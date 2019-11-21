Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
Regular Board Meeting
November 12, 2019
Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Present: Keith Zediker, Kenneth Casperson, Bryce McDonald, Becky Miller, Wesley Miller, Manager Logan Persinger, and Board Secretary/Treasurer Jolene McDonald Guest: Beau Hupke Absent: Chad Carrier
Beau Hupke, Hoffman Insurance, presented health insurance information to the Board. Chad Carrier joined the meeting at 9:41 a.m. Mr. Hupke answered questions and there was some discussion on options, noting any change in options would be available October 1, 2020. B. Hupke departed the meeting.
Following discussion, C. Carrier made a motion for Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency to delete current policy on employee health insurance benefit and put into effect; effective November 12, 2019 the Agency will pay up to $500.00 monthly per employee towards health, vision and dental insurance offered by the Agency to eligible, full time employees for employee only; or employee/spouse; or employee/child(ren); or employee/spouse/child(ren). K. Casperson seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously. The Agency will be responsible for any taxes, etc. due to date as to the distribution of the health insurance benefit as this is an Agency error.
Approval of Minutes: W. Miller made a motion to accept the minutes as presented; B. McDonald seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Treasurer’s Report: C. Carrier made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report as presented; B. Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Financial Report: K. Zediker reviewed current CD listing with the Board, noting those with interest added during the month of October. W. Miller made a motion to accept the financial report as presented; B. McDonald seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Secretary’s Report: J. McDonald shared information regarding planning areas. Discussion followed. J. McDonald to bring additional information to Dec. meeting. Audit for FY 18-19 was completed on site during October; with information from audit being shared with the Board. Auditor is scheduled to present at December Board meeting. Information shared from Crary Huff Law Firm regarding Agency files and letter to G. Taylor, Attorney. A resolution for United Bank of Iowa was read for approval and signature. Board was informed of W-2 differences regarding IPERS deductions for 2017 and 2018. Employees will receive amended W-2’s. Upon submission of proper documentation, the Agency will make reimbursement to employees of any additional cost they may incur from their tax preparer to submit the amended information. Following the IMWCA payroll audit, an additional $496.00 is due. Third quarter tonnage has been submitted with an exceptional tonnage, from flooding, being approved. Information on HHM shipped out and costs were given to Board, with the cost being over 5 times the amount reimbursed by IDNR.
Manager’s Report: L. Persinger updated the Board on telehandler repair; reported increase in loads to Gill during October; 165 gallons of HHW in; no iron sold due to price; HLW contract for 2020 – 2021 was received with a 2.7% increase in cost. Contract was approved for signature. Discussion was held on cardboard from business/schools/food programs. Due to no cardboard market, cardboard bins have been picked up from City of Mapleton and Burgess Health Center. A decision was made by the Board to contact schools and two retail stores and make a proposal to pick up cardboard/bin from their location for charge of $85.00 each time picked up. Board approved Christmas dinner.
Chairman Zediker adjourned the meeting at 11:06 a.m.
MP11-21-19
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
October 1, 2019 -October 31, 2019
Expenditures
Vendor, Description...Amount
IMWCA, WC Ins....$689.00
L. Persinger, Mileage...$164.72
John Deere Financial, Repairs...$124.10
The Retrofit Company, Recycling Expense...$1,328.50
WiaTel, Utilities...$203.62
Matheson TriGas, Rental...$78.28
L. P. Gill, Solid Waste Contract...$26,111.87
Gill Hauling, Solid Waste Contract... $8,714.45
PetroMart, Fuel... $242.30
Intuit, Salaries... $10,234.08
B. McDonald, Fireproof door/2 lights/lock/handles...$830.00 ...WiaTel, Phone/Fax/Internet...$277.21
Uline, Recycling/Safety Supplies...$551.40
Presto-X, Pest Control...$128.00
Hydraulic Sales & Serv., Supplies...$225.47
Wellmark BC/BS, Health Ins....$(390.70)
bomgaars, Supplies...$47.96
Sigler Fire, HHM Bld/Room Inspection... $179.00
JF Construction, Crushed Concrete...$350.00
Dollar General, Supplies...$81.37
Mapleton BP, Fuel...$80.17
Quill, Supplies...$115.97
US Treasury, Salaries...$3,403.85
TOTAL EXPENDITURES...$53,770.62
TOTAL DEPOSITS...$41,993.46
