MONONA COUNTY
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a Hearing has been set for Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the hour of ¬8:45 a.m. in the Board of Supervisor’s room for consideration and adoption of the following Monona County Ordinance #59.
MONONA COUNTY ORDINANCE NO. 59
TITLE: An amendment to the Monona County Zoning and the Official Zoning Maps.
BE IT ENACTED by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa:
SECTION 1. Purpose: This ordinance amends the current Monona County Zoning and Official Zoning Maps for NEW Cooperative, Inc.
SECTION 2. Amendment: The Monona County Zoning and Official Zoning Maps shall be amended to reclassify the following described real property from A-1 (Agricultural District) to M-2 (Heavy Industrial):
The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 NW1/4) of Section Eighteen (18), Township Eighty-two (82) North, Range Forty-Five (45) West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa. (Also described as Tax Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8), in Section Eighteen (18), Township Eighty-two (82) North, Range Forty-five (45) West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa).
SECTION 3. Ordinance Repealed. The previously adopted Monona County Zoning and Official Zoning Maps are repealed as said Zoning Maps pertain to the above described real estate.
SECTION 4. When effective: This amendment to the Monona County Zoning and Official Zoning Maps should be effective after the final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
MP9-26-19
