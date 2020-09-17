The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: Tom Brouillette. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Present along with the Supervisors and Auditor for the COVID-19 – EMA / Burgess Public Health discussion were Tim Peters, Assessor via phone were Adam Hadden, Burgess Public Health and Patrick Prorok, EMA Director. Adam informed the group that there were 2 positive cases on Saturday, 5 active cases and 113 total for the County. Burgess Public Health is working with the schools providing guidance.
Tim Peters, Assessor was present to ask the Board if they have anyone calling them with questions on their taxes and valuations to refer them to his office. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Monona County Economic Development meeting she shared the information presented.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve contract for FEMA project O27-2. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning Administrator was present for nuisance complaints #48 and #49. In regards to nuisance complaint #48, no action is taken at this time due to no response from property owner. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to close nuisance complaint #49. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sandy updated the Board on the safety training and the new learn system for IMWCA online training. No action was needed.
The Ashton Tile/Onawa Drainage District Outlet Agreement was reviewed.
It was moved by Bramley, seconded by Collison, to approve the Ashton Tile/Onawa Drainage District Outlet Agreement as presented. Vote on motion: Ayes: Collison and Bramley. Nays: None. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve wage increase for Donald Thompson, Veteran Affairs Director he will be going from $14.65 to $15.65 per hire agreement on completion on certification. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Treasurer Laura Oliver was in to update the Board on the status of the delinquent taxes. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Susan Woodward was present to request that the ditch in front of the Grant Cemetery be mowed. The Board will contact Secondary Roads on this matter. No action was needed.
RESOLUTION 2020-20 RESOLUTION REQUESTING REIMBURSEMENT FORM THE IOWA COVID-19 GOVERNMENT RELIEF FUND
Supervisor Bramley introduced and moved for adoption the following Resolution, seconded by Supervisor Collison:
RESOLUTION 2020-20
RESOLUTION REQUESTING REIMBURSEMENT FROM THE IOWA COVID-19 GOVERNMENT RELIEF FUND
A resolution by Monona County to request reimbursement for eligible costs related to the COVID-19 public health emergency from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund.
WHEREAS, The United States Congress approved the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide economic relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHEREAS, Governor Kim Reynolds allocated $125 million of the State of Iowa’s CASRS Act funding to local governments for direct expenses incurred in response to the COVID-19 emergency.
WHEREAS, local government funding reimbursements may only be used for necessary expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were not accounted for in the current fiscal year county budget, were incurred during the time period of March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020 and have not been reimbursed from other sources.
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESLOVED, Monona County requests reimbursement of up to $109,221.03 in eligible expenditures in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, Monona County affirms that the above requests for reimbursement follow all formal published Federal and State of Iowa guidance on how the funds should be spent, and understand if the reimbursements are misrepresented, the local government will be liable for any applicable penalty and interest.
HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisor for Monona County on this 1st day of September, 2020.
Ayes: Mike Collison
Tammy Bramley
Nays:
/s/ Mike Collison
CHAIRPERSON, BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/ Peggy A. Rolph
MONONA COUNTY AUDITOR
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of August 25, 2020 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the invitation from NEW Cooperative for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Port of Blencoe. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to vote the Iowa Municipalities Worker’s Compensation Association official ballot. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the lease with William J. and Myrna L. Wood. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
A letter in support of Burgess Public Health employee was discussed with no action taken.
Sheriff Pratt and Ian McConeghey, County Attorney were present to discuss whose budget should pay the juvenile detention charges. Discussion followed with no action taken.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:45 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP9-17-2020
