Employee Name...Salary

Amunson, Ronald...$45.00

Anderson, Richard...$600.00

Barker, Robert...$45.00

Bauerly, Nicholas...$58,889.43

Beedle, Mark...$15.00

Behrendt, Nicholas...$30.00

Bellis, Jeremy...$65,119.86

Blinde, Tammy...$42,758.40

Bloyer, Tony...$45,552.13

Bothwell, Kelly ...$45,245.39

Bothwell, Korey...$42,972.90

Bramley, Tammy...$28,213.91

Brouillette, Tom...$28,213.91

Brown, Andrew...$37,335.41

Brown, David...$45,439.26

Brown, T. Eric...$45.00

Bruning, David...$30.00

Bubke, Joel...$30.00

Bubke, Sandra...$36,009.36

Bubke, Sandra...$60.00

Buschmann, Henry...$45.00

Butler, Michael...$46,603.76

Carlson, Keith...$30.00

Carrier, Debbie...$45.00

Carritt, Jerry...$45.00

Choquette, Martin...$30.00

Christensen, Lawrence...$15.00

Christman, Byron...$45.00

Clayton, Kevin...$45,213.06

Collison, Michael...$28,607.62

Cooper, Angela...$40,826.99

Cooper, Casey...$5,552.00

Cooper, Gabriel...$45,810.50

Corzette, Paula...$38,125.69

Cutler, Sandra...$120.00

Davis, Doris...$30.00

Deen, Ricky...$45.00

Deen, Ricky...$41,547.25

Dumkrieger, Fred...$45.00

Eneboe, Rodney...$44,446.05

Erickson, Bernie...$45.00

Ernst, Lyle...$45.00

Ewing, Kevin...$65,474.89

Faith, Cassandra...$13,671.00

Farber, Phyllis...$675.00

Ferris, Charles...$55,016.84

Foss, David...$45,788.16

Fox, Scott...$41,271.30

Framke, Charles...$56,473.60

Fundermann, Rozlynn...$60.00

Furness, Eric...$38,519.24

Gangestad, William...$55,016.78

Gibler, Joann...$29,856.00

Gibler, Raymond...$19,704.71

Goslar, Bradley...$44,242.71

Gray, Vicki...$45.00

Green, Sheryn...$60.00

Gries, Sharon...$54,954.29

Hamann, Jaime...$15.00

Harms, Beverly...$620.98

Harris, Ralph...$35,495.03

Hausman, Jill...$90.00

Heisterkamp, Franklin...$60.00

Hicks, Randall...$60.00

Hinkel, Amanda...$39,410.57

Hinkel, Bryan...$26,752.60

Hogancamp, Jill...$26,730.52

Howland, Brenda...$90.00

Huffman, Deleta...$44,687.41

Hull, George...$45,563.49

Ingram, Tracy...$39,468.89

Johnson, Mark...$30.0 0

Johnson, Samuel...$30.00

Johnson, Scott...$15.00

Johnson, Steve...$18,259.28

Johnston, Troy...$45,552.14

Jones, Lisa...$44,671.45

Jones, Sharon...$13,844.93

Kelley, Marilyn...$430.10

Kepner, Misty...$34,853.62

Knoff, Kristi...$45.00

Komarek, Angela...$37,689.06

Kuhlmann, Douglas...$54,064.09

Lage, Michael...$60.00

Lamb, Angela...$38,754.36

Lander, Joe...$15.00

Lee, Ronald...$30.00

Lee, Shawn...$47,094.68

Losh, Merle...$30.00

Macclure, Wayne...$15.00

Madsen, Jeanette...$60.00

Mahlberg, Anthony...$43,385.04

Mann, Terry...$45.00

Marley, John...$15.00

Maule, Robert...$58,536.05

Maxwell, Gloria...$30.00

Mccall, Patricia...$90.00

Mcconeghey, Ian...$101,004.66

Mcdonald, Shannon...$36,969.20

Mcqueen, Dennis...$440.00

Meadows, Mary...$41,063.47

Melby, Marilyn...$90.00

Melby, Patrick...$30.00

Melby, Russell...$45.00

Merritt, Petrina...$480.00

Miller, Wesley...$15.00

Mohr, Jared...$43,158.06

Morgan, Walter...$46,293.40

Morton, Lucas...$45,213.02

Mouw, Patrick...$30.00

Murray, Rhonda...$45,850.03

Nagel, Courtney...$13,312.00

Neff, Lacy...“$37,982.29

Neill, Jordan...$2,432.00

Nelsen, Douglas...$600.00

Nelson, Heath...$48,540.15

Nelson, Myron...$15.00

Nielsen, Jodie...$44,399.17

Oliver, Laura...$53,448.52

O’neal, Dennis...$15.00

Parker, Bruce...$45,633.05

Parsley, Kelly...$46,218.81

Peters, Timothy...$63,557.92

Phipps, Jodi...$32,865.28

Pickle, Jerald...$30.00

Pierce, George...$400.00

Pohlman, Gary...$45.00

Pohlman, Judy...$90.00

Poole, Bradley...$40,054.68

Porter, Andrea...$34,185.87

Pratt, Jeffrey...$72,442.30

Pratt, Terri...$39,795.46

Prorok, Patrick...$40,679.28

Riesberg, Abby...$43,416.14

Riesberg, Jeannette...$19,490.88

Riley, Danelle...$16,386.94

Rolph, Peggy...$57,773.63

Rosburg, Russell $46,201.74

Rose, Lyle...$45.00

Rotnicke, Korey...$43,431.37

Savery, Kevin...$45,277.63

Sayles, Larry...$400.00

Schaben, Joshua...$38,734.08

Schrader, Zachary...$48,208.00

Schumacher-Hinrickson, Kalvin

...$59,664.97

Seward, Kelly...$52,632.83

Seybold, Charlotte...$30.00

Sorensen, Shane...$3,536.00

Specketer, Darin...$58,313.12

Stanislav, Randall...$45.00

Stanislav, Russell...$30.00

Streeter, Sheri...$49,316.78

Susie, Jill...$8,902.75

Sutton, Mary...$39,795.45

Swenson, Kevin...$55,016.87

Tank, Kyle...$58,722.81

Taylor, Gary...$36,115.84

Teet, Charles...$45,213.00

Thompson, Donald...$2,512.48

Thies, Irvin...$600.00

Trepa, Timothy...$17,176.35

Vogt, Brandon...$43,369.46

Waderich, Jessica...$4,231.60

Walker, Kevin...$7,600.00

Wallis, Dustin...$106,097.47

Waugh, Ina...$45.00

Waugh, Larry...$90.00

Weidt, Randy...$45,697.48

Wenger, Matthew...$45,552.11

Wessling, John...$47,061.00”

Wessling, Tyler...$45,810.98

Wessling, Whitney...$26,704.39

Wilson, Clifford...$30.00

Wilson, Lois...$60.00

Wilt, Michael...$30.00

Witzel, Hans...$45.00

Woodward, Russell...$600.00

Woodward, Susan...$90.00

Zediker, Keith...$30.00

Total...$4,229,044.46

MP7-16-20

