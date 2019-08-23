Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency Regular Board Meeting
August 13, 2019
Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:25 a.m. Also present: Kenneth Casperson, Becky Miller, Wesley Miller, Bryce McDonald, Chad Carrier, Manager Logan Persinger and Secretary/Treasurer Pro-tem Jolene McDonald.
Approval of Minutes: W. Miller made a motion to approve the previous meeting’s minutes as presented; K. Casperson seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Treasurer’s Report/Financial Committee: J. McDonald reported expenditures of $67,041.80 for July 2019; all city/county per capita income has been received for the first half of FY 2019-20.
K. Zediker noted two CD’s matured in July 2019; both have been renewed with an interest rate of 2.55%. B. McDonald made a motion to accept the treasurer and financial reports as presented; C. Carrier seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Secretary/Treasurer’s Report: Per Board’s request the legal agreement from Crary Huff was re-examined. Following discussion B. Miller made a motion to sign the Engagement Letter for legal representation from Crary Huff located in Sioux City, Iowa; B. McDonald seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Employees’ benefit for health insurance was discussed. J. McDonald is to bring information to next Board meeting.
B. McDonald made a motion to approve and sign the Employee and Wage Resolution presented for FY 2019-20; B. Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
J. McDonald presented revisions in the Employee Handbook. B. McDonald made a motion to approve the revisions; seconded by B. Miller. Motion carried unanimously.
Manager’s Report: L. Persinger presented a bid from Rueter’s to lease or purchase a new telehandler. Following discussion, Board agreed to repair current telehandler.
Board had some discussion on staff positions and upon recommendation from L. Persinger, W. Miller made a motion to transfer J. McDonald from Sec./Treasurer Pro-tem to permanent Office Manager-Bd. Sec./Treasurer; B. Miller seconded the motion. B. McDonald abstained from voting. Motion carried.
L. Persinger informed Board of scale inspection with positive results; staff received CRT training; work was completed at the landfill over the weekend and additionally this week. Approval has been
received from IDNR regarding Landfill Closure and water table monitoring wells. Permit expiration date is January 19, 2046.
Board was informed of receipts from recyclables and past due accounts receivables.
Chairman Zediker adjourned the meeting at 10:46 a.m.
Board Chairman Signature
Attested
MP8-22-19
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency
July 1, 2019 - July 31, 2019
Expenditures
Vendor, Description...Amount
WiaTel, Phone/fax/internet...203.13
Vandenhull Graphics, Supplies...10.00
Mapleton Press, Publications... 89.10
IMWCA, Insurance...689.00
Sundquist Engineering, Landfill...24.50
John Deere Financial, Tire Repair... 45.00
WIPCO, Utilities...280.28 ...Matheson TriGas, Rental...65.49
L.P. Gill, Landfill Fee...25,817.41
Gill Hauling, Hauling...7,559.77
Petro Mart, Fuel...274.40
Ryan Publishing Co., Publication... 45.90
Theresa Niewohner,Professional Fees...300.00
Sooland Bobcat, Supplies...131.28
The Hoffman Agency, Insurance... 11,918.87
Presto-X, Pest Control...130.54
Mapleton Press, Publications... 217.64
Wellmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Insurance...1,177.81
bomgaars, Repairs/Supplies...63.93
K. Zediker, Mileage...31.32
Quill, Office/First Aid Supplies... 103.24
Larry’s Propane & Fuel, Diesel...1,610.06
Ryan Publishing Co., Publication...122.40
Dollar General, Supplies...39.80
CHN Industrial, Repairs...5.93
Onawa Sentinel, Publication...82.50
L. Persinger, Mileage/Supplies......188.28
Intuit, Salaries...9,724.75
Treasurer, State, State Withholding...1,248.00
Iowa Workforce, State Unemployment...34.81
IRS, FICA, Medicare...2,889.63
IPERS, Employee Retirement...1,917.03
JULY TOTAL...67,041.80
Board Chairman......
Attested
MP8-22-19
