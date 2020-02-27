Notice
The Monona County Drainage Office and I+S Group., per the direction of the Board of Supervisors, Monona County, acting as Trustees for the Gray Drainage District LAT C, LAT D, LAT E, & LAT F Districts, has prepared plans and specifications for work to be performed along with an estimate of quantities. The Board is now requesting proposals for the performance of the work. Proposal forms to submit your quote can be picked up at the Monona County Drainage Office, 610 Iowa Avenue, Onawa, IA 51040. Only completed and signed proposals will be accepted. Proposals are to be returned to I+S Group, 1725 North Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA 50588 on or before March 4, 2020. The Board will consider the acceptance of a proposal on March 6, 2020.
Gray Drainage District is located approximately 5.0 miles east of Blencoe, Iowa. A large flood event on April 13, 2019, impaired the infrastructure causing multiple instances of sloughing and other damages to the District facility. To restore the designed drainage capacity, the district will be excavating the channel of sediment, shaping banks, conducting pipework, and seeding plus fertilizing for erosion control in localized segments of the Open Ditches of Lateral C, Lateral D, Lateral E, and Lateral F.
MP2-20-2020
----
Notice
The Monona County Drainage Office and I+S Group., per the direction of the Board of Supervisors, Monona County, acting as Trustees for the McNeill Drainage District Main, LAT 7 & LAT 8 Districts, has prepared plans and specifications for work to be performed along with an estimate of quantities. The Board is now requesting proposals for the performance of the work. Proposal forms to submit your quote can be picked up at the Monona County Drainage Office, 610 Iowa Avenue, Onawa, IA 51040. Only completed and signed proposals will be accepted. Proposals are to be returned to I+S Group, 1725 North Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA 50588 on or before March 4, 2020. The Board will consider the acceptance of a proposal on March 6, 2020.
McNeill Drainage District Main, LAT 7 & LAT 8, Monona County is located 5.0 miles southeast of Blencoe, Iowa. A large flood event on April 13, 2019, impaired the infrastructure causing multiple instances of sloughing and other damages to the District facility. To restore the designed drainage capacity, repairs to the open channel are planned in localized segments of the Open Ditch of the Main, Lateral 7, and Lateral 8. The district will be excavating the channel of sediment, shaping banks, and seeding plus fertilizing for erosion control.
MP2-20-2020
----
Notice
The Monona County Drainage Office and I+S Group., per the direction of the Board of Supervisors, Monona County, acting as Trustees for the Oliver Lake Drainage District Main, LAT 2, LAT 8, LAT 9 & LAT 9A Districts, has prepared plans and specifications for work to be performed along with an estimate of quantities. The Board is now requesting proposals for the performance of the work. Proposal forms to submit your quote can be picked up at the Monona County Drainage Office, 610 Iowa Avenue, Onawa, IA 51040. Only completed and signed proposals will be accepted. Proposals are to be returned to I+S Group, 1725 North Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA 50588 on or before March 4, 2020. The Board will consider the acceptance of a proposal on March 6, 2020.
Oliver Lake Drainage District Main, LAT 2, LAT 8, LAT 9 & LAT 9A, Monona County is located 6.0 miles southeast of Onawa, Iowa. A large flood event on April 13, 2019, impaired the infrastructure causing multiple instances of sloughing and other damages to the District facility. To restore the designed drainage capacity, the district will be excavating the channel of sediment, shaping banks, placing riprap for stabilization, and seeding plus fertilizing for erosion control in localized segments of the District.
MP2-20-2020
