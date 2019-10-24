OFFICIAL NOTICE OF SCHOOL & CITY ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE ELIGIBLE VOTERS OF MONONA COUNTY, IOWA, THAT THE COMBINED SCHOOL & CITY ELECTION WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019

The polls for said election will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Voters must vote in their precinct of residence. Please read this notice carefully to determine your correct voting location. Voting locations have changed for some voters. If you are unsure of your voting precinct for this election, please contact the Monona County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections at 712-433-2191 or by e-mail mocoaud1@mononacounty.org.You may also verify the voting location for your home address at https://sos.iowa.gov elections-voter registration. Precinct maps are available from the Elections link on the home page of the Monona County web-site: www.mononacounty.org

The precinct polling places and addresses for this Election are as follows:

Arboretum, 318 E Iowa Ave, Onawa IA 51040

Ashton Township, Belvidere Township, Kennebec Township, Lincoln Township, Franklin Township, Turin City

Kennebec Voters in Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School District

Ashton, Belvidere, Kennebec, Lincoln, Franklin, Turin City Voters in the West Monona School District

Ashton, Kennebec, Lincoln Voters in the Whiting School District

Castana Legion Hall, 111 3rd St, Castana IA 51010

Center Township, Jordan Township, Castana City

Center, Jordan Voters in Charter Oak-Ute School District

Center, Jordan, Castana City Voters in the Maple-Valley-Anthon -Oto School District

Jordan Voters in the West Harrison School District

Jordan Voters in the West Monona School District

Mapleton City Office, 513 Main St, Mapleton IA 51034

Cooper Township, Maple Township, Mapleton City

Cooper, Maple, Mapleton City Voters in the Maple-Valley-Anthon-Oto School District

Whiting City Office, 605 Whittier St, Whiting IA 51063

Fairview Township, Grant Township, Lake Township, West Fork Township, Rodney City, Whiting City

Grant, Rodney City Voters in the Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School District

Fairview, Grant, Lake, West Fork Voters in the Westwood School District

Fairview, Grant, Lake, West Fork, Whiting City Voters in the Whiting School District

Moorhead Community Bldg., 110 Oak Ave, Moorhead IA 51558

Soldier Township, Spring Valley Township, Willow Township, Moorhead City, Soldier City

Soldier, Spring Valley, Willow Voters in the Boyer Valley School District

Soldier, Willow, Soldier City Voters in the Charter Oak-Ute School District

Spring Valley, Willow, Moorhead City Voters in the West Harrison School District

Spring Valley Voters in the West Monona School District

Willow Valley Voters in Woodbine School District

Onawa Community Center, 320 10th St, Onawa IA 51040

Onawa Ward 1

Onawa Ward 1 Voters in the West Monona School District

Faith Lutheran Church, 316 15th St, Onawa IA 51040

Onawa Ward 2-Franklin Township

Franklin, Onawa Ward 2 Voters in the West Monona School District

Onawa City Office, 914 Diamond St, Onawa IA 51040

Onawa Ward 3

Onawa Ward 3 Voters in the West Monona School District

Courthouse Annex, 610 Iowa Ave, Onawa IA 51040

Onawa Ward 4

Onawa Ward 4 Voters in the West Monona School District

Blencoe Community Bldg., 413 Main St, Blencoe IA 51523

SE Franklin Township, Sherman Township, Sioux Township, Blencoe City

Sherman, Sioux, SE Franklin, Blencoe City Voters in the West Monona School District

Sioux Voters in West Harrison School District

Ute City Hall, 130 Main St, Ute IA 51060

St. Clair Township, Ute City

St. Clair, Ute City Voters in Charter Oak-Ute School District

St. Clair Voters in Maple-Valley-Anthon-Oto School District

**NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE CHANGES: The residents of Rodney City have been consolidated for this election, and voters in this precinct will vote at the Whiting City Office, 605 Whittier St, Whiting, IA.

**NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE CHANGES: The residents of Turin City have been consolidated for this election, and voters in this precinct will vote at the Arboretum, 318 E Iowa Ave, Onawa, IA.

**NOTICE OF PLLING PLACE CHANGES: the residents of Soldier City have been consolidated for this election, and voters in this precinct will vote at the Moorhead Community Bldg., Moorhead, IA

Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact Peggy A.

Rolph, Monona County Auditor at the telephone or TTY number or E-mail address listed below.

Telephone: 712-433-2191 Email address: mocoaud1@mononacounty.org

TTY: 711+712-433-2191

Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. For additional information about voter identification visit https;//sos.iowa.gov/voterid.

The sample ballot published within this notice is a facsimile of the first rotation ballot to be voted upon.

Section 52.35 and 52.38, the Code of Iowa, requires Data Recording Electronic Voting equipment be tested prior to any election for which this equipment will be used. The public test will begin at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on October 28, 2019 at the Monona County Courthouse and continue until completion. Monona County Commissioner of Elections, Peggy A. Rolph, invites any interested persons to observe this procedure.

Paper ballots will be used for this election.

PEGGY A. ROLPH

COMMISSIONER OF ELECTIONS

IN AND FOR MONONA COUNTY, IOWA

MP10-24-19

