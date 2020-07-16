Employee Name...Salary
Amunson, Ronald...$45.00
Anderson, Richard...$600.00
Barker, Robert...$45.00
Bauerly, Nicholas...$58,889.43
Beedle, Mark...$15.00
Behrendt, Nicholas...$30.00
Bellis, Jeremy...$65,119.86
Blinde, Tammy...$42,758.40
Bloyer, Tony...$45,552.13
Bothwell, Kelly ...$45,245.39
Bothwell, Korey...$42,972.90
Bramley, Tammy...$28,213.91
Brouillette, Tom...$28,213.91
Brown, Andrew...$37,335.41
Brown, David...$45,439.26
Brown, T. Eric...$45.00
Bruning, David...$30.00
Bubke, Joel...$30.00
Bubke, Sandra...$36,009.36
Bubke, Sandra...$60.00
Buschmann, Henry...$45.00
Butler, Michael...$46,603.76
Carlson, Keith...$30.00
Carrier, Debbie...$45.00
Carritt, Jerry...$45.00
Choquette, Martin...$30.00
Christensen, Lawrence...$15.00
Christman, Byron...$45.00
Clayton, Kevin...$45,213.06
Collison, Michael...$28,607.62
Cooper, Angela...$40,826.99
Cooper, Casey...$5,552.00
Cooper, Gabriel...$45,810.50
Corzette, Paula...$38,125.69
Cutler, Sandra...$120.00
Davis, Doris...$30.00
Deen, Ricky...$45.00
Deen, Ricky...$41,547.25
Dumkrieger, Fred...$45.00
Eneboe, Rodney...$44,446.05
Erickson, Bernie...$45.00
Ernst, Lyle...$45.00
Ewing, Kevin...$65,474.89
Faith, Cassandra...$13,671.00
Farber, Phyllis...$675.00
Ferris, Charles...$55,016.84
Foss, David...$45,788.16
Fox, Scott...$41,271.30
Framke, Charles...$56,473.60
Fundermann, Rozlynn...$60.00
Furness, Eric...$38,519.24
Gangestad, William...$55,016.78
Gibler, Joann...$29,856.00
Gibler, Raymond...$19,704.71
Goslar, Bradley...$44,242.71
Gray, Vicki...$45.00
Green, Sheryn...$60.00
Gries, Sharon...$54,954.29
Hamann, Jaime...$15.00
Harms, Beverly...$620.98
Harris, Ralph...$35,495.03
Hausman, Jill...$90.00
Heisterkamp, Franklin...$60.00
Hicks, Randall...$60.00
Hinkel, Amanda...$39,410.57
Hinkel, Bryan...$26,752.60
Hogancamp, Jill...$26,730.52
Howland, Brenda...$90.00
Huffman, Deleta...$44,687.41
Hull, George...$45,563.49
Ingram, Tracy...$39,468.89
Johnson, Mark...$30.0 0
Johnson, Samuel...$30.00
Johnson, Scott...$15.00
Johnson, Steve...$18,259.28
Johnston, Troy...$45,552.14
Jones, Lisa...$44,671.45
Jones, Sharon...$13,844.93
Kelley, Marilyn...$430.10
Kepner, Misty...$34,853.62
Knoff, Kristi...$45.00
Komarek, Angela...$37,689.06
Kuhlmann, Douglas...$54,064.09
Lage, Michael...$60.00
Lamb, Angela...$38,754.36
Lander, Joe...$15.00
Lee, Ronald...$30.00
Lee, Shawn...$47,094.68
Losh, Merle...$30.00
Macclure, Wayne...$15.00
Madsen, Jeanette...$60.00
Mahlberg, Anthony...$43,385.04
Mann, Terry...$45.00
Marley, John...$15.00
Maule, Robert...$58,536.05
Maxwell, Gloria...$30.00
Mccall, Patricia...$90.00
Mcconeghey, Ian...$101,004.66
Mcdonald, Shannon...$36,969.20
Mcqueen, Dennis...$440.00
Meadows, Mary...$41,063.47
Melby, Marilyn...$90.00
Melby, Patrick...$30.00
Melby, Russell...$45.00
Merritt, Petrina...$480.00
Miller, Wesley...$15.00
Mohr, Jared...$43,158.06
Morgan, Walter...$46,293.40
Morton, Lucas...$45,213.02
Mouw, Patrick...$30.00
Murray, Rhonda...$45,850.03
Nagel, Courtney...$13,312.00
Neff, Lacy...“$37,982.29
Neill, Jordan...$2,432.00
Nelsen, Douglas...$600.00
Nelson, Heath...$48,540.15
Nelson, Myron...$15.00
Nielsen, Jodie...$44,399.17
Oliver, Laura...$53,448.52
O’neal, Dennis...$15.00
Parker, Bruce...$45,633.05
Parsley, Kelly...$46,218.81
Peters, Timothy...$63,557.92
Phipps, Jodi...$32,865.28
Pickle, Jerald...$30.00
Pierce, George...$400.00
Pohlman, Gary...$45.00
Pohlman, Judy...$90.00
Poole, Bradley...$40,054.68
Porter, Andrea...$34,185.87
Pratt, Jeffrey...$72,442.30
Pratt, Terri...$39,795.46
Prorok, Patrick...$40,679.28
Riesberg, Abby...$43,416.14
Riesberg, Jeannette...$19,490.88
Riley, Danelle...$16,386.94
Rolph, Peggy...$57,773.63
Rosburg, Russell $46,201.74
Rose, Lyle...$45.00
Rotnicke, Korey...$43,431.37
Savery, Kevin...$45,277.63
Sayles, Larry...$400.00
Schaben, Joshua...$38,734.08
Schrader, Zachary...$48,208.00
Schumacher-Hinrickson, Kalvin
...$59,664.97
Seward, Kelly...$52,632.83
Seybold, Charlotte...$30.00
Sorensen, Shane...$3,536.00
Specketer, Darin...$58,313.12
Stanislav, Randall...$45.00
Stanislav, Russell...$30.00
Streeter, Sheri...$49,316.78
Susie, Jill...$8,902.75
Sutton, Mary...$39,795.45
Swenson, Kevin...$55,016.87
Tank, Kyle...$58,722.81
Taylor, Gary...$36,115.84
Teet, Charles...$45,213.00
Thompson, Donald...$2,512.48
Thies, Irvin...$600.00
Trepa, Timothy...$17,176.35
Vogt, Brandon...$43,369.46
Waderich, Jessica...$4,231.60
Walker, Kevin...$7,600.00
Wallis, Dustin...$106,097.47
Waugh, Ina...$45.00
Waugh, Larry...$90.00
Weidt, Randy...$45,697.48
Wenger, Matthew...$45,552.11
Wessling, John...$47,061.00”
Wessling, Tyler...$45,810.98
Wessling, Whitney...$26,704.39
Wilson, Clifford...$30.00
Wilson, Lois...$60.00
Wilt, Michael...$30.00
Witzel, Hans...$45.00
Woodward, Russell...$600.00
Woodward, Susan...$90.00
Zediker, Keith...$30.00
Total...$4,229,044.46
MP7-16-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.