Monona County Sanitary Landfill Regular Board Meeting August 11th, 2020
Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:37a.m. Present: Keith Zediker, Becky Miller, Bryce McDonald, Manager Logan Persinger, and Secretary/Treasurer Lindsey Barnett. Absent from the meeting: Chad Carrier, Wesley Miller.
Approval of Minutes: B. McDonald made a motion to approve the minutes as presented. B. Miller seconded the motion; motion carried unanimously.
Financial Report: L. Barnett shared options for renewal on an upcoming CD that will mature in September. Discussion followed about which option would be best, the decision will be made at the next board meeting. B. Miller made a motion to approve the financial report, B. McDonald seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Secretary/ Treasurers Report: L. Barnett shared expenditures for the month and notified the board that the scale inspection went well. K. Zediker asked about our accounts receivable standing, L. Barnett informed that it has been improving. B. Miller made a motion to approve the report as presented, B. McDonald seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Managers Report: L. Persinger shared concerns with the crane and some other equipment that have been experienced recently. Discussion followed about pricing for a new crane, L. Persinger is to get a quote for a new crane if troubles are not resolved.
K. Zediker adjourned the meeting at 9:53a.m.
These minutes are subject to correction at the next meeting.
MP8-20-2020
Monona County Sanitary Landfill
July 2020 Expenditures
Expenditur... Amount
Intuit, Payroll...$4266.90
Retrofit, Recycling Disposal...$1617.50
Wiatel, Phone/ Internet... $199.76
John Deere Financial, Shop Supplies...$50.60
L.P. Gill, NE Landfill Fees...$42,486.16
Ryans Publishing, Publishing...$153.00
Mathesons, Rent...$83.09
WIPCO, Utilities...$252.77
ICAP, Insurance...$12425.10
Bomgaars, Shop Supplies...$21.53
Wellmark, Health Insurance...$413.68
Presto-x, Utilities ...$128.00
Beck’s Mobile, Worked on Equipment...$270.00
Becky Miller, Reimbursement...$38.89
Mapleton Press, Publishing...$62.01
Petro mart, Fuel... $160.87
Beck’s Mobile, Worked on Equipment...$435.00
Intuit, Payroll... $4251.10
Untied States Treasury, Fica, Medicare, Fed Withholding...$2841.90
Treasurer State of Iowa, Iowa withholding... $1243.00
Iowa Workforce Development, Unemployment...$34.90
Quill, Office Supplies...$77.56
Quickbooks Online, Computer application...$20.00
Dollar General, Office Supplies...$72.06
Totals:... $71605.38
MP8-20-2020
