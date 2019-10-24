OFFICIAL NOTICE OF SCHOOL & CITY ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO THE ELIGIBLE VOTERS OF MONONA COUNTY, IOWA, THAT THE COMBINED SCHOOL & CITY ELECTION WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019
The polls for said election will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Voters must vote in their precinct of residence. Please read this notice carefully to determine your correct voting location. Voting locations have changed for some voters. If you are unsure of your voting precinct for this election, please contact the Monona County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections at 712-433-2191 or by e-mail mocoaud1@mononacounty.org.You may also verify the voting location for your home address at https://sos.iowa.gov elections-voter registration. Precinct maps are available from the Elections link on the home page of the Monona County web-site: www.mononacounty.org
The precinct polling places and addresses for this Election are as follows:
Arboretum, 318 E Iowa Ave, Onawa IA 51040
Ashton Township, Belvidere Township, Kennebec Township, Lincoln Township, Franklin Township, Turin City
Kennebec Voters in Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School District
Ashton, Belvidere, Kennebec, Lincoln, Franklin, Turin City Voters in the West Monona School District
Ashton, Kennebec, Lincoln Voters in the Whiting School District
Castana Legion Hall, 111 3rd St, Castana IA 51010
Center Township, Jordan Township, Castana City
Center, Jordan Voters in Charter Oak-Ute School District
Center, Jordan, Castana City Voters in the Maple-Valley-Anthon -Oto School District
Jordan Voters in the West Harrison School District
Jordan Voters in the West Monona School District
Mapleton City Office, 513 Main St, Mapleton IA 51034
Cooper Township, Maple Township, Mapleton City
Cooper, Maple, Mapleton City Voters in the Maple-Valley-Anthon-Oto School District
Whiting City Office, 605 Whittier St, Whiting IA 51063
Fairview Township, Grant Township, Lake Township, West Fork Township, Rodney City, Whiting City
Grant, Rodney City Voters in the Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto School District
Fairview, Grant, Lake, West Fork Voters in the Westwood School District
Fairview, Grant, Lake, West Fork, Whiting City Voters in the Whiting School District
Moorhead Community Bldg., 110 Oak Ave, Moorhead IA 51558
Soldier Township, Spring Valley Township, Willow Township, Moorhead City, Soldier City
Soldier, Spring Valley, Willow Voters in the Boyer Valley School District
Soldier, Willow, Soldier City Voters in the Charter Oak-Ute School District
Spring Valley, Willow, Moorhead City Voters in the West Harrison School District
Spring Valley Voters in the West Monona School District
Willow Valley Voters in Woodbine School District
Onawa Community Center, 320 10th St, Onawa IA 51040
Onawa Ward 1
Onawa Ward 1 Voters in the West Monona School District
Faith Lutheran Church, 316 15th St, Onawa IA 51040
Onawa Ward 2-Franklin Township
Franklin, Onawa Ward 2 Voters in the West Monona School District
Onawa City Office, 914 Diamond St, Onawa IA 51040
Onawa Ward 3
Onawa Ward 3 Voters in the West Monona School District
Courthouse Annex, 610 Iowa Ave, Onawa IA 51040
Onawa Ward 4
Onawa Ward 4 Voters in the West Monona School District
Blencoe Community Bldg., 413 Main St, Blencoe IA 51523
SE Franklin Township, Sherman Township, Sioux Township, Blencoe City
Sherman, Sioux, SE Franklin, Blencoe City Voters in the West Monona School District
Sioux Voters in West Harrison School District
Ute City Hall, 130 Main St, Ute IA 51060
St. Clair Township, Ute City
St. Clair, Ute City Voters in Charter Oak-Ute School District
St. Clair Voters in Maple-Valley-Anthon-Oto School District
**NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE CHANGES: The residents of Rodney City have been consolidated for this election, and voters in this precinct will vote at the Whiting City Office, 605 Whittier St, Whiting, IA.
**NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE CHANGES: The residents of Turin City have been consolidated for this election, and voters in this precinct will vote at the Arboretum, 318 E Iowa Ave, Onawa, IA.
**NOTICE OF PLLING PLACE CHANGES: the residents of Soldier City have been consolidated for this election, and voters in this precinct will vote at the Moorhead Community Bldg., Moorhead, IA
Any voter who is physically unable to enter a polling place has the right to vote in the voter’s vehicle. For further information, please contact Peggy A.
Rolph, Monona County Auditor at the telephone or TTY number or E-mail address listed below.
Telephone: 712-433-2191 Email address: mocoaud1@mononacounty.org
TTY: 711+712-433-2191
Voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before they may receive and cast a ballot. For additional information about voter identification visit https;//sos.iowa.gov/voterid.
The sample ballot published within this notice is a facsimile of the first rotation ballot to be voted upon.
See Ballots
Section 52.35 and 52.38, the Code of Iowa, requires Data Recording Electronic Voting equipment be tested prior to any election for which this equipment will be used. The public test will begin at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on October 28, 2019 at the Monona County Courthouse and continue until completion. Monona County Commissioner of Elections, Peggy A. Rolph, invites any interested persons to observe this procedure.
Paper ballots will be used for this election.
PEGGY A. ROLPH
COMMISSIONER OF ELECTIONS
IN AND FOR MONONA COUNTY, IOWA
MP10-24-19
