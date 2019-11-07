The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tom Brouillette and Tammy Bramley. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Supervisor’s signatures on Bridge Plans BROS-CHBP-CO67(86)—GA-67 (235th Street Bridge). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Supervisor’s signatures on Bridge Plans BRS-CHBP-CO67(85)—GB-67 (L16 Bridge). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Supervisor’s signatures for Bridge Plan BROS-CO67(84)—8J-67 (210th Street Bridge). Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Progress Voucher #2 BRS-SWAP-CO67(81)—FF-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sheriff Pratt was present to inform the Board that the jail committee recommends hiring Rick A. Weidner, AIA as the architect for the new jail project. Discussion followed also present was Ian McConeghey, County Attorney.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to go with the jail committee’s recommendation and approve Rick A Weidner, AIA as the architect for the new jail project. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Dawn Kimmel, SIMPCO was present to update the Board on the region hazard mitigation plan also present was Patrick Prorok, EMA Director. Ms. Kimmel informed the Board that the Hazard Mitigation plan is updated every five years. Monona County has joined the Region Hazard Mitigation plan with Ida, Cherokee, Plymouth and Woodbury Counties by forming the region it has cut down on the cost that each county has to pay. There is an open period for public comment beginning October 28, 2019 and closing at 5:00 p.m. on November 27, 2019. Discussion followed with no action needed.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of October 15, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to approve the general ledger journal entry to correct accounts for Drainage. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of resignation letter from James Jensen from the Monona County Compensation Board. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the updated application for employment form. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Brouillette, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of annual update manure management plan for Jason or Lana Boyle (fka Windy Ridge-Gary Savery) facility #59953. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to acknowledge receipt of annual update manure management plan for TM’S Pork Producers LLC-Nick Melby (fka MCM Pork Producers LLC) facility #64882. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to acknowledge receipt of Ute Senior Citizens request for FY20 funds. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sandy Bubke, Zoning and Environmental Health Administrator was present to inform the Board about the Iowa Public Health Leadership Academy. The Leadership Academy is for the Board of Health and Board of Supervisors to learn more about their role as a Board of Health member. It includes taking six webinars starting in November 2019 until July 2020. No action was needed.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to hereby adjourn at the hour of 11:53 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP11-7-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.