Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Also present was Bryce McDonald, Kenny Casperson, Becky Miller, Wes Miller, Manager Logan Persinger and Secretary/Treasurer Pro-tem Jolene McDonald. Guest present was Beau Hupke.
Beau Hupke, Agent with The Hoffman Agency, provided a handout of our insurance program with ICAP. He reviewed each area of the program and answered questions. There was a 1.2% increase in the policy premium. Additional equipment had been added to the policy. It was noted our agency received a discount of $1,233.13 due to longevity with ICAP.
Chad Carrier joined the meeting at 9:45 a.m.
B. McDonald made a motion to approve The Hoffman Agency as the agency’s ICAP insurance provider for the upcoming year, beginning August 1, 2019; W. Miller seconded the motion; motion carried unanimously. Mr. Hupke departed the meeting.
Minutes from the June meeting were presented for approval. There was no discussion. W. Miller made a motion to accept the June 2019 minutes as presented; C. Carrier seconded the motion; motion carried unanimously.
Treasurer’s report was presented for approval. J. McDonald noted the beginning and ending bank balance, including expenditures and deposits. C. Carrier made a motion to accept the treasurer’s report as presented; B. McDonald seconded the motion; motion carried unanimously.
Financial committee report was presented by Chairman Zediker. It was noted there are two CD’s maturing the month of July. J. McDonald was directed to call following the maturity date for new interest rate and inform K. Zediker. Other institutions may be contacted for comparison of rates. W. Miller made a motion to accept the financial report as presented; K. Casperson seconded the motion; motion carried unanimously.
Secretary/Treasurer’s Report: Following discussion, B. McDonald made a motion for Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency to process invoices for payment upon receipt unless there is a question regarding the invoice, then the invoice will be discussed at the next Board meeting prior to payment; B. Miller seconded the motion; motion carried unanimously.
Legal representation was discussed; legal contract to be brought to next board meeting, J. McDonald informed Board of the following: received renewal permit; received $250 for swap shop usage from DNR; IMWCA payroll audit prior to Aug. 31; Schroer audit set up for Oct. 21; audit questionnaire given to K. Zediker to complete and return; received CRT collection license; front gate sign updated; position opening in papers; combined job description distributed.
Operator’s Report: L. Persinger informed Board of monthly totals; work completed on terraces at the landfill; plans to seed parts of landfill; telehandler in need of repair. Discussion regarding telehandler needs; information to be brought to next Board meeting. Insurance company to be contacted regarding claim.
Chairman Zediker adjourned the meeting at 10:37 a.m.
These minutes are subject to correction at the next meeting.
Signature, Chairman
Attested
MP7-18-19
------
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
June 1, 2019 - June 30, 2019
Expenditures
Vendor, Description...Amount
IMWCA, Premium...$1,611.00
WiaTel, Phone/internet...$201.55
Farm Bureau, Membership...$40.00
Sooland Bobcat, Glass/Seal...$170.70
Rueter’s, Glass/Telehandler...$669.36
Bonine Garage Doors, E Door repair... $486.20
Gill Hauling, May hauling...$7,537.55
L.P. Gill, May landfill fee...$22,585.32
Dave’s World, Fuel...$389.16
WIPCO, Electric...$303.52
Matheson Tri-Gas, Acetylee/oxygen...$67.67
C. Carrier, 2nd Quarter Bd Mtgs...$181.32
K. Casperson, 2nd Quarter Bd Mtgs...$181.32
B. McDonald, 2nd Quarter Bd Mtgs...$181.32
B. Miller, 2nd Quarter Bd Mtgs...$203.94
W. Miller, 2nd Quarter Bd Mtgs...$210.90
K. Zediker, 2nd Quarter Bd Mtgs...$221.34
Wellmark BC/BS, July Health Ins. Premium...$1,177.81
Bonine Garage Doors, Opener - E. Door...$1,600.00
Presto-X, Pest Control...$130.54
bomgaars, Oil/Gloves...$158.97
Productivity Plus, Oil/Air Filters - Telehandler...$103.28
S. McCulloch, Mileage/Supplies...$30.74
L. Persinger, Mileage...$181.54
J. McDonald, Postage/labels/clng & office sup...$60.50
Intuit, Salaries...$10,359.67
IPERS, Retirement...$1,556.83
US Treasury, Salaries...$2,310.27
TOTAL...$52,912.32
MP7-18-19
