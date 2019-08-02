Employee Name...Wages
Reported Wages:Gross
Amunson, Ronald ...45.00
Anderson, Richard... 1,000.00
Barker, Robert... 45.00
Bauerly, Nicholas... 58,137.98
Beedle, Mark ...15.00
Behrendt, Nicholas... 30.00
Bellis, Jeremy ...63,009.10
Blinde, Tammy ...40,267.75
Bloyer, Tony ...45,320.13
Bothwell, Kelly... 43,607.50
Bothwell, Korey ...32,420.37
Bramley, Tammy... 28,213.12
Brouillette, Tom... 28,213.12
Brown, Andrew ...37,016.18
Brown, David ...45,085.02
Brown, T. ...45.00
Bruning, David ...45.00
Bubke, Joel... 45.00
Bubke, Sandra... 34,777.73
Bubke, Sandra... 90.00
Buschmann, Henry... 45.00
Butler, Michael...44,636.60
Carlson, Keith ...45.00
Carrier, Debbie... 30.00
Carritt, Jerry... 15.00
Choquette, Martin ...30.00
Christman, Byron ...45.00
Clayton, Kevin ...44,275.92
Collison, Michael ...28,608.32
Cooper, Angela... 37,123.05
Cooper, Casey... 2,544.00
Cooper, Gabriel... 44,550.20
Corzette, Paula ...23,864.00
Creech, Caleb ...24,085.14
Cutler, Sandra ...120.00
Davis, Doris ...15.00
Deen, Ricky ...40,940.59
Deen, Ricky ...45.00
Dumkrieger, Fred ...45.00
Eneboe, Rodney ...43,809.87
Engelke, Brice ...30.00
Erickson, Bernie... 45.00
Ernst, Lyle ...45.00
Ewing, Kevin ...63,640.71
Faith, Cassandra... 3,552.00
Farber, Phyllis ...1,125.00
Ferris, Charles ...53,453.93
Foss, David ...45,217.31
Foss, Diane ...33,146.72
Fox, Scott ...10,525.85
Framke, Charles... 54,454.40
Fundermann, Rozlynn... 60.00
Furness, Eric ...33,539.52
Gangestad, William...53,423.18
Gibler, Raymond... 19,981.32
Goslar, Bradley ...31,221.03
Gray, Gina ...30.00
Gray, Vicki ...45,383.17
Gray, Vicki... 30.00
Green, Sheryn ...90.00
Gries, Sharon ...53,260.51
Hamblen, Jolene ...14,063.86
Harms, Beverly... 6,122.74
Harris, Ralph ...8,637.21
Hausman, Jill...30.00
Heisterkamp, Franklin ...60.00
Hicks, Randall ...60.00
Hinkel, Amanda ...38,039.89
Hinkel, Tena ...25,783.94
Hogancamp, Jill ...48,266.44
Howland, Brenda ...120.00
Huffman, Deleta ...43,118.49
Hull, George ...43,888.03
Ingram, Tracy... 37,914.69
Johnson, Jack ...27,136.00
Johnson, Mark... 30.00
Johnson, Samuel... 30.00
Johnson, Scott ...30.00
Johnson, Steve ...20,139.51
Johnston, Troy ...44,895.88
Jones, Lisa ...36,940.80
Jones, Sharon ...11,843.64
Keenan, Sara ...34,581.61
Kelley, Marilyn... 1,151.15
Kepner, Misty ...34,497.70
Knoff, Kristi ...45.00
Komarek, Angela ...36,358.40
Kuhlmann, Douglas ...52,626.12
Lage, Michael ...60.00
Lahr, Debie ...20,568.96
Lamb, Angela ...37,246.60
Lander, Joe ...45.00
Lee, Ronald... 30.00
Lee, Shawn ...46,542.58
Losh, Merle ...30.00
Macclure, Wayne... 45.00
Madsen, Jeanette... 90.00
Mahlberg, Anthony ...42,730.24
Mann, Terry ...45.00
Marley, John ...60.00
Masters, Scott ...15.00
Maule, Robert ...57,526.36
Maxwell, Gloria ...15.00
Mccall, Patricia ...60.00
Mcconeghey, Ian... 98,926.88
Mcdonald, Shannon ...32,177.61
Mcgrain, Carl... 30.00
Mcgrain, Nancy ...60.00
Mcqueen, Dennis ...400.00
Meadows, Mary ...38,396.20
Melby, Marilyn ...60.00
Melby, Patrick ...30.00
Melby, Russell ...60.00
Merritt, Petrina ...440.00
Miller, Wesley ...15.00
Mohr, Jared ...41,766.40
Morgan, Walter... 46,082.35
Morton, Lucas ...44,596.15
Murray, Rhonda... 44,589.02
Neff, Lacy ...17,059.33
Neill, Jordan ...2,352.00
Nelsen, Douglas ...1,000.00
Nelson, Heath ...47,137.10
Nelson, Myron ...30.00
Nielsen, Jodie... 38,931.61
Oliver, Laura ...51,968.80
O’neal, Dennis... 45.00
Parker, Bruce ...44,483.90
Parsley, Kelly ...35,413.34
Peters, Timothy... 61,865.44
Phipps, Jodi ...31,740.90
Pickle, Jerald... 30.00
Pierce, George... 400.00
Pithan, Ramona... 5,188.64
Pohlman, Gary ...45.00
Pohlman, Judy ...90.00
Poole, Bradley ...38,667.27
Porter, Andrea ...33,009.64
Pratt, Jeffrey ...70,229.12
Pratt, Terri ...38,563.20
Prorok, Patrick... 36,640.97
Riesberg, Jeannette... 18,792.55
Riley, Danelle... 43,484.76
Robinson, Jordan ...1,891.00
Rock, Katherine ...30.00
Rolph, Peggy ...56,172.48
Rosburg, Russell... 45,132.02
Rose, Lyle ...60.00
Rotnicke, Korey ...42,282.68
Sander, Dawn ...49,110.18
Savery, Kevin... 43,795.99
Sayles, Larry... 1,735.00
Schaben, Joshua... 37,398.40
Schelm jr., Edward ...45.00
Schleis, David... 20,771.99
Schmidt, Kristin ...29,089.98
Schrader, Zachary ...46,550.40
Schumacher-hinrickson, Kalvin
...57,259.98
Seward, Kelly ...53,542.86
Seybold, Charlotte ...15.00
Skarin, Casey ...2,696.94
Smith, Lynne ...32,776.95
Specketer, Darin ...56,012.89
Stangel, Jessica ...10,838.73
Stanislav, Dennis ...60.00
Streeter, Sheri ...45,708.89
Susie, Jill ...9,055.25
Sutton, Mary ...38,563.24
Swenson, Kevin ...53,454.05
Tank, Kyle... 58,092.65
Taylor, Gary... 35,149.92
Teet, Charles ...43,576.00
Thies, Irvin ...1,000.00
Trepa, Timothy ...19,689.98
Uhl, Roger... 28,852.35
Vogt, Brandon... 41,932.06
Waderich, Jessica ...1,015.00
Walker, Kevin... 9,155.00
Wallis, Dustin... 103,280.42
Warren, Annette ...30.00
Waugh, Ina ...45.00
Waugh, Larry ...90.00
Weidt, Randy... 44,770.22
Wenger, Matthew... 45,008.10
Wessling, John ...42,812.08
Wessling, Tyler ...38,194.59
Wessling, Whitney ...28,920.00
Wilson, Clifford ...30.00
Wilson, Lois ...60.00
Wilt, Michael ...15.00
Witzel, Hans ...60.00
Woodward, Russell ...800.00
Woodward, Susan ...60.00
Zediker, Keith ...45.00
Total Wages: ...4,307,607.63
MP7-18-19
