The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the SIMPCO meeting; she shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Progress Voucher #7 for STBG-SWAO-CO67(82)—FG-67 (Hwy L37). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-30
A RESOLUTION OF MONONA COUNTY, IOWA APPROVING A RISE APPLICATION FOR LOCAL DEVELOPMENT; DESIGNATING THE ENGINEER AS THE OFFICIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COUNTY, AUTHORIZING THE ENGINEER TO AFFIX HIS SIGNATURE TO SAID APPLICATION AND PROVIDING FINANCIAL ASSURANCES IN CONJUNCTION WITH SAME, AND ACCEPTING RESPONSIBILITY FOR E60 ROAD EXTENSION.
WHEREAS, Monona County wishes to open a Barge Facility/Industrial Area to the West of I-29, approximately 3 miles West of Blencoe Iowa; and
WHEREAS, the construction of E60 Road Extension is critical to providing access to this developable area; and
WHEREAS, the Barge Facility/Industrial Area is within Monona County; and
WHEREAS, it is in the best interest of Monona County to avail itself of financial assistance through the RISE Program as administered by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT); and
WHEREAS, the RISE application for local development, with a total estimated project cost of $3,127,189.89, best addresses the needs of the County.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, as follows;
1. The RISE application for the construction of E60 Road Extension is hereby approved and endorsed by Monona County, Iowa as necessary to meet the future needs of the community and the Western Iowa Region.
2. The roadway provided for in this application will be dedicated to public use and adequately maintained by Monona County.
3. The County assures the Iowa DOT that funds for the local match of 50 percent of the local eligible share have been committed to the RISE Project.
4. The Engineer is hereby designated as the official representative of the County and is further hereby directed and authorized to affix his signature to said application and certain State assurances in conjunction with same.
Date: October 15, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-31
The Board of Supervisors consents to the recommendation of the County Engineer to hire Bryan Hinkel to fill the Full-time Operator II position at a Start rate of $18.57 per hour, with wages and benefits in accordance with the current Union Contract and County Policies. Permanent seniority will begin accruing upon successful completion of a background check, pre-employment physical and drug screening.
Date: October 15th, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairman, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve ROW contract, easement for BROS-SWAP-67(87)—SE-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on Notice to Cease-ROW Violation. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the 2020 Weed Commissioner Certification form. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the Weed Commissioner’s Annual Report. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO south of 310th Street on County Hwy L16. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Collison, seconded by Bramley to approve reimbursement to the City of Onawa for service call on the pump at the North holding pond in the amount $130.00 on the Onawa Drainage District. Vote on motion: Ayes: Brouillette, Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
A discussion was held on the financial responsibility for the engineering and legal fees caused by the development of outlet agreements between the Onawa Drainage District and each of the four outletting districts. Action was tabled until an estimate of cost is received.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of October 8, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on plan source to assist EBS with cobra benefits. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Clerk of Court fees collected for September 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the Sheriff’s request for the old computer towers from the courthouse offices. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the Custodian’s request for Public Health Inventory. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:15 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP10-31-19
