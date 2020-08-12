Monona County Extension Agricultural Extension District
Published Report - Operating
07/01/2019 to 6/30/2020
Beginning Balance and Receipts:
Total Balance: July 1, 2019...............................................$211,784.30
Receipts:
Grant Revenue......................................................................$9,316.72
Interest Revenue........................................................................$108.87
Program Fee Revenue..........................................................$247,555.42
Property Tax Revenue.......................................................$199,401.82
Resale Revenue....................................................................$1,011.25
Total Receipts:....................................................................$457,394.08
Total Beginning Balance and Receipts:........................$669,178.38
Disbursements:
4 County Fairgrounds-Program Fee Expense...............................$250.00
A&R Marketing Inc.-Program Fee Expense..................................$746.00
A&T Industries-Program Fee Expense.......................................$98.55
Aatrix e-File-Bank Charges, Fees, Interest Expense.................$24.95
Abagail Wessel-Program Fee Expense..........................................$16.00
Addison Halverson-Program Fee Expense..................................$28.50
Adrianna Junck-Program Fee Expense....................................$125.00
Adventureland Park-Program Fee Expense..................................$315.00
Aggies-Program Fee Expense...................................................$415.20
Aiden Holverson-Program Fee Expense....................................$28.00
Aiyana Bowman-Program Fee Expense.........................................$31.50
Alex Menke-Program Fee Expense..............................................$120.50
Amanda Grell-Program Fee Expense.............................................$96.00
Amazon-Equipment Expense...................................................$1,904.64
American Youth Foundation-Program Fee Expense..................$25.00
Ameripride Linen & Apparel Service-Facility Expense.................$532.78
AMK Essentials-Program Fee Expense..........................................$66.58
Angie Rosener-Program Fee Expense.....................................$498.57
Anna Smith-Program Fee Expense................................................$25.75
Aric Christiansen-Program Fee Expense..................................$457.84
Arrissia Gunlogson-Program Fee Expense..................................$60.00
Asher Gigaroa-Program Fee Expense............................................$28.50
Ashlee Pittet-Program Fee Expense...............................................$81.50
Ashlyn Davis-Program Fee Expense..............................................$41.50
Aubrey Janke-Program Fee Expense........................................$30.00
Austin Davis-Program Fee Expense...............................................$69.50
Ava Wooster-Program Fee Expense..........................................$36.50
Becky Anderson-Facility Expense.............................................$1,800.00
Bekins Fire & Safety Services-Facility Expense..............................$112.40
Ben Holverson-Program Fee Expense......................................$28.00
Ben Lantz-Program Fee Expense...................................................$4.00
Best Buy-Supplies Expense.......................................................$72.75
Best Western-Transportation Expense.....................................$179.77
Billi Craig-Program Fee Expense...................................................$94.50
Black Hills Energy-Facility Expense......................................$1,727.00
Blake Pekarek-Program Fee Expense.......................................$28.00
Blazen Beermann-Program Fee Expense..................................$10.00
Bomgaars-Facility Expense...................................................$1,100.96
Bradley Jensen-Program Fee Expense.....................................$59.00
Brayden Komarek-Program Fee Expense..................................$54.00
Breakout Inc.-Program Fee Expense.......................................$160.50
Brenda Miller-Program Fee Expense....................................$1,347.59
Brenda Welch-Program Fee Expense......................................$114.96
Brenyn Teel-Program Fee Expense...........................................$43.00
Brie Sorensen-Program Fee Expense............................................$28.00
Brooklyn Pekarek-Program Fee Expense..................................$40.50
Brooklynn Hupke-Program Fee Expense..................................$51.50
Caleb Bockelmann-Program Fee Expense..................................$43.50
Caleb Terry-Program Fee Expense................................................$16.00
Cambells Corndogs-Non-Tax Meals Expense.................................$63.00
Cameron Brenner-Program Fee Expense..................................$20.00
Carl Lee-Program Fee Expense...................................................$125.00
Carly Miller-Program Fee Expense.................................................$50.50
Casey’s-Program Fee Expense...................................................$54.34
Cattleman’s Beef Quarters-Non-Tax Meals Expense.................$91.00
Chase Lander-Program Fee Expense........................................$12.00
Chenoa Bowman-Program Fee Expense...................................$24.00
Chesterman Company-Resale Expense..................................$485.40
Cindra Goodburn-Program Fee Expense..................................$125.00
City of Des Moines-Program Fee Expense..................................$1.25
City Of Onawa-Facility Expense................................................$1,704.19
Claire Smallwood-Program Fee Expense..................................$95.50
Clay County Extension-Program Fee Expense................................$70.00
Cody Griffin-Program Fee Expense..............................................$135.00
Cody Rosburg-Program Fee Expense.....................................$335.50
Cole Halverson-Program Fee Expense........................................$7.50
Colin Mordhorst-Program Fee Expense...................................$624.10
Colton Davis-Program Fee Expense...............................................$69.50
Connor Jensen-Program Fee Expense......................................$28.00
Connor Terry-Program Fee Expense...........................................$8.00
Corrine Kinney-Mehaffey-Program Fee Expense......................$75.00
Counsel-Equipment Expense................................................$1,874.53
Courtney Davis-Program Fee Expense.....................................$38.00
Creighton Lichtenberg-Program Fee Expense................................$56.50
Cunningham Recreation-Program Fee Expense.................$25,486.00
Curtis Richards-Program Fee Expense.....................................$16.00
D & S Sales-Program Fee Expense......................................$1,358.60
Dale Knode-Program Fee Expense...............................................$200.00
Danbury Review-Advertising Expense......................................$371.05
Dan’s Pizza-Meeting Expense........................................................$51.00
Delayne Hart-Program Fee Expense.......................................$293.00
Deluxe Business Checks-Supplies Expense...........................$691.59
Dena Nichols-Program Fee Expense........................................$82.85
Des Moines Stamp-Supplies Expense..................................,,,,,,$34.36
Diana Dahir-Program Fee Expense..........................................$175.00
Dollar General Store-Facility Expense.....................................$350.87
Dollar Tree Stores-Program Fee Expense..................................$66.34
Duncan Poultry-Grant Expense................................................$1,000.00
Dunham’s Sporting Goods-Marketing Expense.........................$16.99
Dylan Kuhlman-Program Fee Expense......................................$46.50
Dylan Pittet-Program Fee Expense............................................$60.00
Elias Sorensen-Program Fee Expense......................................$28.00
Emerson Donn-Program Fee Expense......................................$32.50
Emily Grell-Program Fee Expense..................................................$85.50
Emily Madsen-Program Fee Expense.......................................$45.50
Emily Sanford-Program Fee Expense.......................................$13.35
Emily Shupe-Program Fee Expense..........................................$30.00
Emma Collison-Program Fee Expense......................................$52.50
Emma Jensen-Program Fee Expense.......................................$34.50
Facebook-Marketing Expense...................................................$90.00
Farm Bureau Financial Services-Insurance, Bond Expense...$1,834.00
Farm News-Marketing Expense...............................................$497.00
Fiesta Foods - Mapleton-Program Fee Expense.....................$345.00
Fiesta Foods - Onawa-Program Fee Expense.....................$2,144.58
First Advantage-Background Checks Expense....................$1,056.25
Five Star Awards & More-Program Fee Expense................................$8.03
Fleet Farm-Supplies Expense......................................................$4.80
Fran Haack-Program Fee Expense.........................................$242.32
Galvin Schofield-Program Fee Expense.....................................$54.00
Gametime c/o Cunningham Recreation-Program Fee Expense
...............................................................................................$73,484.51
Gary Zima-Net Wages and Travel..........................................$1,208.04
Geanna Davis - Program Fee Expense......................................$66.50
Grace Madsen-Program Fee Expense.......................................$46.00
Grace Smith-Program Fee Expense........................................$291.25
Gracey Lucas-Program Fee Expense........................................$23.50
Grandstay Residential Suites-Transportation Expense.................$201.38
Great America Financial Services-Equipment Expense..............$1,530.00
Great Western States Supply-Program Fee Expense.................$587.50
Great Western Van & Car-Program Fee Expense..................$223.89
Guthrie County Extension-Program Fee Expense.................,$204.00
Hannah Allen-Program Fee Expense.....................................,$167.00
Hannah Neubaum-Program Fee Expense.............................,..$41.50
Hector Ogaz-Program Fee Expense.....................................,.$175.00
Hobby Lobby-Program Fee Expense........................................$41.65
Hope Bohlmann-Net Wages and Travel..................................$232.73
Ida Grove Rec Center-Program Fee Expense........................$106.50
Iowa 4-H Foundation-Program Fee Expense.......................$4,748.50
Iowa Extension Council Association-Memberships, Dues Expense
.................................................................................................$284.00
Iowa Farm Bureau Federation-Marketing Expense..................$63.00
Iowa Public Employee Retirement Sys-Retirement Plan.....$18,326.75
Iowa State University-Shared Support, Program, Materials.$22,710.54
Isabelle Smith-Program Fee Expense........................................$16.75
J.U.G.G.S BBQ-Program Fee Expense...................................$650.00
Jakob Brewer-Program Fee Expense..........................................$4.00
Jalyn Struble-Program Fee Expense.........................................$27.33
Jaxon Pittet-Program Fee Expense...........................................$81.50
Jayleigh Anderson-Program Fee Expense.................................$72.85
Jaysa Ross-Program Fee Expense...........................................$28.50
Jeanine Schlichte-Program Fee Expense...............................$125.00
Jenna Rosener-Program Fee Expense.....................................$30.00
Jeriah Sorensen-Program Fee Expense...................................$28.50
Jersie Lester-Program Fee Expense...........................................$8.00
Jess Niewohner-Program Fee Expense......................................$7.43
Jill Hausman-Program Fee Expense....................................$1,296.53
JJ Lander-Program Fee Expense...............................................$4.00
Joanna Koenig-Program Fee Expense.....................................$50.85
Joey Ross-Program Fee Expense............................................$17.50
Josh Mordhorst-Program Fee Expense...................................$541.77
Judy Munson-Program Fee Expense......................................$125.00
Kacy Miller-Program Fee Expense..................................................$45.33
Kaitlyn Jordan-Program Fee Expense.............................................$66.50
Karen Hathaway-Program Fee Expense.......................................$145.18
Karley Tadlock-Program Fee Expense............................................$24.00
Karsyn Teel-Program Fee Expense..................................................$30.00
Katy Krohn-Program Fee Expense..................................................$22.47
Kaylee Goslar-Program Fee Expense.............................................$91.00
Keith Baker -Net Wages and Travel............................................$29,539.83
Kelsey Venteicher-Program Fee Expense.......................................$33.50
Kerri Wenck-Program Fee Expense.............................................$210.00
Kevin Parr-Program Fee Expense..................................................$50.10
Kira Anderson-Program Fee Expense.............................................$27.25
Lance Nichols-Program Fee Expense.............................................$88.35
Laura Heisterkamp-Program Fee Expense................................$20.00
Lauryn Teel-Program Fee Expense.................................................$47.50
Leah Parker-Program Fee Expense................................................$78.50
Leland Hathaway-Program Fee Expense.......................................$141.71
Levi Davis-Program Fee Expense..................................................$46.50
Lexi Lander-Program Fee Expense...............................................$288.50
Logan Murray-Program Fee Expense.............................................$47.85
Long Lines-Telecommunications Expense.............................$2,630.87
Lucas Lantz-Program Fee Expense................................................$31.50
Lydia Shupe-Program Fee Expense..........................................$10.00
Madison Ross-Program Fee Expense.............................................$28.50
Maggie Lage-Program Fee Expense...............................................$28.00
Maisy McGrain-Program Fee Expense...........................................$10.00
MaKenzie Watson-Program Fee Expense.................................$80.50
Mapleton Hometown Variety-Program Fee Expense.......................$53.57
Mapleton Press-Advertising Expense...................................$3,843.86
Marlee Pittet-Program Fee Expense...............................................$85.50
Martey Stewart-Program Fee Expense....................................$340.00
Mary Rohlk-Program Fee Expense...............................................$115.00
Megan Bonham-Program Fee Expense...........................................$23.00
Megan Wimmer-Net Wages and Travel..............................$10,472.09
Melissa Beermann -Net Wages and Travel.................................$35,525.85
Menards-Equipment Expense..................................................$1,264.88
Miah Hillman-Program Fee Expense..............................................$140.00
Micah Farrens-Program Fee Expense.......................................$40.00
Micah Sorensen-Program Fee Expense..........................................$16.00
Michael Gasaway-Program Fee Expense................................$125.00
Michael Ross-Program Fee Expense..............................................$20.50
Michael’s Craft Store-Supplies Expense......................................$6.41
MinnTex-Program Fee Expense..............................................$24,084.77
Mollie Lage-Program Fee Expense...........................................$20.00
Monona County Extension-Program Fee Expense.........................$630.00
Monona County Fair-Program Fee Expense.........................$7,500.00
Monona County Farm Bureau-Memberships, Dues Expense....$40.00
Monona County Treasurer-Facility Expense..............................$74.00
MWI Animal Health-Program Fee Expense..............................$457.31
Nancy McGrain - Net Wages and Travel...............................$20,042.41
National 4-H Council-Supply Service-Marketing Expense....$1,041.28
Nationwide Retirement Solution-Retirement Plan....................$1,200.00
Nevaeh Healy-Program Fee Expense........................................$24.50
Nicholas Koenigs-Program Fee Expense...................................$28.00
Nicole Debartolo-Program Fee Expense..................................$172.32
Nicole Kuhlman-Program Fee Expense .......................................$64.00
Noah Stephens-Program Fee Expense......................................$11.50
Office Depot-Supplies Expense...............................................$1,176.96
Onawa Chamber Of Commerce-Memberships, Dues Expense..$125.00
Onawa Christian Camp Nebowa-Program Fee Expense.........$260.00
Onawa Community Center-Meeting Expense...........................$260.00
Onawa Democrat-Advertising Expense.................................$1,651.54
Onawa Sentinel-Advertising Expense....................................$1,713.64
Oriental Trading Company-Program Fee Expense.........................$63.31
Outdoor Recreation Products-Program Fee Expense...............$51,167.00
Paige Wooster-Program Fee Expense.......................................$74.00
Pam Clark-Program Fee Expense............................................$290.00
Paypal-Non-Fee Proj Act Expense...........................................$103.20
Petro Mart-Program Fee Expense...............................................$12.17
Pizza Hut-Program Fee Expense...............................................$57.31
Premier Global Services-Telecommunications Expense...............$430.73
Progressive Agriculture Foundation-Grant Expense..................$75.00
QC Supply-Program Fee Expense...........................................$253.58
Quality Inn Ames-Transportation Expense...............................$201.58
Rayna Jessen-Program Fee Expense........................................$98.50
RegistrationMax-Memberships, Dues Expense.........................$750.00
Rhianna Wallace-Program Fee Expense..................................$275.00
Rock, Paper, Scissors-Marketing Expense..............................$381.20
Ron Rynders-Program Fee Expense.......................................$100.00
Ronda Polly-Program Fee Expense...........................................$59.00
Ross Enterprises, Inc.-Facility Expense....................................$521.04
Ruby Phipps-Program Fee Expense..........................................$48.35
Ryan Brenner-Program Fee Expense........................................$28.50
Ryan Parker-Program Fee Expense..........................................$63.50
Ryan Publishing-Advertising Expense......................................$771.60
S&S Worldwide-Program Fee Expense....................................$246.22
Sage Minnihan-Program Fee Expense...........................................$32.00
Sally Hartley-Program Fee Expense.............................................$125.00
Sam Lantz-Program Fee Expense...............................................$250.00
Sam’s Club-Program Fee Expense...............................................$656.30
Sara Maule-Program Fee Expense...............................................$262.00
Sarah Lantz-Program Fee Expense...........................................$13.00
Savannah Lucas-Program Fee Expense....................................$55.00
Scheel’s Sports-Program Fee Expense......................................$65.23
Sean Jordan-Program Fee Expense...............................................$41.50
Secretary of State-Memberships, Dues Expense.........................$30.00
Seth Watson-Program Fee Expense...............................................$88.50
Shelby Davis-Program Fee Expense..............................................$83.50
Sign Pro-Marketing Expense..................................................$1,097.50
St. John’s United Methodist Church-Program Fee Expense....$300.00
St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Prior Year Adjustment...................($50.00)
Staats-Program Fee Expense..................................................$736.14
Sullivan Supply-Program Fee Expense..........................................$187.33
Sundance Kuhlman-Program Fee Expense....................................$32.00
Sydney Davis-Program Fee Expense........................................$37.50
Target-Program Fee Expense.....................................................$42.36
Taryn Clemon-Program Fee Expense......................................$255.50
Tasha Miller-Program Fee Expense................................................$44.33
Tawnie Cass-Program Fee Expense............................................$8.00
Tayah Struble-Facility Expense..................................................$370.00
Taylor Erlandson-Program Fee Expense..................................$289.00
Tim Loudon-Program Fee Expense.............................................$250.00
Todd Davis-Program Fee Expense..................................................$57.00
Treasurer State of Iowa-Payroll Taxes...................................$3,915.00
Trevor Jackson-Program Fee Expense...........................................$45.50
Trevor Kuhlman-Program Fee Expense.........................................$10.00
Triton Commercial-Grant Expense...........................................$7,428.00
Twyla Goberson-Program Fee Expense..................................$125.00
Tyson Events Center-Program Fee Expense...........................$418.50
U.S. Postal Service-Postage Expense..................................$2,165.60
US Bank -Bank Charges, Fees, Interest Expense.........................$19.40
US Dept Treasury-Payroll Taxes..........................................$24,307.74
Vandenhull Graphics-Marketing Expense.....................................$286.00
Verizon Wireless-Telecommunications Expense..........................$385.96
Walmart-Program Fee Expense..................................................$109.57
Wendy Bryce-Program Fee Expense..............................................$40.00
Woodbury County Extension-Meeting Expense.........................$3,334.91
Wyhe’s Choice Fundraising-Program Fee Expense......................$226.00
Yanke Snow Removal-Facility Expense....................................$165.00
Youth for the Quality Care of Animals Inc.-Grant Expense.......$239.25
Zoe Jessen-Program Fee Expense..................................................$63.50
Total Disbursements:........................................................($435,446.57)
Net Balance: June 30, 2020..................................................$233,731.81
STATE OF IOWA - Monona County Extension
I, Leland Hathaway, Chair, and I, Laura Neldeberg, Treasurer of the Monona County Extension Agricultural Extension Council, being duly sworn on oath, state to the best of our knowledge and belief, that the items included in the foregoing Financial Report are true and correct statement of receipts and expenditures of the Monona County Extension Agricultural Extension Fund.
MP8-13-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.