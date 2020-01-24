NOTICE OF SPECIAL BOND ELECTION
The Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, hereby gives notice that a special county election will be held on March 3, 2020, at which there will be submitted to the voters of the County the following proposition:
“Shall Monona County, State of Iowa, enter into a loan agreement and issue general obligation bonds in an amount not exceeding $6,200,000 for the purpose of paying the cost, to that extent, of undertaking its Public Safety Facilities Project, such Project to include site preparation, parking lot construction and renovating, constructing, furnishing and equipping a building to house a jail, an E-911 dispatch center and administrative offices.”
In accordance with Section 331.442 of the Code of Iowa, the Board also hereby gives notice that the estimated cost of the County Public Safety Administration Facility project will not exceed $6,200,000. This cost figure is an estimate and is not intended to be binding on the Board in later proceedings related to the project.
Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
MP1-23-20, 1-30-20
