Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Present: Keith Zediker, Kenneth Casperson, Bryce McDonald, Wesley Miller, Becky Miller, Chad Carrier, Manager Logan Persinger, and Board Secretary/Treasurer Jolene McDonald.
Approval of Minutes: W. Miller made a motion to accept the minutes as presented; B. McDonald seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Treasurer’s Report: J. McDonald shared November’s cash, AR tickets and past due amounts; capital credits refund received from WiaTel; replacement checks sent. October 1st Gill Hauling and L.P. Gill increased their charges to the agency. Board suggested contacting Rueter’s prior to payment regarding machine rental. Board was informed of per capita income received to date. C. Carrier made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report as presented; B. Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Financial Report: K. Zediker reviewed current CD listing with the Board, noting two CD will renew in January. J. McDonald will bring current CD percentage rates to January meeting. B. McDonald made a motion to accept the financial report as presented; W. Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Secretary’s Report: Board members received Comprehensive Planning Area Changes – Amendments from IDNR information regarding planning areas. Taxes withheld for 2017 and 2018 W-2’s as shared, noting the agency should receive tax return. Correspondence to Board Chairman from G. Taylor was shared.
Manager’s Report: L. Persinger noted telehandler repair completed; Bobcat being repaired and new tracks put on; Whiting School bin has been picked up and both of West Monona’s bins will be picked up; noted was plastic and newspaper recycled loads out; some discussion on can redemption. ICAP rep visited and completed inspection of transfer station with recommendation to replace one extension cord. Sign has been replaced at entrance.
Board shared ideas on hot water heater and wall heater. Board agreed a nice Christmas dinner was shared.
Chairman Zediker adjourned the meeting at 10:02 a.m.
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
November 1, 2019 - November 30, 2019
Expenditures
Vendor, Description...Amount
Treasurer, State of IA, Discrepency - health ins.... $1,630.00
Iowa Workforce, Discrepency - health ins....$43.06
Gary G. Taylor, Audit Letter ...$87.50
First State Bank, Box Rent...$23.00
HLW Engineering, Inspection/Samplesl ...$2,970.00
Northern Safety, Supplies...$98.72
WiaTel, Phone, etc...$269.01
Sundquist Engineering, Inspection Trans. Station... $445.00
IMWCA, Work Comp Ins...$689.00
Agri-Vision, Tire Repair x 3...$263.56
Graham Tire, Tires/Telehandler...$8,330.00
Uline, Supplies...$159.67
Intuit, Salaries... $5,709.63
Gill Hauling, Landfill...$9,223.78
IMWCA, Work Comp Ins...$496.00
Matheson Tri-Gas, Rent...$80.46
Petro Mart, Fuel... $120.55
L.P. Gill, Landfill... $28,188.83
L. Persinger, Fuel... $160.08
WIPCO, Utilities & Light Install... $421.23
Crary Huff Law Firm, Audit Letter/Gen Consultation...$255.00 ......
Fiesta Foods, Mapleton,Replacement CK (Feb. 2018)... $72.25
Fiesta Foods, Onawa, Replacement CK (Feb. 2018)... $62.75
Mo. Co. Fair Ass’n., Replacement CK (Mar 2019)...$30.00
Sigler Fire Equip./Summit Co, Sigler Fire Equip...$6.23
Keystone Lab, Landfill Lab...$781.59
Wellmark BCBS, Health Ins...$22.98
Presto-X, Pest Control $128.00 ...Schroer & Associates, Audit...$1,900.00
Vandenhull Graphics, Sign...$480.00
Intuit, Salaries... $10,019.92
L. Persinger, Mileage...$179.22
bomgaars, Supplies...$222.45
TOTAL EXPENDITURES...$73,569.47
