Monona County Sanitary Landfill
Regular Board Meeting
June 11, 2019
Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Present: Keith Zediker, Kenneth Casperson, Wesley Miller, Becky Miller, Bryce McDonald, Chad Carrier, Manager Logan Persinger and Board Secretary/Treasurer Pro-tem Jolene McDonald.
Minutes: Board members received the minutes prior to the meeting. K. Casperson made a motion to approve the minutes as presented; B. McDonald seconded the motion. There was no further discussion. All ayes. Motion carried.
Claims: W. Miller made a motion to approve the claims as presented; B. Miller seconded the motion. Some discussion on the engineering firm that presented last winter. All ayes. Motion carried.
Financial Report: K. Zediker reported on CD matured and one maturing in July. Rates will be compared. J. McDonald reported total deposits, expenditures and bank balance. There was a question on payment for loads that came from Hornick due to flooding. Board was informed the company had paid those tickets. L. Persinger informed the board of repairs needed on telehandler. B. McDonald made a motion the financial report be approved as presented; C. Carrier seconded the motion. There was no further discussion. All ayes. Motion carried.
Secretary/Treasurer’s Report: J. McDonald presented Board with a Resolution needed to renew transfer station permit from IDNR. W. Miller made a motion; seconded by B. McDonald. There was no further discussion. All ayes. Motion carried.
Current per capita information was given to Board members.
The revised FLMA policy was presented to the Board with legal information shared. All staff except one have received the revised policy.
Proposals for audit for a three-year contract were reviewed by Board. Some discussion followed. W. Miller made a motion to award the three-year contract to the lowest proposal, Schroer and Associates PC; C. Carrier seconded the motion. There was no further discussion. All ayes. Motion carried.
Board reviewed the proposed 2019-20 budget. Discussion followed regarding increasing cost from agency’s hauler and landfill fees annually and the cost of tire disposal versus Agency’s charge. C. Carrier made a motion to increase tipping fees at Monona County Sanitary Landfill $1.00 per ton annually effective July 1 of each year with the costs to be re-evaluated and approved annually by the Board of Directors; B. McDonald seconded the motion. There was no further discussion. Motion carried. Board instructed notice be placed in Grapevine and letter sent to commercial haulers.
C. Carrier made a motion that revenue from the sale of recyclables be in a separate line item on the 2019-20 budget with the monies designated toward the purchase of needed equipment and with the budget amended to reflect this, the proposed 2019-20 budget be approved; K. Casperson seconded the motion. All ayes. Motion carried.
Operator’s Report: L. Persinger shared with the Board that Scott Smith, IMWCA, visited the transfer station, sharing safety ideas. L. Persinger noted the east door was in need of a new opener and that telehandler maintenance will be completed this week. He noted $1,162.20 was received for the sale of recyclables during May; two loads of tires went out; accounts receivable total was $20,400.60 and cash tickets totaled $3,972.00 for a total of $24,372.60.
L. Persinger stated he had cleaned out a terrace at the landfill; the grass looks good; more seeding to be completed; few repairs to be made. The Board asked if he had received communication from staff. L. Persinger stated he had received no new communication.
Discussion of general business practices, day-to-day operations followed. Board requested J. McDonald to contact IMWCA. Board members received a copy of a combined job description for review. B. McDonald made a motion to revise organizational chart; C. Carrier seconded motion. There was no further discussion. All ayes. Motion carried.
J. McDonald informed Board she had been in contact with Crary Huff Attorneys at Law and shared a Letter of Interest and Engagement Letter they had submitted. Following discussion, the item was tabled at this time.
President Zediker adjourned the meeting at 10:35 a.m.
These minutes are subject to correction at the next meeting.
Board Chairman
Attested
MP6-27-19
------
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
May 1, 2019 - May 31, 2019
Expenditures
Vendor, Description...Amount
Matheson Tri-Gas, Accetylen/Oxygen...$59.70
CHN Industrial Capital (Vetter), Hoses/Fitting/Filters...$214.22
HLW Engineering, Inspection/Samples/Consult...$4,317.50
Petro-Mart, Diesel...$494.01
John Deer Financial, Tires...$433.34
L.P. Gill, Landfill Fee...$23,552.14
Gill Hauling, Hauling...$7,860.21
Siouxland Scale, Remote Weight Display...$2,847.55
WiaTel, Phone/Internet...$206.11
Keystone Laboratories, Sample Tests...$845.37
Mapleton Press, Mar/Apr Publications...$150.30
Tradebe, HHM Shipped ...$2,901.41
WIPCO, Electric-Landfill & Transfer Station...$356.18
Mann’s Country Body Shop, Install Telehandler Glass...$75.00
Monona County Fair, Donation...$500.00
Presto-X, Pest Control...$130.54
Bomgaars, Ratchet straps/lock...$145.20
Wellmark BC/BS, June Premium...$2,222.89
Mapleton Press, Publications...$73.35
Gary Taylor, Atty., Mtg 4/16/19/bond update...$413.75
CHN Industrial Capital (Vetter), Fittings/Hose...$225.20
Quill, Cassette recorder/ink cartridges...$144.52
Dollar General, Cleaning/office supplies...$16.52
US Post Office, Stamps...$110.00
Intuit, Payroll...$7,779.97
IRS, FICA/medicare/fed withholding...$3,015.80
IPERS, Payroll...$2,002.24
Total Expenditures...$61,093.02
Total Deposits...$37,088.28
$26.79 interest added
5/31/19 Bank Balance...60,305.32
Chairman
Attested
MP6-27-19
-----
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
Wages for FY 2018-19
Collison, Bree...$33,258.28
Halsey, Nick...$15,730.01
Henneman, Spencer...$15,871.39
McCulloch, Shane...$32,128.50
McDonald, Jolene...$34,544.23
Persinger, Logan...$44,028.30
Persinger, Megan...$5,262.00
Total Wages...$180,822.71
MP6-27-19
