The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Patrick Prorok, EMA Director; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Tim Peters, Assessor and via phone Adam Hadden, Burgess Public Health. Adam updated the group that there are 4 new cases 9 active cases and 124 total cases for the county with a 5.7% positivity rate. Adam stated that the schools are doing well, it was mentioned that Sloan school has had an outbreak of cases. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Assessor Peters was present to talk about the Urban Renewal and inform the Board he is still fielding phone calls from taxpayers. No action was needed.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Bid openings for FY21 propane were as followed: Agriland F.S. Logan, Iowa bid was $0.74 per gallon; New Cooperative Inc. Hornick, Iowa bid was $0.70 per gallon and Farm Services Cooperative Harlan, Iowa bid was $0.85 per gallon. Engineer Wallis will put a bid tab together. No action was taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to authorize the Supervisors signatures for FM-C067 (91)—55-67 (K-45). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO to rebuild the existing single phase that starts 245 feet north of 31025 Filbert Avenue and goes north on Filbert Avenue then goes East on 305th Street then back north on Filbert Avenue to a new 3 phase overhead line. Will be connecting to existing single phase lines going west and east on 305th Street will have the line being moved to north side of 305th Street and new overhead crossing 32 feet east of Filbert Avenue on 350th Street and a new underground crossing 1315 feet north of 305th Street on Filbert Avenue where project stops. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator was present for Nuisance Complaint #048 abatement process. Sandy informed the Board that she had heard from the owner’s daughter and they were in the process of cleaning up the property.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to table Nuisance Complaint #048 abatement process until Sandy is able to take pictures of the property cleaned up. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Jeff Pratt, Sheriff was present for the discussion on the employee payroll tax deferral. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to not participate in the employee payroll tax deferral. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
FEMA FUNDS BREAKDOWN
Payment was received for the federal portion of the FEMA funds on Gray, McNeill and Oliver Lake Drainage Districts in the amount of $59,880.96. The federal payout amount exceeded the actual construction costs resulting in no State of Iowa funds to be paid out. We will still be receiving management fees once the project closeout is completed through Iowa Homeland Security.
Laura Oliver, Treasurer was present for abatement of taxes.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Collison:
RESOLUTION 2020-21
RESOLUTION FOR ABATEMENT OF CERTAIN
PROPERTY TAXES
WHEREAS, the Monona County Board of Supervisors has been advised by the Monona County Assessor that a correction, due to an error in assessment, is needed and
WHEREAS, the administration in accordance with Chapter 443.19 states that no failure of the owner to have such property assessed or to have the errors in the assessment corrected, the County Assessor has asked the Board to abate a portion of the taxes by resolution.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED per Iowa Code 427.10 that a portion of the 2019 taxes to be collected in 2020 - 2021 totaling $756.00 concerning parcel MHWH #824316125017 are hereby abated.
Passed and approved this 15th day of September 2020.
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy A. Rolph, Auditor
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION 2020-22
RESOLUTION FOR ABATEMENT OF CERTAIN
PROPERTY TAXES
WHEREAS, the Monona County Board of Supervisors has been advised by the Monona County Assessor that a correction, due to an error in assessment, is needed and
WHEREAS, the administration in accordance with Chapter 443.19 states that no failure of the owner to have such property assessed or to have the errors in the assessment corrected, the County Assessor has asked the Board to abate a portion of the taxes by resolution.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED per Iowa Code 427.10 that a portion of the 2019 taxes to be collected in 2020 - 2021 totaling $344.00 concerning parcels LKWT #854632175003 and #854632400003 are hereby abated.
Passed and approved this 15th day of September 2020.
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy A. Rolph, Auditor
Supervisor Brouillette introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION 2020-23
RESOLUTION FOR ABATEMENT OF CERTAIN
PROPERTY TAXES
WHEREAS, the Monona County Board of Supervisors has been advised by the Monona County Assessor that a correction, due to an error in assessment, is needed and
WHEREAS, the administration in accordance with Chapter 443.19 states that no failure of the owner to have such property assessed or to have the errors in the assessment corrected, the County Assessor has asked the Board to abate a portion of the taxes by resolution.
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED per Iowa Code 427.10 that a portion of the 2019 taxes to be collected in 2020 - 2021 totaling $738.00 concerning parcels LKWT #854616425002; #854632475003; #854616475002 and #854616450001 are hereby abated.
Passed and approved this 15th day of September 2020.
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy A. Rolph, Auditor
Treasurer Oliver updated the Board that there is $108,708.04 on the delinquent tax list. No action was needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the minutes of September 8 and 9, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
The County’s GASB 75 OPEB report for fiscal year ending 6/30/2020 was reviewed. Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the GASB 75 OPEB report for fiscal year ending 6/30/2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Present for the discussion on the phone system were Rick Deen, Sheriff Department; Kelly Seward, Recorder; Tim Peters, Assessor; Patrick Prorok, EMA and Laura Oliver, Treasurer. Rick informed the Board that he and a representative from Williams and Company did an audit of the phone system in the courthouse. They found a few minor issues but did not find that there was anything wrong with our phones. They have concluded that it is an issue with Long Lines and the long distance carriers with land lines because cell phones are able to get through. He has an open ticket with Long Lines trouble shooting our issues. Kelly stated that she had someone trying to call her office; they called 15 times and were unable to get through. Therefore, we are still having issues. Rick would like everyone to email him if they are having any issues with the phones. Replacing the phone system was discussed because our Toshiba phone system is reaching its end of life and support will be ending. No action was taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Clerk of Court report of fees collected for August 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:45 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP10-1-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.