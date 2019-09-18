The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Deputy Auditor Sheri Streeter.
Dorothy Schlitter was present to discuss the 2019 Proclamation of the Iowa Bible Reading Marathon signed by Governor Reynolds. The group will be present in the Courthouse lawn on September 10th, 11th and 12th from 8:30am until 3:30pm. The group intends to read 66 books during that time.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Manure Management Plan Annual Update for TM Pork Producer-Facility #64882. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Manure Management Plan Annual Update for Ryan Paulsen-Facility #59952. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of the Manure Management Plan Annual Update for Windy Ridge Poultry-Facility #70578. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve West Central Development Lease Renewal thru September 30, 2020. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Interim GASB 77. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried
Discussion of the transferring to NW Iowa Regional Housing Authority, Supervisor Bramley stated that there would be the same number of people on board with the same amount of meetings to attend. Along with that she stated that they will have the same representation as we have always had.
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Collison:
RESOLUTION 2019-15
CERTIFICATE OF APPROVAL FOR THE TRANSFER OF SIOUXLAND REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY TO NORTHWEST IOWA REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY
WHEREAS: The Board of Supervisors of Monona County, Iowa, held a duly authorized regular meeting on the 3rd day of September, 2019; and
WHEREAS: at said meeting it was duly noted that Siouxland Regional Housing Authority had previously entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority for management of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority.
AND WHEREAS: that both Siouxland Regional Housing Authority and Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority had passed motions to voluntarily transfer and accept the transfer of the territory and assets of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority and Siouxland Regional Housing Authority would receive seats on the board for each county served and the current Siouxland Regional Housing Authority population would continue to be served and funding would continue to be utilized in the Siouxland Regional Housing Authority area with this transfer
NOW, THEREFORE: as the population of this County will continue to be served, Monona County expresses its support of the transfer of Siouxland Regional Housing Authority to Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority and affords Northwest Iowa Regional Housing Authority the same authority that Siouxland Regional Housing Authority has exercised in the county since its formation.
Passed and Approved this 3rd day of September, 2019
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Tom Brouillette
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
CHAIRPERSON, BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
MONONA COUNTY AUDITOR
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to table the Sun Life Short Term Disability Contract until they receive more information on the plan, Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve miscellaneous utility permit for WIPCO on 129th and Cedar. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Discussion item was about the summer hours no action was needed.
A discussion was held on the request of Western Iowa Telephone for installation of a fiber optic cable under the Haitz Lateral 1A Drainage District at a location on the East side of Larch Avenue at the intersection of 110th Street, Monona County, Iowa.
The engineer’s report of Patrick E. Mouw, P.E., recommending a bottom width of the bore to be a minimum of 20’, with a 4 Horizontal: 1 Vertical for the transitions between the boring within the roadway and the location under the culvert, was placed on file. The Drainage Clerk presented a draft copy of a crossing agreement for the Supervisors review.
It was moved by Brouillette, seconded by Collison to approve the crossing agreement as presented with the following requirements: 1. The fiber optic cable must be buried a minimum of five (5’) feet below the existing culvert, 2. Applicant agrees to pay all costs, fees and expenses associated with its crossings including, but not limited to engineering and legal service costs, and 3. Direct the Drainage Clerk to submit the agreement to Western Iowa Telephone for their approval. Vote on motion: Ayes: Brouillette, Bramley and Collison. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of August 30, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Jack Staley was present to visit with the board about placing a Veterans sign on Hwy 141 Bridge. Supervisor Bramley informed Mr. Staley that there is a committee for this project and all requests will need to be presented to the committee. No action was taken.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:24 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP9-19-19
