Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
Regular Board Meeting
Monona County Transfer Station
February 11, 2020
Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Present: Keith Zediker, Kenneth Casperson, Bryce McDonald, Wesley Miller, Becky Miller, Chad Carrier, Manager Logan Persinger and Board Secretary/Treasurer Jolene McDonald.
Board members were informed Leonard Gill requested attendance at the meeting regarding increase in their services. Copies of the letter and other Gill agreement information was distributed to each member for their review.
Approval of Minutes: C. Carrier made a motion to accept the minutes as presented; B. McDonald seconded the motion. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.
Treasurer’s Report: Along with the treasurer’s report, J. McDonald shared January’s totals and noted salaries included vacation and paid PTO time paid out for 2019. W. Miller made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report as presented; B. Miller seconded the motion. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.
Financial Report: Chairman Zediker reviewed the CD report noting a new CD had been purchased with surplus from post closure funds. J. McDonald to bring closure/post closure amounts needed to next board meeting. Some discussion regarding CD interest rates. B. McDonald made a motion to approve the financial report as presented; B. Miller seconded the motion. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.
Secretary’s Report: J. McDonald informed Board of accomplishments in reference to findings noted in FY 2018-19 audit. W. Miller made a motion to add Chad Carrier on checking account as a signature and to approve invoices; K. Casperson seconded motion. C. Carrier abstained from voting. No further discussion. Motion passed.
J. McDonald stated total tonnage loaded for Gill Landfill for 2019 was 7,797.02 tons; the 4th quarter tonnage report has been sent to DNR; all per capita accounts have been paid for FY 2019-20. Gross wages for calendar year 2019 was $186,267.79. Board clarified members’ terms of office. Board agreed Articles of Agreement need reviewed with possible updates.
Leonard Gill and Roger Bentz from L. P. Gill joined the meeting at 10:00 a.m. Mr. Gill reviewed reasons for a considerable increase in charges to the Agency, effective April 1, 2020 with the Board noting continued more strict regulations with the clean air acts; cost of equipment, cost in hauling, cost in labor, increase in closure/post closure costs, etc. Some discussion was held on recyclable materials. Mr. Gill and Mr. Bentz departed the meeting at 10:40 a.m.
Discussion held on landfill cost increase to $58.00 per ton with annual percentage increase, cost of appliances, tires and HHW. B. Miller made a motion to increase minimum charge to $10.00 effective April 1, 2020; minimum cost to $15.00 October 1, 2020. Cost per ton will be $38.00 effective April 1, 2020 and $43.00 effective October 1, 2020 in order to remain sustainable. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously. Notice to be sent to for publication, to cities and commercial haulers.
Manager’s Report: Board reviewed cost of Bobcat sweeper with bucket attachment. C. Carrier made a motion to purchase Bobcat sweeper with attachment at a cost of $3, 371.36; motion seconded by B. McDonald. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.
L. Persinger informed Board members one staff was on lay-off status; paper shredder has been repaired.
Chairman Zediker adjourned the meeting at 11:12 a.m.
These minutes are subject to correction at the next meeting.
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
January 1, 2020 - January 31, 2020
Expenditures
Vendor, Description...Amount
Intuit, Salaries...$15,477.02
IMWCA, Work Comp Ins...$689.00
WiaTel, Phone/Internet/Fax...$202.10
Matheson TriGas, Rent...$80.46
J. Kunze Construction, Labor&Supplies Repair walls/Paint office/bathroom...$500.00
LP Gill, Landfill...$16,081.27
Gill Hauling, Landfill...$5,262.05
Larry’s Propane & Fuel, Fuel...$1,887.38
WIPCO, Utilities...$413.01
PetroMart, Fuel...$243.93
Presto-X, Utilities...$128.00
Auditor of State, File Audit...$100.00
Wellmark BC/BS, Ins....$413.68
bomgaars, Supplies... $71.99
US Treasury, FICA, etc...$4,942.50
IPERS, Retirement...$1,945.48
Mapleton Press, Publication...$79.87
CHN Industrial Capital, Supplies...$130.65
Dollar General, Supplies...$32.85
HLW Engineering, Financial Assurance Doc....$1,128.00
IA Dept of Rev, Salaries...$1,515.00
TOTAL EXPENDITURES...$51,324.24
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency 2019 Wages
Carrier, Chad...$541.42
Casperson, Kenneth... $595.56
Collison, Bree...$19,428.51
Henneman, Spencer...$31,647.14
McCulloch, Shane...$39,303.20
McDonald, Bryce...$649.70
McDonald, Jolene...$40,768.49
Miller, Becky...$595.56
Miller, Wesley...$649.70
Persinger, Logan...$47,010.81
Persinger, Megan...$4,428.00
Zediker, Keith...$649.70
Total Gross Wages 2019.....$186,267.79
