klingensmith, Shona, Reimbursement...39.80
Lefebvre, Michaela, Reimbursement...101.40
Low, Emily, Reimbursement...85.80
Macs Chevrolet Pontiac, Transportation ...179.49
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Activity, ...Reimbursement...100.00
Mapleton Communications, Internet...122.91
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...33.00
Masters, Denise, Home School Director...2,875.00
Masters, Rachel, Home School Director...625.00
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...341.22
Menards, Supplies...66.45
Monona Co. Iron, Supplies...88.83
Morningside College, Registration...200.00
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising...280.45
New Cooperative Inc, Fuel...3,637.71
Northwest Iowa Band Asso, Membership Dues...150.00
Oabcig Csd, Open Enrollment...15,184.38
Petersen, Molly, Reimbursement...49.73
Phillips, Holly, Reimbursement...23.38
Quill Corporation, Supplies...1,060.43
Record Printing, Newsletter...835.61
Rentokil North America, Inc., Dba ...Services...106.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...582.69
River Valley Csd, Open Enrollment...31,781.25
Sanitary Services, Garbage...383.00
Sass, Angela, Reimbursement...48.00
Sexton Oil Co, Fuel Oil/Fuel...379.45
Simpson College, Entry Fee...150.00
Sioux City Community School, Open Enrollment...7,062.50
Tfh Usa, Supplies...44.00
Thelander, Jeff, Reimbursement...368.81
United Healthcare, Insurance...61,851.41
United States Postal Service, Postage...246.02
Unity Point Health - Des Moines, Training...63.00
West Monona Comm School Distri, Open Enrollment...31,781.25
West Music, Supplies...63.95
Fund Total:...220,441.02
Management Levy Fund
United Healthcare, Insurance...1,739.13
Fund Total:...1,739.13
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Incontrol Electronics, Equipment...4,369.00
Fund Total:...4,369.00
Student Activity Fund
Aberson, Berwyn, Official...110.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...832.88
Brand, Derek, Official...130.00
Broc, Alioth, Prize...5.00
Buckstead, Jerry , Official...75.00
Business Professionals Of America, Bpa...728.00
Dixon, Tanner, Prize...15.00
Dorale, Eddie, Prize...10.00
Eekhoff, Kevin, Official...110.00
Freeze, Ryan, Official...110.00
Gillman, William, Official...110.00
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...660.00
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...1,375.41
Henderson, Al, Official...160.00
Hinrickson, Emily, Prize...5.00
Hinton Community School District, Entry Fee...75.00
Howland, Easton, Prize...5.00
Iowa Girls Coaches Assoc, Membership...75.00
Iowa High School Athletic Asso, Membership...44.30
Jdrf, Student Council Donation...79.00
Jenness, Lloyd, Official...110.00
Jensen, Bradley, Prize...15.00
Koenigs, Brooklyn, Prize...20.00
Kovarna, Dave, Reimbursement...380.00
Lawton Bronson Comm School, Entry Fee...75.00
Lucas, Jeff, Official...110.00
Madsen, Craig, Official...110.00
Mills, Trinity, Prize...20.00
Mitchell, Jacob, Prize...20.00
Music Theatre International, Musical...1,968.50
National Ffa Foundation, Supplies...280.50
Parker, Ryan, Prize...15.00
Pepin, Stacie, Entry Fee...36.00
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Supplies...187.90
Petersen, Madelyn, Prize...10.00
Petersen, Shawn, Official...110.00
Royer, Mark, Official...110.00
Schmidt, John, Official...110.00
Scholl, Jordan, Reimbursement...931.50
Smeltzer, Brian, Reimbursement...92.94
Sports Engine C/O Trackwrestling, Supplies...75.00
Swanger, Waylon, Prize...5.00
Uhl, Rich, Official...80.00
Wessling, Douglas, Official...75.00
Wilcox, John, Official...185.00
Willmott, Scott, Official...110.00
Worldstrides, Ms Dc Trip...6,070.01
Yankee Candle Fundraising, Bpa Fundraiser...1,422.50
Fund Total:...17,449.44
School Nutrition Fund
Hiland Dairy, Milk...2,416.58
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...15,256.80
Fund Total:...17,673.38
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Bumstead, Jerry, Services...30.00
E-Rate Complete, Llc, Services...2,500.00
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...3,526.18
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...26,398.50
Fund Total:...32,454.68
MP1-23-20
