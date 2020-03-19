Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
Regular Board Meeting
Transfer Station, Turin, Iowa
Tuesday, March 10th, 2020
Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Present: Keith Zediker, Kenneth Casperson, Wesley Miller, Becky Miller, Chad Carrier, Manager Logan Persinger, and Board Secretary/ Treasurer Lindsey Barnett. Absent: Bryce McDonald.
Approval of Minutes: W. Miller made a motion to approve the minutes as presented; B. Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Treasurer’s Report: L. Barnett was introduced as the new Board Secretary/Treasurer, and the resignation of J. McDonald was acknowledged. L. Barnett shared February’s expenditures and the monthly report. C. Carrier made a motion to approve the claims presented; W. Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Financial Report: Chairman Zediker reviewed the CD reports and noted interest paid in February. Some discussion followed regarding CD interest rates, and renewals of CD’s when the time comes. B. Miller made a motion to approve the financial report; K. Casperson seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Secretary’s Report: L. Barnett presented information received from Gill Hauling. Price increases were discussed and noted. Configurations for tire prices are to be brought to next meeting. The Second Supplemental Agreement was signed for Gill Hauling. Discussion of adding L. Barnett to the checking account as an approved signature. Mileage and wages to be paid to B. Miller to reimburse for time and help. W. Miller made a motion to approve; C. Carrier seconded the motion, B. Miller sustained from the vote. Motion carried unanimously.
L. Persinger stated monthly statistics for the month including tonnage hauled to Gill, and year to date totals. Evaluation of equipment was discussed on its performance and standing. ISOSWO Conference was discussed for L. Barnett and L. Persinger to attend April 2nd for informational purposes. W. Miller made a motion to approve the ISOSWO Conference; C. Carrier seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Chairman Zediker adjourned the meeting at 10:02 a.m.
These minutes are subject to correction at the next meeting.
Board Chairman Signature
Board Sec./Treasurer Signature
MP3-19-2020
