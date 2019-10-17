The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the Elected Official/Director’s meeting were: Kelly Seward, Recorder; Tim Trepa, Veterans Affairs; Laura Oliver, Treasurer; Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Ian McConeghey, County Attorney; Tim Peters, Assessor and Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Administrator. Absent: Doug Kuhlmann, Conservation Director; Dustin Wallis, Engineer and Jeff Pratt, Sheriff. Activities were discussed and information was shared.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business also present was Brent Trucke, Ziegler Cat. Bid openings for two tractors were as followed:
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Voucher #12 for BRS-8365(601)—60-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve external posting for Operator II. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for Windstream a quarter mile north of E34 on Sumac Ave. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator was present to discuss with the Board about enforcing the penalties for not getting permits as required.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of September 17, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
A & L Solutions, Lifting Foam
...14,180.00
Access Systems Leasing, Copier Lease...1,425.03
Agriland Fs Inc, Fuel...40,273.51
Agrivision Equipment Group, Tire Repair...20.00
Allied 100 Llc, Aed’s...3,991.50
Allied Oil & Supply Inc, Grease...80.00
Al’s Corner Oil, Gas...2.64
A-Ox Welding Supply Inc., Supplies
...98.64
Aramark Uniform Service, Contract Buyout...3,109.29
Arnold Motor Supply, Llc, Parts...283.36
At & T, Phone Svc...309.82
At&T Mobility, Phone Svc...693.12
Autry, Teri, Depositions...207.00
Barnett, Rory, Tape & Texturing...350.00
Barry Motor Co Llc, Blower Fan...298.61
Betsworth, Brooke D., Transcripts
...98.00
Bill’s Water Condition, Inc., Softner/Rent...231.10
Black Hills Energy, Utilities...220.37
Bomgaars Inc., Erosion Control
...3,782.39
Bubke, Sandy, Expenses...454.91
Burgess Clinic Whiting, Prelim Invest
...816.10
Burgess Health Center, Rent
...18,000.00
Calhoun-Burns & Assoc. Inc., Bridge Inspection #7...4,387.10
Canon Financial Services Inc, Copier Lease...49.84
Cass Co Memorial Hospital, Dba, Outreach...276.20
Central Iowa Distributing Inc, Supplies
...1,236.23
Century Link, Phone Svc...809.33
Certified Testing Service, Phone Svc
...51.37
Charm-Tex Inc, Med Cups...171.70
Chn Garbage Service, Garbarge Svc...193.89
Cmrs-Fp, Postage...3,039.50
Continental Research Corp, Supplies
...556.00
Cornhusker International Truck, Parts
...8,572.48
Counsel, Copier Contract...72.81
Crawford Co Home & Public Heal, Outreach...276.20
Crittenton Center, The, Shelter Svc
...186.60
Document Depot & Destruction, Shredding...45.00
Dollar General-Regions 410526, Supplies...15.80
Electronic Engineering, Electronic Maint...4,660.00
Employee Benefit Systems, Employee Insurance...121,680.75
Engie Services Us, Inc., Construction Mgt Fee...6,395.97
Equipment Blades Inc, Blades
...38,200.00
Farner-Bocken Company, Inmate Food...1,687.34
First Bankcard, Computer Equipment
...2,934.64
Frannie’s Cafe Llc, Invmate Meals
...1,418.75
Greatamerica Financial, Service Corp, Postage Meter Rent...119.00
Gries, Sharon L, Mailbox...55.19
Hallett Materials, Road Gravel
...21,113.41
Hamann Services, Parts...1.80
Hamann Trucking Llc, Gravel
...13,649.70
Harland Technology Services, Computer Services...35,446.00
Harrison County Public Health, Outreach...276.20
Harrison County Sheriff, Inmate Housing
...720.00
Hilton Garden Inn, Lodging...828.18
Hoffman Agency, Ia Comm...10,757.62
Housby Mack, Inc, Parts ...13,510.37
Ia State Fire Marshal Division, Tank Registration...60.00
Iceoo, Annual Iceoo Meeting
...200.00
Inland Truck Parts, Parts...730.87
Interstate Battery System Inc, Batteries
...229.90
Iowa Dept Of Transportation, Sign Supplies...265.00
Iowa Freedom-Inf Council, Handbooks...20.00
Iowa Land Records, Fall Conf...75.00
Iowa’s Co Conservation System, Ccpoa Fall Conf...130.00
Isac, Budget/Tax Seminar...70.00
Isaca Treasurer, Training...25.00
Jeo Consulting Group Inc, 270Th St Slope...26,463.00
Jessen Automotive Llc, Parts...1,429.41
Jim Hawk Truck Trailers Inc., Parts
...572.29
John Deere Financial, Snap Ring
...508.76
Johnson, Chris, Well Plugging...500.00
Kuhlmann Collision Repair, Vehicle Maint...572.48
L G Everist Inc, Red Rock...11,960.92
Lawson Products Inc, Tools...78.60
Leaf Capital Funding Llc, Copier Contract...124.43
Lessman Electrical Supply Inc., Electrical Wire...4,133.87
Liberty Truck & Auto, Parts...2,195.00
Loess Hills Alliance, Support Funding
...1,000.00
Long Lines, Dsl Charges...3,096.32
Mac’s Chevrolet-Pontiac Inc, Seal Pinion/Lube...1,468.08
Mail Services, Llc, Postage...262.49
Mapleton Communications, Phone Service...95.03
Mapleton Grain Co., Truck Rental
...14,500.00
Mapleton Press Inc., Publication...684.15
Mapleton, City Of, Utilities...707.10
Martin Marietta Materials, Granular
...17,837.87
Masters Touch, Llc, Property Tax Stmts...619.78
Matheson Linweld, Welding Supplies
...679.78
Mccall, Gary, Well Plugging...401.95
Mcconeghey, Ian A, Mileage Reimb
...77.66
Mcgrain, Nancy, Mileage Reimb
...146.30
Mcnally Operations Llc, Paper...101.12
Mcqueen, Dennis, Meeting Mileage
...17.10
Menards-Sioux City, Supplies...804.62
Metal Culverts Inc., Pipe And Bands...20,947.30
Mid American Energy, Utilities...891.61
Mid-American Research Chemical, Supplies...396.31
Midwest Auto Repair, Inc., Vehicle Maint
...42.99
Midwest Wheel Co. Inc., Tools...326.09
Monona County Sanitary Landfil, Tire Disposal...216.00
Monona County Secondary Road, Fuel Reimb...442.77
Monona County Soil Conservatio, Appropriation...10,000.00
Monona County Treasurer, Drainage Tax
...31,951.00
Msc Industrial Supply Co., Supplies
...733.86
Myrtue Medical Center, Outreach
...276.20
Northside Shop Inc., Welding Supplies
...204.52
Nyhart, Attn: Finance Department, Interim Gasb...1,000.00
Office Elements, Supplies...163.16
O’keefe Elevator Company Inc, Elevator Maint...317.96
Onawa Democrat...Publication, 1,368.85
Onawa Sentinel, Subscription Renewal...25.00
Onawa, City Of, Utilities...4,675.41
O’reilly Automotive Inc., Parts...155.39
Pictometry International Corp., Pictometry...4,551.13
Pierce, George, Meeting Mileage
...19.95
Poole, Bradley, Trapping Beaver
...150.00
Porter, Andrea, Fair Supplies...21.16
Postmaster, Po Box Rent...196.00
Power Wash Usa, Vehicle Maint...12.00
Powerplan, Parts...1,197.92
Prairie Fabrication Llc, Parts...3,200.48
Pratt, Terri L, Office Supplies ...28.74
Presto-X-Company, Pest Control...44.00
Productivity Plus Account, Brush Cutting
...810.87
Productivity Plus, Cnhi Industrial Capital, Silicone-Cons~...98.32
Pryor’s Kl Parts, Parts...3,979.02
Pts Of America Us Corrections, Prisoner Transport...1,857.50
Quality Truck Service Llc, Service
...227.50
Rasmussen Lumber Company, Hammer Bit...1,083.43
Red Barn Veterinary Clinic, Canine Care
...61.25
Rees Mack Sales & Services Inc, Parts...170.68
Rolph, Peggy, Mileage Reimb...183.81
Ross Enterprises Inc, Garbage Service
...162.27
Ryan Publishing Company, Publication
...122.40
Safety Kleen, Solvent...283.78
Sbw Inc., Mower Blades...71.48
Schaben, Joshua, Meal Reimb...37.31
Scheels, Ammunition...204.93
Schumacher Elevator Co., Elevator Maint...265.06
Seward, Kelly, Mileage...66.50
Sioux City Truck & Trailer, Filters...17.30
Siouxland Concrete Company, Concrete
...5,332.25
Siouxland District Health, Water Test
...375.00
Soldier, City Of, Utilities...22.79
Sooland Bobcat, Blade...560.19
Stan Houston Equipment Co Inc, Tools
...239.40
Stangel Pharmacy, Inmate Medical
...453.79
State Hygienic Laboratory, Water Test
...159.50
Streeter, Sheri, Mileage...221.40
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc, Professional Svc...848.00
Sundquist Engineering Pc Inc., Project 12719...6,833.50
Sutton, Mary M, Office Supplies...19.25
Syncb/Amazon, Clips...103.82
Teet, Charles, Safety Boots ...187.24
Thomson Reuters, Online Subscription
...867.48
Titan Machinery, Parts...11,006.58
Tri State Communications, Supplies
...99.20
Tyler Technologies, Tyler 10 Conversion
...14,663.84
Us Bank Equipment Finance, Copier Lease...97.00
Uspca Region 21, Canine Trials
...100.00
Utility Equipment Company, Supplies...680.00
Vaughn Food Dba, Fiesta Foods Inc., Food Voucher...397.47
Verizon Connect Nwf, Inc, Gps Svc
...507.20
Verizon Wireless, Phone Svc...644.03
Veterans Information Service, Books...180.00
Vitito, Dale, Uniform Exp...397.65
Vogt, Brandon, Safety Boots...159.15
Wallis, Dustin, Meeting Exp...10.00
Western Iowa Power Coop, Poles/Utilities...2,327.12
Wiatel, Phone Svc...502.15
Wimactel, Inc., Payphone...61.00
Windstream, Phone Svc...570.21
Wireless World, Supplies...22.99
Wood, William J., West Central Rent
...175.00
Ziegler Inc, Seeder Rental...12,487.01
Grand Total...629,734.66
Fund Totals Recap...
Fund...Expended
0001 General Basic Fund...148,297.97
0002 General Supplemental Fund
...5,240.51
0006 Jail Trust Fund...43.75
0008 Sheriff Trust Fund...330.22
0011 Rural Services Basic Fund
...3,191.33
0020 Secondary Road Fund
...314,167.70
0022 Flood & Erosion Control Fund
...10,000.00
1500 Capital Projects...6,395.97
4000 Emergency Management Fund
...10,233.77
4010 E911 Surcharge Trust & Agency Fd
...7,876.18
4100 County Assessor Agency Fund
...2,276.51
8500 Health Insurance Trust Account
...121,680.75
Grand Total...629,734.66
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 9/7/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match,W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,037.28,481.32 112.56,758.72, 9,389.88
Supervisors,3,245.68,189.17,44.24,306.40, 3,785.49
Auditor,,5,364.40,303.42,70.97,506.40, 6,245.19
Treasurer,,6,613.20,381.49,89.22,624.29, 7,708.20
County Attorney ,7,858.41,442.71,103.54,741.84, 9,146.50
Sheriff, 36,534.04,2,193.17,512.91 3,531.72, 42,771.84
Recorder,,3,615.99,202.18,47.28,341.35, 4,206.80
Auto/Treasurer,2,684.00,128.46,30.04,253.37, 3,095.87
Drainage,,3,354.31,192.76,45.09,316.64, 3,908.80
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.41, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.63
Local Health,1,784.00, 94.38,22.07,168.41, 2,068.86
Sec. Road 68,449.08,4,012.66,938.50 6,338.74, 79,738.98
Veterans Adm, 766.85, 47.55,11.12, 72.39, 897.91
Custodial,,2,039.10,126.43,29.57,192.49, 2,387.59
Microfilm,,1,397.60, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.45
Twnshp Trust/Clerk,225.00, 12.09, 3.30, 2.83, 243.22
Conservation,7,818.45,469.14 109.72,754.71, 9,152.02
Elections,,1,882.32,113.37,26.51,177.69, 2,199.89
Emerg. Mgt.,1,507.36, 92.90,21.72,143.59, 1,765.57
All Totals, 164,551.48,9,644.80,2,256.16,15,493.25, 191,945.69
Breakdown For Payroll Claims Listing,PPE: 9/21/2019
,,Gross County Share (Match),,Total
,,,Fica,Medicare,Ipers
Department,Payroll,Match,Match ,Match,W/Co.Share
Assessor,,8,133.27,489.15,114.39,767.78, 9,504.59
Supervisors,3,245.68,189.17,44.24,306.40, 3,785.49
Auditor,,5,364.40,304.83,71.30,506.40, 6,246.93
Treasurer,,6,613.21,383.52,89.70,624.29, 7,710.72
County Attorney ,7,858.41,448.28,104.84,741.84, 9,153.37
Sheriff, 34,298.38,2,057.87,481.30 3,318.86, 40,156.41
Recorder,,3,616.00,206.40,48.27,341.35, 4,212.02
Auto/Treasurer,2,684.00,136.90,32.02,253.37, 3,106.29
Drainage,,3,354.33,192.76,45.09,316.65, 3,908.83
Environ.Hlth/Zoning,1,374.40, 74.95,17.53,129.74, 1,596.62
Local Health,1,784.00, 114.91,26.88,168.41, 2,094.20
Sec. Road 68,507.55,4,028.29,942.15 6,344.26, 79,822.25
Veterans Adm, 949.45, 58.87,13.77, 78.30, 1,100.39
Custodial,,2,075.55,128.69,30.10,195.93, 2,430.27
Microfilm,,1,397.61, 86.65,20.27,131.93, 1,636.46
Township ,, 105.00, 6.51, 1.54, 0.00, 113.05
Conservation,7,135.40,428.26 100.16,690.23, 8,354.05
Elections,,1,882.32,114.85,26.86,177.69, 2,201.72
Emerg. Mgt.,1,713.88,105.71,24.72,164.05, 2,008.36
All Totals, 162,092.84,9,556.57,2,235.13,15,257.48, 189,142.02
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve EBS Flex benefits program renewal. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve three month wage increase for Abby Riesberg she will be going from $42,106.36 per year to $43,159.02 per year per hiring agreement. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley wants to create an Urban Renewal area where the new barge project will be going, discussion followed. Auditor Rolph will contact Jeff Heil with Northland Securities to set up a time for him to meet and discuss how to proceed. No action was taken
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve the transfer of Public Health inventory to the EMA department as revised. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the transfer of Public Health inventory to Zoning as revised. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to provide the meal for the IMWCA training. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to table the approval of the transfer of Public Health inventory to Secondary Roads until a written request is made to the Board of Supervisors. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of manure management annual update for Windy Ridge Poultry, LLC
#70578. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:50 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST:
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP10-10-19
