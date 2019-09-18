Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:25 a.m. Also present: Kenneth Casperson, Becky Miller, Wesley Miller, Bryce McDonald, Chad Carrier, Manager Logan Persinger and Secretary/Treasurer Pro-tem Jolene McDonald.
Approval of Minutes: W. Miller made a motion to approve the previous meeting’s minutes as presented; K. Casperson seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Treasurer’s Report/Financial Committee: J. McDonald reported expenditures of $67,041.80 for July 2019; all city/county per capita income has been received for the first half of FY 2019-20.
K. Zediker noted two CD’s matured in July 2019; both have been renewed with an interest rate of 2.55%. B. McDonald made a motion to accept the treasurer and financial reports as presented; C. Carrier seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Secretary/Treasurer’s Report: Per Board’s request the legal agreement from Crary Huff was re-examined. Following discussion B. Miller made a motion to sign the Engagement Letter for legal representation from Crary Huff located in Sioux City, Iowa; B. McDonald seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Employees’ benefit for health insurance was discussed. J. McDonald is to bring information to next Board meeting.
B. McDonald made a motion to approve and sign the Employee and Wage Resolution presented for FY 2019-20; B. Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
J. McDonald presented revisions in the Employee Handbook. B. McDonald made a motion to approve the revisions; seconded by B. Miller. Motion carried unanimously.
Manager’s Report: L. Persinger presented a bid from Rueter’s to lease or purchase a new telehandler. Following discussion, Board agreed to repair current telehandler.
Board had some discussion on staff positions and upon recommendation from L. Persinger, W. Miller made a motion to transfer J. McDonald from Sec./Treasurer Pro-tem to permanent Office Manager-Bd. Sec./Treasurer; B. Miller seconded the motion. B. McDonald abstained from voting. Motion carried.
L. Persinger informed Board of scale inspection with positive results; staff received CRT training; work was completed at the landfill over the weekend and additionally this week. Approval has been received from IDNR regarding Landfill Closure and water table monitoring wells. Permit expiration date is January 19, 2046.
Board was informed of receipts from recyclables and past due accounts receivables.
Chairman Zediker adjourned the meeting at 10:46 a.m.
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
August 1, 2019 -
August 31, 2019 Expenditures
Vendor, Description...Amount
IMWCA, Work Comp # 2...$689.00
John Deere Financial, Tire/Repair...$473.34
WiaTel, Phone/fax/internet...$203.34
Retrofit Company, Recyle Disposal ...$2,526.00
Matheson TriGas, Rental...$67.67
Siouxland Scale, Scale Inspection...$503.20
L.P. Gill, Landfill Fee...$25,581.78
Gill Hauling, Transfer Fee...$8,537.58
WIPCO, Electric...$284.27
PetroMart, Diesel...$324.54
Wellmark BC/BS, Health...$1,177.81
Presto-X, Pest Control...$136.96
Bomgaars, Supplies/Repairs...$122.86
Ryan Publishing, Publication...$45.90
L. Persinger, Mileage...$111.36
Mapleton Press, Publication...$62.43
Ia Dept of Ag & Land Stewardship, Scale License... $84.00
CHN Industrial (Vetters), Supplies/Repairs...$258.05
Intuit, Retirement w/h...$14,237.53
IRS, FICA/medicare/Fed w/h...$3,492.95
IPERS, Salary...$2,253.55
Dollar General, Supplies...$41.42
Logo & Team Sports, Coat - Grant...$121.64
Quill, Supplies ...$146.32
US Post Office, Stamps...$110.00
TOTAL EXPENDITURES... $61,593.50
TOTAL DEPOSITS...$50,766.40
($80.89 interest added)
Checking Account:
Beginning Balance...$205,350.51
Ending Balance...$191,067.08
