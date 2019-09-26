Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
Regular Board Meeting
September 10, 2019
Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Present: K. Zediker, Kenneth Casperson, Bryce McDonald, Becky Miller, Wesley Miller, Manager Logan Persinger, Board Secretary/Treasurer Jolene McDonald. Absent: Chad Carrier
Approval of Minutes: K. Casperson made a motion to approve minutes as presented; B. McDonald seconded motion; Motion carried unanimously.
Approval of Treasurer and Financial Reports: W. Miller made a motion to accept the treasurer and financial reports as presented; B. Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Secretary/Treasurer’s Report: J. McDonald will bring health insurance information received to October board meeting. IMWCA payroll audit was submitted. Second quarter tonnage reports completed and sent to IDNR. Unemployment claim noted.
Manager’s Report: Telehandler being repaired & new foam tires. Sunquist Engineering will complete annual inspection of transfer station in Sept. Statistics: 43 loads out; appliances out; total AR/cash for Aug. and amount for recycles sold YTD shared. Work on terraces and ravine completed at landfill per engineer’s recommendation. HHW amounts shipped out semi-annual report completed for IDNR.
K. Zediker noted employee evaluation to be completed with L. Persinger at Oct. 2019 meeting.
Chairman Zediker adjourned the meeting at 10:05 a.m.
Board Chairman’s Signature
Attested
MP9-26-19
