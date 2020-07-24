Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Present: Keith Zediker, Kenneth Casperson, Wesley Miller, Becky Miller, Chad Carrier, Manager Logan Persinger, and Secretary/Treasurer Lindsey Barnett. Guest present was Beau Hupke. Absent from the meeting, Bryce McDonald.
Approval of Minutes: K.Casperson made a motion to approve the minutes as presented from the last board meeting. B. Miller seconded the motion; motion carried unanimously.
Beau Hupke, Agent with The Hoffman Agency, provided a handout of our insurance program with ICAP. He reviewed each area of the policy and answered questions along the way. He noted that there was a $853.90 discount from from ICAP for being a returning member for so many years.
K. Casperson made a motion to approve the ICAP policy presented by Beau. C. Carrier seconded the motion; motion carried unanimously. Beau Hupke departed the meeting.
Financial Report: L. Barnett shared the beginning and ending bank balance, as well as the expenditures and deposits for the month of June. Discussion about the Fair Booth check being VOID from the expenditure list due to fair cancellations. CD balances and maturity dates were discussed as well as the options to renew a CD. C. Carrier made a motion to approve the financial report as presented. W. Miller seconded the motion; motion carried unanimously.
Secretary/Treasurer Report: L. Barnett listed the city assessment checks that have been received, noting that there are only two missing. The board was reminded of the scale inspection that will take place later in July. K. Zediker brought up implementing a new policy for accounts receivable. Discussion followed deciding timeframes and percentages. The new policy includes adding finance charges of 1.5% to past due bills. If payment or communication is not made by the 15th of the following month, they will no longer be able to use the Agency’s services until their bill is paid. These will be put in place for July’s statements that are not paid by their due date.
Managers Report: Monthly statistics for the Agency were handed out including tonnages, loads to Gill, and loads across the scale. L. Persinger reported that he priced around for new cardboard bins, and is ordering two new custom bins this month. The new cardboard bins were roughly $4,000 each and estimates were approved in the last board meeting.
K. Casperson made his last appearance as a board member this month. The Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency will return to a five member board.
Chairman K. Zediker adjourned the meeting at 10:15 a.m. These minutes are subject to correction at the next meeting.
MP7-23-2020
------
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency bills for June 2020:
Vendor, Description...Amount
Wiatel, Internet/ phone...$195.03
IMWCA, Work Comp premium...$5430.00
intuit, Payroll...$4173.58
LP Gill, Landfill fees...$49902.26
Petro mart, Fuel...$99.97
CNH Industrial, Supplies from Vetters...$304.60
Presto-x, Utilities...$128.00
Mathesons, Rent...$2.34
Logan persinger, Mileage reimbursement...$56.35
Sooland Bobcat, Hydraulic Hose...$60.48
Intuit, Payroll $4254.23
Mo.Co Fair Board, Fair Booth (VOID)...$50.00
Quill, Office Supplies...$23.99
Dollar General, Office Supplies...$21.40
Lindsey Barnett, Mileage Reimbursement...$40.25
Chad Carrier, 2nd Quarter Attendance...$60.35
Jenneth Casperson, 2nd Quarter Attendance...$60.35
Bryce McDonald, 2nd Quarter Attendance...$60.35
Becky Miller, 2nd Quarter Attendance...$67.83
Wesley Miller, 2nd Quarter Attendance...$70.13
Keith Zediker, 2nd Quarter Attendance...$73.58
WEllmark, Insurance...$413.68
ATCO, Hand Sanitizer...$185.00
Bomgaars, Shop Supplies...$132.44
Vandenhull, New Sign...$480.00
Computer MD., Fixed Computer...$181.50
Lindsey Barnett, Mileage reimbursement...$40.35
CNH Industrial, Shop Supplies...$343.93
United States Treasury, Payroll Expense...$2884.71
IPERS, IPERS Payroll...$1827.68
IPERS, IPERS Payroll...$1827.68
Quill, Office Supplies...$39.99
WIPCO, Utilities...$267.82
USPS, Stamps...$110.00
Total Expenditures...$73869.85
MP7-23-2020
