Employee Name...Wages

Reported Wages:Gross

Amunson, Ronald ...45.00

Anderson, Richard... 1,000.00

Barker, Robert... 45.00

Bauerly, Nicholas... 58,137.98

Beedle, Mark ...15.00

Behrendt, Nicholas... 30.00

Bellis, Jeremy ...63,009.10

Blinde, Tammy ...40,267.75

Bloyer, Tony ...45,320.13

Bothwell, Kelly... 43,607.50

Bothwell, Korey ...32,420.37

Bramley, Tammy... 28,213.12

Brouillette, Tom... 28,213.12

Brown, Andrew ...37,016.18

Brown, David ...45,085.02

Brown, T. ...45.00

Bruning, David ...45.00

Bubke, Joel... 45.00

Bubke, Sandra... 34,777.73

Bubke, Sandra... 90.00

Buschmann, Henry... 45.00

Butler, Michael...44,636.60

Carlson, Keith ...45.00

Carrier, Debbie... 30.00

Carritt, Jerry... 15.00

Choquette, Martin ...30.00

Christman, Byron ...45.00

Clayton, Kevin ...44,275.92

Collison, Michael ...28,608.32

Cooper, Angela... 37,123.05

Cooper, Casey... 2,544.00

Cooper, Gabriel... 44,550.20

Corzette, Paula ...23,864.00

Creech, Caleb ...24,085.14

Cutler, Sandra ...120.00

Davis, Doris ...15.00

Deen, Ricky ...40,940.59

Deen, Ricky ...45.00

Dumkrieger, Fred ...45.00

Eneboe, Rodney ...43,809.87

Engelke, Brice ...30.00

Erickson, Bernie... 45.00

Ernst, Lyle ...45.00

Ewing, Kevin ...63,640.71

Faith, Cassandra... 3,552.00

Farber, Phyllis ...1,125.00

Ferris, Charles ...53,453.93

Foss, David ...45,217.31

Foss, Diane ...33,146.72

Fox, Scott ...10,525.85

Framke, Charles... 54,454.40

Fundermann, Rozlynn... 60.00

Furness, Eric ...33,539.52

Gangestad, William...53,423.18

Gibler, Raymond... 19,981.32

Goslar, Bradley ...31,221.03

Gray, Gina ...30.00

Gray, Vicki ...45,383.17

Gray, Vicki... 30.00

Green, Sheryn ...90.00

Gries, Sharon ...53,260.51

Hamblen, Jolene ...14,063.86

Harms, Beverly... 6,122.74

Harris, Ralph ...8,637.21

Hausman, Jill...30.00

Heisterkamp, Franklin ...60.00

Hicks, Randall ...60.00

Hinkel, Amanda ...38,039.89

Hinkel, Tena ...25,783.94

Hogancamp, Jill ...48,266.44

Howland, Brenda ...120.00

Huffman, Deleta ...43,118.49

Hull, George ...43,888.03

Ingram, Tracy... 37,914.69

Johnson, Jack ...27,136.00

Johnson, Mark... 30.00

Johnson, Samuel... 30.00

Johnson, Scott ...30.00

Johnson, Steve ...20,139.51

Johnston, Troy ...44,895.88

Jones, Lisa ...36,940.80

Jones, Sharon ...11,843.64

Keenan, Sara ...34,581.61

Kelley, Marilyn... 1,151.15

Kepner, Misty ...34,497.70

Knoff, Kristi ...45.00

Komarek, Angela ...36,358.40

Kuhlmann, Douglas ...52,626.12

Lage, Michael ...60.00

Lahr, Debie ...20,568.96

Lamb, Angela ...37,246.60

Lander, Joe ...45.00

Lee, Ronald... 30.00

Lee, Shawn ...46,542.58

Losh, Merle ...30.00

Macclure, Wayne... 45.00

Madsen, Jeanette... 90.00

Mahlberg, Anthony ...42,730.24

Mann, Terry ...45.00

Marley, John ...60.00

Masters, Scott ...15.00

Maule, Robert ...57,526.36

Maxwell, Gloria ...15.00

Mccall, Patricia ...60.00

Mcconeghey, Ian... 98,926.88

Mcdonald, Shannon ...32,177.61

Mcgrain, Carl... 30.00

Mcgrain, Nancy ...60.00

Mcqueen, Dennis ...400.00

Meadows, Mary ...38,396.20

Melby, Marilyn ...60.00

Melby, Patrick ...30.00

Melby, Russell ...60.00

Merritt, Petrina ...440.00

Miller, Wesley ...15.00

Mohr, Jared ...41,766.40

Morgan, Walter... 46,082.35

Morton, Lucas ...44,596.15

Murray, Rhonda... 44,589.02

Neff, Lacy ...17,059.33

Neill, Jordan ...2,352.00

Nelsen, Douglas ...1,000.00

Nelson, Heath ...47,137.10

Nelson, Myron ...30.00

Nielsen, Jodie... 38,931.61

Oliver, Laura ...51,968.80

O’neal, Dennis... 45.00

Parker, Bruce ...44,483.90

Parsley, Kelly ...35,413.34

Peters, Timothy... 61,865.44

Phipps, Jodi ...31,740.90

Pickle, Jerald... 30.00

Pierce, George... 400.00

Pithan, Ramona... 5,188.64

Pohlman, Gary ...45.00

Pohlman, Judy ...90.00

Poole, Bradley ...38,667.27

Porter, Andrea ...33,009.64

Pratt, Jeffrey ...70,229.12

Pratt, Terri ...38,563.20

Prorok, Patrick... 36,640.97

Riesberg, Jeannette... 18,792.55

Riley, Danelle... 43,484.76

Robinson, Jordan ...1,891.00

Rock, Katherine ...30.00

Rolph, Peggy ...56,172.48

Rosburg, Russell... 45,132.02

Rose, Lyle ...60.00

Rotnicke, Korey ...42,282.68

Sander, Dawn ...49,110.18

Savery, Kevin... 43,795.99

Sayles, Larry... 1,735.00

Schaben, Joshua... 37,398.40

Schelm jr., Edward ...45.00

Schleis, David... 20,771.99

Schmidt, Kristin ...29,089.98

Schrader, Zachary ...46,550.40

Schumacher-hinrickson, Kalvin

...57,259.98

Seward, Kelly ...53,542.86

Seybold, Charlotte ...15.00

Skarin, Casey ...2,696.94

Smith, Lynne ...32,776.95

Specketer, Darin ...56,012.89

Stangel, Jessica ...10,838.73

Stanislav, Dennis ...60.00

Streeter, Sheri ...45,708.89

Susie, Jill ...9,055.25

Sutton, Mary ...38,563.24

Swenson, Kevin ...53,454.05

Tank, Kyle... 58,092.65

Taylor, Gary... 35,149.92

Teet, Charles ...43,576.00

Thies, Irvin ...1,000.00

Trepa, Timothy ...19,689.98

Uhl, Roger... 28,852.35

Vogt, Brandon... 41,932.06

Waderich, Jessica ...1,015.00

Walker, Kevin... 9,155.00

Wallis, Dustin... 103,280.42

Warren, Annette ...30.00

Waugh, Ina ...45.00

Waugh, Larry ...90.00

Weidt, Randy... 44,770.22

Wenger, Matthew... 45,008.10

Wessling, John ...42,812.08

Wessling, Tyler ...38,194.59

Wessling, Whitney ...28,920.00

Wilson, Clifford ...30.00

Wilson, Lois ...60.00

Wilt, Michael ...15.00

Witzel, Hans ...60.00

Woodward, Russell ...800.00

Woodward, Susan ...60.00

Zediker, Keith ...45.00

Total Wages: ...4,307,607.63

