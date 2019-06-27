MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Date: Monday, June 17, 2019
Time: 7:00 PM
Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
Present: Wimmer, Flanigan, Mead, Kennedy, and Clausen
Absent: None
Others: Two guests
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:07 PM.
II. Communications
A. Public Forum - none
B. Correspondence - Thank You from Barb and Don Hansen
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills: General $167,365.19; Management $2,536.59; PPEL $17,137.87; Activity $32,303.95; Hot Lunch $32,926.13; Infrastructure $45,431.51; Extra & Hourly Pay $93,354.71.
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
Clausen moved and Mead seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring Resignations: Flanigan moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the resignations from Tiffany Schneider as our Juvenile Court School Liaison Officer, Melissa Hodnefield from her teaching position, and Chris Blake as Boys Golf Coach; to approve the contracts for Barb Hatler as assistant high school volleyball coach and Rob Paulsen as assistant high school football coach; to approve paying out an additional three days of Steve’s vacation days, and to pay Jeff Thelander mileage through June 20, 2019. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
B. Consideration of Chromebook Purchase: Kennedy moved and Clausen seconded to approve the chromebook purchase. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
C. Registration Meal Prices for 2019-2020: Clausen moved and Mead seconded to increase next year to $3.00 per student meal. 5 ayes. Motion carried.
V. Reports
A. Elementary Class List
B. Annual Superintendent Report
VI. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports
B. Opening of New Fiscal Year
C. Milk Bids
VII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 15, 2019 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton
VIII. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:35 PM.
MVAO Board President – Wimmer
MVAO Board Secretary - Klingensmith
MP6-27-19
-----
MVAO School Board June 2019 Claims
Vendor Name, Vendor Description...Amount
General Fund
Ac & R Specialists, Repairs...554.40
Ap Exams, Supplies...85.00
Avery Brothers Sign Company, Signs...2,396.00
Barry Motor Co, Transportation ...47.33
Blake, Christa, Reimbursement...1,588.41
Blake, Shari, Reimbursement...162.62
Bomgaars, Supplies...388.12
Boysen Electric, Supplies...96.20
Buck, Harry, Reimbursement...10.70
Bulk Office Supply, Supplies...110.70
C H N Garbage Service, Inc., Garbage...426.50
Casey’s Business Mastercard, Fuel...1,411.00
Cenex Fleetcard, Fuel ...1,116.85
Centurylink, Telephone...3,799.83
Charter Oak-Ute Comm School, Shared Staff...10,849.41
City Of Anthon, Anthon City Hall , Utilities...7,791.49
City Of Mapleton, Utilities...9,861.50
Claim Aid, Medicaid...212.44
Cooper, Daniel, Reimbursement...128.00
Cornhusker International Trucks, , Transportation...473.10
Davis, Cynthia, Home School...125.00
Delphi Glass Corporation, Supplies...75.67
Des Moines Area Community College, Bus Driver Class...25.00
Dewald, Steve, Se Travel...1,740.96
Dick Blick, Supplies...1,392.51
Ellis, Jane, Reimbursement...58.80
Else, Crista, Reimbursement...223.63
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...140.17
Gcr Tires & Service, Transportation...218.00
Gopher Sport, Supplies...2,262.21
Hamers, Kathy, Reimbursement...1,545.15
Hansen Services, Propane...805.00
Healthiest You, Insurance...684.00
Heartland School, Se Tuition...2,912.00
Henry Doorly Zoo, Field Trip...210.00
Herrick, Cynthia, Reimbursement...117.53
Holst, Laura, Reimbursement...173.02
Hometown Variety, Supplies...5,384.91
Houghton Mifflin Company, Supplies...655.34
Inland Truck Parts & Service, Transportaton...5,353.51
Iowa Assoc School Boards, Supplies...750.00
Iowa Communications Network, Internet...339.89
Iowa High School Music Asso, Registration...275.85
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc., Supplies...156.73
Jessen Automotive, Transportation...3,409.67
Jostens, Supplies...1,071.00
Kirchgatter, Mona , Reimbursement...102.96
Kirchgatter, Scott, Reimbursement...191.88
Krier, Tiffany, Donations...550.00
Kryger Glass, Supplies...362.96
Lakeshore, Supplies...404.78
Launch Pad Museum, Field Trip...264.00
Learning A-Z, Supplies...137.43
Low, Emily, Reimbursement...624.63
Lynman, Michael, Transportation Assistance...589.00
Macs Chevrolet Pontiac, Transportation ...1,597.77
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Activity , Reimbursement...3,036.40
Mapleton Press, Legal Publishing/Renew...679.50
Mason City Community Schools, Tuition...72.00
Masters, Denise, Home School Director...3,625.00
Masters, Rachel, Home School Director...125.00
Matheson Tri Gas, Inc, Supplies...99.18
Maynard, Rochelle, Reimbursement...403.28
Mckibben, Johannah, Scholarship...500.00
Menards, Supplies...71.36
Mid Bell, Supplies...82.72
Midwest Technology, Supplies...294.80
Moville Record, Publishing/Advertising...496.73
Mullin, Katelyn, Scholarship...500.00
Mvao Ffa, Supplies...80.80
Nassp, Nhs Affiliation...385.00
Northland Products Co, Supplies...997.43
Northwest Area Education Agency, Supplies...687.35
Northwest Iowa Community College, Scholarship...30.00
O’keefe Elevator Co Inc, Elevator Maintenance...352.83
Oberg, Steven, Reimbursement...128.70
Oberreuter, Angela, Reimbursement...163.02
Open Up Resources, Supplies...4,680.00
Pester, Jordyn, Scholarship...500.00
Phillips, Holly, Reimbursement...120.90
Pioneer Manufacturing Company, Supplies...1,884.00
Power Wash Usa, Supplies...90.00
Project Lead The Way, Pltw Supply...1,750.00
Quill Corporation, Supplies...1,406.29
Rentokil North America, Inc. Dba, Services...149.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...799.95
Rustic Lily, The, Supplies...370.00
Sadler, Ben, Scholarship...500.00
Sanitary Services, Garbage...383.00
Schaffer, Steven, Reimbursement...123.44
Schneider, Tiffany, Reimbursement...67.86
Scholastic Inc, Supplies...195.41
Scholastic, Supplies...151.07
Scholl, Kathy, Reimbursement...134.40
School Administrators Of Iowa, Memberships/Registrations...375.00
School Speciality Supply Inc, Supplies...401.18
Selections, Supplies...76.29
Stallons, Shelley, Home School Director...125.00
Studies Weekly, Supplies...104.25
Supplyworks, Supplies...2,475.08
Time For Kids, Supplies...207.90
U.S. Postal Service, Postage...188.00
United Healthcare, Insurance...57,983.20
Unity Point Health - Des Moines, Training...126.00
Verizon Business Services, Telephone...160.40
Weber, Dennis, Reimbursement...128.00
Western Iowa Tech Comm College, Bus Driver...156.50
White Wolf Web Printers, Ram Write Up...185.68
Wimmer, Jon, Reimbursement...714.40
Winsupply Commercial Charge, Supplies...286.08
Zaner-Bloser, Supplies...1,115.25
Fund Total:...167,365.19
Management Levy Fund
Special Markets Insurance, Insurance...1,355.00
United Healthcare, Insurance...1,181.59
Fund Total:...2,536.59
Physical Plnt & Equip Levy Fnd
Burke Engineering Sales Company, Supplies...676.00
Correctionville Building Center, Supplies...2,375.25
Gopher Sport, Suppplies...1,030.62
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...1,050.00
Office Elements, Office Equipment...320.00
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...11,686.00
Fund Total:...17,137.87
Student Activity Fund
Adrenaline Fundraising, Supplies...1,715.00
Adventureland, Ms Band/Vocal...1,960.00
Allen, Kassidee, Reimbursement...22.00
Aspi Solutions, Inc, Supplies...84.00
Behr, Korey, Official...440.00
Boettcher, Brylie, Reimbursement...50.50
Bomgaars, Supplies...61.72
Boyle, Brooke, Reimbursement...201.50
Boyle, Cameron, Reimbursement...35.00
Breyfogle, Scott, Reimbursement...1,478.07
Bruck, James, Official...110.00
Buckstead, Jerry, Official...105.00
Chizek, Travis, Official...105.00
Christensen, Aric, Reimbursement...66.50
Colbert’s Market, Supplies...622.54
Cole, Brian, Official...105.00
Conover, Casey, Official...110.00
Creese, Caleb, Official...104.00
Deer Run Golf Course, Golf Entry Fee...90.00
Doese Photography, Supplies...29.00
Dougherty, Daniel, Reimbursement...160.44
Drenkhahn, Hayley, Reimbursement...676.50
Ferris, Calvin, Candy Sales Ms...52.00
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...174.07
Fisher, Dakota, Reimbursement...29.50
Fjerstad, Clayton, Reimbursement...305.0
Fundermann, Ely, Reimbursement...22.50
Gopher Performance, Supplies...41.45
Graffix Inc. Dba Wall Of Fame, Supplies...7,692.33
Greder, Zach, Official...110.00
Handke, Brooke, Reimbursement...277.50
Hauff Mid-America Sports, Supplies...1,215.50
Holiday Inn & Suites West Des , Travel...2,798.88
Holst, Laura, Reimbursement...494.00
Hometown Variety, Supplies...199.45
Huston, Dylan, Reimbursement...21.50
Iowa Girls High School Athletic , Dues...100.00
Ivjc, Supplies...40.00
Kafton, Bryce, Reimbursement...138.50
Kafton, Sam, Reimbursement...39.50
Kelm, Skylar, Reimbursement...50.50
Knickman, Jason, Official...105.00
Koenigs, Abby, Reimbursement...288.80
Kuhl, Haden, Reimbursement...14.50
Luft, Kevin, Official...105.00
Maule, Matthew, Reimbursement...17.50
Maxfield, Ken, Official...330.00
Mcgregor, Kevin, Official...220.00
Meyer, Charlie, Official...710.00
Meyer, Jonathan, Official...510.00
Midwayusa Foundation Inc., Supplies...600.00
Miller, Lannie, Official...105.00
Morningside College, Travel...425.00
Mv Hot Lunch, Reimbursement...461.33
Mvao Ffa, Reimbursement...15.00
Newell Fonda Summer Shoot-Out, Entry Fee...180.00
O’connell, Cameron, Reimbursement...469.50
Oabcig Csd, Entry Fee...70.00
Pedersen, Leann, Official...215.00
Pedersen, Les, Official...215.00
Pepsi Cola Of Siouxland, Pop...1,473.55
Perkins, Josh , Official...110.00
Petersen, Tristan, Reimbursement...68.50
Plautz, Adam, Reimbursement...75.00
Poston, Dan, Official...440.00
Raynor, Mike, Official...110.00
Red Oak Csd, Entry Fee...60.00
Scholl, Kathy, Reimbursement...167.47
Schurke, Derek, Official...150.00
Scott, Emmalee, Reimbursement...169.50
Scott, Zak, Reimbursement...90.00
Sharp, Maureen, Reimbursement...350.00
Smeltzer, Brian, Reimbursement...340.00
Steele, James, Official...105.00
Trophies Plus, Supplies...222.85
Trucke, Katelyn, Reimbursement...31.50
United Sports Academy, Entry Fee...150.00
Willow Vale Golf Club, Rent...270.00
Wright, Jay, Official...220.00
Zimco, Supplies...510.00
Fund Total:...32,303.95
School Nutrition Fund
Fiesta Foods, Supplies...78.39
Hiland Dairy, Milk...2,587.49
Maple Valley Anthon Oto Operating, Reimbursement...15,357.01
Martin Bros, Pkg Food/Supplies...14,903.24
Fund Total:...32,926.13
Infrastructure Sales Tax Fund
Ac & R Specialists, Repairs...5,210.00
Advanced Systems, Inc., Copier...1,362.93
Avery Brothers Sign Company, Signs...2,396.00
Blackhawk Masonry Llc, Cornerstone...1,000.00
Correctionville Building Center, Supplies...2,375.25
Nch Dba Chemsearch, Supplies...1,562.49
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Services...12,065.54
Rick’s Computer, Support/Hardware/Equipment...2,338.70
Teach Tci, Curriculum Materials...1,812.00
Teacher Direct, Supplies...903.60
Team Fitz Graphics, Weight Room...1,900.00
Woodward, Russ, Services...12,505.00
Fund Total:...45,431.51
MP6-27-19
