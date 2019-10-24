The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Brouillette attended the Iowa Workforce Development meeting, he shared the information presented.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Monona County Economic Development meeting, she shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve Federal Aid Agreement for HSIP-SWAP-CO67(83)—FJ-67 (E34 Pavement Striping). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Supervisor’s signatures for Pavement Marking Plans HSSIP-SWAP-CO67(83)—FJ-67 (E34 from 175 to 141) Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve six month wage increase for Ralph Harris; he will be going to $21.29 per hour per union contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-28
The Board of Supervisors advises and consents to the County Engineer’s recommendation to accept the quote from Agrivision Equipment of Onawa, Iowa, to supply a New 2020 John Deere 6140M tractor to Monona County as specified. The governmental lease cost for the tractor is $11,986.93/year for 5 years. This includes a 6 year/2000hr limited warranty.
Date: October 8, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO on 17576 Hemlock Ave. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Arvig Enterprises, Inc for a fiber optic line. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Repairs on 265th Street were discussed with no action taken.
Kelly Seward, Recorder was present to discuss the ORV Ordinance fees. Options were discussed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to follow the State guidelines and prorate the ORV fee after September 1st to $5.00 per month. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of October 1 and 3, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve General Ledger Journal entry to correct accounts for the Auditor’s Election account. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to change Tuesday November 5th meeting to Thursday November 7th and Tuesday November 12th meeting to Wednesday November 13th. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Zoning/Environmental Health quarterly report of fee collected for FY20 July-September 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Sheriff’s report of fees collected for September 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator was present to inform the Board of Supervisors that the Board of Health approved a $100. penalty in addition to the normal fee for not having a permit for a well or septic system. Discussion followed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to support the Board of Health’s decision on the $100 penalty in addition to the normal fee for those who do not get permits for well or septic systems. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to set the EBS flex maximum contribution amount to the IRS limit which is $2,700. per year. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the Auditor’s request for Public Health inventory. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the Custodian’s request for Public Health inventory. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve Zoning’s request for Public Health inventory. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the Sheriff’s request for Public Health inventory. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:52 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP10-24-19
