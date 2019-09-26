MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING
SEPTEMBER 10, 2019
The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Loess Hills Alliance meeting; she shared the information presented.
Jack Staley was present to visit with the board about placing a Veterans sign on Hwy 141 Bridge. Supervisor Bramley informed Mr. Staley that the Board of Supervisor have given the authority over to the Veteran’s Committee to decide on which Veteran’s name will go on what bridge and that probably will not be decided until next year. No action was needed.
Supervisor Collison moved to call the FY 2020 Budget Amendment Public Hearing to order at 8:45 a.m. in the Boardroom of the Courthouse, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette. Vote on Motion: All Ayes. Motion carried. Discussion followed. With no other persons present at 9:00 a.m., it was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to close the public hearing Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Bramley:
RESOLUTION NO. 2019-14
FY 2020 BUDGET AMENDMENT APPROPRIATIONS
WHEREAS, it desired to make amendments to the appropriations approved in Resolution 2019-11 setting appropriations in accordance with Section 331.434, subsection 6, Code of Iowa, for the following department:
Department Appropriation Amount of Amended To Revenue
Increase/Decrease Increase
Capital Projects 1,596,592 6396 1,602,988
THEREBY, increasing the overall FY2020 expenditure total from 14,800,937 to 14,807,333 and;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, to direct the County Auditor to correct her books accordingly.
The above and foregoing Resolution was adopted by the Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, on the 10th day of September 2019 with the vote thereon being as follows:
Ayes: Mike Collison, Tammy Bramley, Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
Mike Collison, Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy A Rolph, Monona County Auditor
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Bid opening for FY 2020 Propane were as followed: Farm Service Cooperative, Harlan Iowa bid was $0.92 per gallon; NEW Cooperative, Hornick Iowa bid was $0.75 per gallon; Agriland F.S, Logan Iowa bid was $0.92 per gallon and Johnson Propane, Battle Creek Iowa bid was $1.00. Engineer Wallis will put together a bid tab. No action was taken at this time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to table Resolution SR19-24, LRTF Grant for UTV. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Collison:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-25
The Board of Supervisors advises and consents to the County Engineer’s recommendation to accept the grant from LRTF of Iowa, to contribute $8,000.00 towards the FY20 Roadside Inventory of Monona County as specified. The total cost is $10,011.40.
Date: September 10th, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison, Tammy Bramley, Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy A Rolph, Monona County Auditor
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved to adopt the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette:
RESOLUTION NO. SR 19-26
The Board of Supervisors advises and consents to the County Engineer’s recommendation to accept the grant from LRTF of Iowa, to contribute $2,000.00 towards the FY20 Roadside Remnant Vegetation Survey of Monona County as specified. The total cost is $2,510.72.
Date: September 10th, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison, Tammy Bramley, Tom Brouillette Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison; Chairperson, Board of Supervisors
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
Peggy A Rolph, Monona County Auditor
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve engineering services for culvert S24-12 FEMA damages. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve 20-year wage adjustment for Charlie Framke he will be going to $26.95 per hour. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve six-month wage increase for Scott Fox he will be going to $19.60 per hour per union contract. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of September 3, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of Sheriff’s report of fees collected for August, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Clerk of Court fees collected for August, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the letter of support for the U.S. Bike Route 55. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Supervisor Collison left the meeting at 10:00 a.m.
It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:15 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison; MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP9-26-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.