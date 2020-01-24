Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency Regular Board Meeting - Monona County Transfer Station
January 14, 2020
Chairman Keith Zediker called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Present: Keith Zediker, Kenneth Casperson, Bryce McDonald, Wesley Miller, Becky Miller, Chad Carrier, Kelsey Peterson, C.P. A., Manager Logan Persinger, and Board Secretary/Treasurer Jolene McDonald.
Kelsey Peterson, CPA, of Schroer and Associates, P.C. distributed the audit for FY 2018-19. Ms. Peterson reviewed the audit with the Board and went over the findings, noting she had contacted the state auditor. To keep within regulations, she will send a copy of the audit to the county attorney. K. Peterson reviewed the post closure accounts for the transfer station and the landfill, suggesting the purchase of a separate CD with excess funds. She noted the fiscal year audited ended June 30, 2019; several items noted on the Schedule of Findings have been, or are in the process of being taken care of and she does not expect them to be a part of the current fiscal year’s audit.
Following discussion, W. Miller made a motion to accept the auditor’s report as presented; seconded by B. McDonald. Motion carried unanimously. K. Peterson departed the meeting at 10:00 a.m.
Approval of Minutes: K. Casperson made a motion to accept the minutes as presented; C. Carrier seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Treasurer’s Report: J. McDonald shared December cash and AR income including past due amounts. Following clarification, W. Miller made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report as presented; B. Miller seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Financial Report: J. McDonald informed Board of current CD rates for CDs maturing in January. Discussion was held regarding excess dollars in a CD designated for post closure accounts. W. Miller made a motion to approve the financial report as presented; to renew both CDs at First State Bank, Mapleton, for 12 months at 1.80% interest; to invest $23,000.00 from CD being renewed and designated for landfill post closure funds to purchase a new CD designated for equipment replacement/surplus fund. B. McDonald seconded the motion. Motion carried unanimously.
Secretary’s Report: Employees received revised W-2s for 2017 and 2018 along with letter noting agency aid for filing amended forms. Board members will receive W-2 for 2019 and in the future. IRS mileage rate for 2020 is $0.575 per mile. The Board was Informed of employees being paid for unused vacation and personal time off hours from 2019. It was noted the City of Onawa is the only per capita check not received for the second half of 2019-20; $1,000.00 has been received from ICAP for 2019 safety grant; cost was $1,213.50 for a load of CRT out; $3,3.87.00 received for six loads of paper and $3,482.58 received for one load of plastics. Board members agreed to continue quarterly reimbursement for meetings as is and for annual W-2s to be completed with all withholdings shown. J. McDonald informed Board of recommendations from audit findings that have already been addressed or are in the process of being addressed.
Manager’s Report: West Monona School made the decision to keep the recycle bins and they will pay $85.00 each time they are picked-up. L. Persinger informed the Board a new baseboard heater was installed in the office; heater fixed in Board room, new hot water heater installed, office and bathroom area painted and to meet ICAP inspection the remote scale has been wired direct. L. Persinger noted that ICAP has awarded up to $1,000.00 safety grant to our Agency for 2020 and asked for input from the Board for a sweeper that attaches to the Bobcat. Ideas were shared.
Chairman Zediker adjourned the meeting at 11:47 a.m.
These minutes are subject to correction at the next meeting.
Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency December 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019 Expenditures
VendorAmount, Description...Amount
IMWCA Work Comp Ins... 689.00
HLW Engineering, Water Quality Rpt to DNR... $3,710.00
WiaTel, Phone/Fax/Internet...$203.76
Ryan Publishing, Closure Notices... $91.80
Mapleton Press, Nov Minutes... $70.69
Intuit, Salaries... $9,143.39 ...IPERS, Pension... $1,895.09
IRS, Withholding etc...$3,294.30
Midway, Christmas... $290.50
W. Miller, 4th Quarter Bd Mtg......$210.90
K. Zediker, 4th Quarter Bd Mtg... $221.34
C. Carrier, 4th Quarter Bd Mtg... $181.32
K. Casperson, 4th Quarter Bd Mtg... $181.32
B. McDonald, 4th Quarter Bd Mtg... $181.32
B. Miller, 4th Quarter Bd Mtg......$203.94
Matheson TriGas, Rental... $78.28
Petro Mart, Diesel...$284.93
WIPCO, Utilties... $382.85
L.P. Gill, Landfill Fee... $19,003.89
Gill Hauling, Hauling... $5,755.93
Retrofit Co., Recycle Expense... $1,213.50
Rueter’s, Repairs... $13,062.88
Bomgaars, Tie Down Straps... $171.95
Presto-X, Pest Control...$128.00
J. Kunze Construction, Renovations...$941.95
Hall Welding, Repairs/Supplies... $611.15
J. McDonald, Heater Reimbursement...$53.49
Wellmark BC/BS. Health Ins.... $413.68
Schroer & Associates, Audit... $1,900.00
Mapleton Press, Dec Bd Mtg Publication... $55.54
Sooland Bobcat, Repairs/Supplies... $1,621.36
Ryan Publishing, Publicaton...$53.55
Onawa Boy Scout Troop 332, Misc. Expense... $130.75
L. Persinger, Mileage... $62.64
TOTALDEC EXPENDITURES... $66,494.99
TOTAL DEC DEPOSITS......$188,559.71
